Final 2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Interior defensive linemen

The NFL draft returns to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948, with the 2026 class set to take center stage from April 23–25. And if early signals from PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator leaderboards are any indication, the top of the board may already be taking shape. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has emerged as the overwhelmingly clear favorite to land at No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while a cluster of defensive and skill talent — led by linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles and running back Jeremiyah Love — headline the next wave of projected picks.

This is PFF’s predictive draft rankings — a forward-looking exercise that blends production, grading and market sentiment to forecast how teams and analysts are likely to value each prospect on draft night, and it’s just one way to explore the class. Users can build their own version of the board with the customizable draft board or run full simulations using the mock draft simulator, toggling between personal rankings and PFF’s predictive outlook to see how the 2026 NFL Draft could unfold.

1. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State Buckeyes

Big board rank: 28

McDonald posted a career-best 86.0 PFF grade in 2025, fueled by elite run defense, where his 91.2 grade ranked first among qualifying FBS interior defenders. He backed that up with top-tier stability, landing in the 99th percentile in run-stop rate and 95th percentile in run-defense grade. The pass-rush profile remains limited, though, with a 63.1 grade and sub-15th percentile marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.

2. Caleb Banks, Florida Gators

Big board rank: 32

Banks' length and strength are best utilized in an odd front, particularly in a 3-4 scheme. In that role, he can occupy space, shed blocks and contribute as a complementary pass rusher rather than a primary one.

3. Peter Woods, Clemson Tigers

Big board rank: 33

Woods offers an ideal blend of size, strength and athleticism, with true scheme versatility. His explosive first step and ability to convert speed to power make him disruptive at the line of scrimmage. If he expands his pass-rush plan, he can turn pressures into more impactful production.

4. Christen Miller, Georgia Bulldogs

Big board rank: 37

Miller has a strong frame, good length and a rare twitch for an interior defender. His quick first step and leverage make him a reliable run defender, and his processing ability adds to his projection, though he must continue to develop his anchor.

5. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Big board rank: 39

Hunter showed steady improvement across four seasons, culminating in a career-best 80.9 PFF grade in 2025. He earned an 84.5 run-defense grade, 12th among FBS interior defenders, finishing in the 96th percentile in run-stop rate. His pass-rush profile was solid but unspectacular, generating 26 pressures and a 72.1 grade, with above-average marks in both overall and true pass-rush situations.

6. Gracen Halton, Oklahoma Sooners

Big board rank: 70

Halton is an undersized, versatile defensive lineman who wins with quickness, effort and movement skills. His lack of strength can be an issue, but he fits well in multiple or movement-based fronts.

7. Domonique Orange, Iowa State Cyclones

Big board rank: 72

Orange is a massive defensive line prospect with elite power potential, supported by impressive weight-room strength. His first-step explosiveness allows him to generate strong speed-to-power as a bull rusher, particularly in attack mode. However, his hand speed and pass-rush finesse are limited, which impacts his ability to disengage consistently. He projects best as a high-effort, power-based lineman in a 3-4 scheme.

8. Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State Seminoles

Big board rank: 79

Jackson is a massive, powerful defensive tackle with imposing physical traits. When his hand usage is right, he can be dominant, but inconsistency in technique and processing limits his impact. He remains a high-upside prospect.

9. Rayshaun Benny, Michigan Wolverines

Big board rank: 94

Benny earned a 79.3 PFF grade in 2025, ranking 62nd among 887 qualifying interior defenders. He posted a 68.5 pass-rush grade (161st) and an 83.5 run-defense grade (35th). His production leaned toward run defense, with a clear disparity between phases.

10. Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati Bearcats

Big board rank: 107

Corleone, known as The Godfather, was one of the most dominant run defenders in 2022, using his size and strength to control the line of scrimmage. His performance has declined in recent seasons, and his 2024 medical history adds some concern. He offers rare quickness for a nose tackle and can control blockers despite shorter arms, though his pass-rush impact remains limited. He projects as a traditional 3-4 nose tackle.