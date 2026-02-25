2026 franchise tag candidates for all 32 NFL teams

Big-ticket receivers may not hit the market after all: The Cowboys and Colts seem intent on keeping George Pickens and Alec Pierce, respectively, and may protect them with the franchise tag.

Movement at running back?: The Seahawks could try to franchise-tag Kenneth Walker III, while the Jets may elect to keep Breece Hall on a one-year deal.

With the onset of the NFL Combine this week, it really feels like the offseason has gotten underway. While player interviews and on-field showcases are a central draw from Indianapolis, so too is chatter about moves teams are brewing in the coming months — including the franchise tag.

Although the tag window opened on Feb. 17, no player has officially been tagged, though there have been rumblings about those expected to be designated with the term. Below are realistic options for every team to consider granting the franchise tag before the window expires on March 3.

Note: All free-agent rankings are based on PFF’s compilation, which can be found here.

While the Cardinals have several notable free agents, none is a realistic option to be given the franchise tag. Calais Campbell (72.2 overall PFF grade) is still productive at age 39, but he’s likely to receive a deal under $10 million per year. Likewise, safety Jalen Thompson (68.7) is a solid option on the market but isn’t worth the $20.8 million franchise tag.

After an inconsistent five-year tenure in Atlanta, all signs point toward Pitts remaining a Falcon. On Monday, reports circulated that the team plans to give Pitts the franchise tag, worth $16.3 million if a long-term extension can’t be reached.

Pitts was excellent in 2025 with an 82.0 PFF receiving grade, 1.71 yards per route run and a 104.0 passer rating when targeted, each of which was either his best since 2021 or a career high. Still just 25, new Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski clearly values Pitts as an integral piece in his offense — which takes the No. 24 free agent and best tight end off the board.

The Ravens face an intriguing dilemma surrounding Linderbaum, one of the unquestioned best linemen in football. The team could give him the franchise tag — worth a projected $27.9 million for all offensive linemen, as no positional designations exist — to ensure that he doesn’t leave the building. But the issue is that no center is making more than $18 million a year, which makes that designation an overpay.

Baltimore can hardly afford to lose Linderbaum along an already questionable interior offensive line. Since 2022, the former first-round pick is second in PFF Wins Above Replacement and fourth in overall PFF grade among centers.

Would the Ravens place the franchise tag on Linderbaum and gamble that they can work out a long-term contract worth less money per season? If not, perhaps the $25.3 million transition tag could be more realistic. Ultimately, the probability of Baltimore giving Linderbaum the tag is low, with general manager Eric DeCosta saying the team likely won't leverage such a maneuver, but it can’t entirely be ruled out.

The Bills have several players on expiring contracts that they’d like to return, but none would realistically be franchise-tag material. Although Joey Bosa (85.5 PFF pass-rush grade) flashed in his first year in Buffalo, his market value is well below the $27.3 million tag. Meanwhile, David Edwards (75.0 PFF pass-blocking grade) is one of the better guards on the market, but his annual average value (AAV) will fall way short of the offensive line franchise tag.

The Panthers are in a strong position with pending free agents this year, as only one Carolina player sits inside the top 115 of PFF’s overall rankings. That would be running back Rico Dowdle, who showed promise in his first year with the team — earning a 70.7 PFF rushing grade with 3.12 yards after contact per attempt. While Dowdle is a promising option among running backs on the market, he isn’t a realistic option to warrant the tag — worth nearly $14.5 million — especially considering the Panthers return Chuba Hubbard.

Multiple Bears who played large roles will be free agents, but none of them are suitors for the franchise tag. Safety Kevin Byard (75.4 overall PFF grade) remains a steadfast player, but the 32-year-old will sign for much less than the tag. Position mate Jaquan Brisker (79.0 PFF run-defense grade) could fetch a larger-than-anticipated contract because of his downhill ability and age, but that should also be considerably under $20 million per year.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, Hendrickson and the team’s fanbase, this contract saga may be far from over. When Cincinnati signed Hendrickson to a revised one-year deal worth $29 million, it effectively tabled contract discussions. Now, the time has come to revisit them — and giving Hendrickson another one-year deal could make sense.

While Hendrickson appeared on just 285 snaps because of hip/groin injuries, he was still elite with a 90.0 PFF pass-rush grade and 23 pressures generated. The 31-year-old could receive multiple offers worth more than the $27.3 million franchise tag, which only places 10th among edge defenders. The projected contract for the No. 1 available free agent also hovers at $21 million, which means that the Bengals may not mind surrendering an extra $6 million to keep their best defensive asset.

Trey Hendrickson's PFF Grades as a Bengal (2021-25)

Cleveland Browns: None

The Browns, like other franchises on this list, are likely to fall victim to the franchise tag’s outdated positional deviations. Cleveland boasts a top-10 free agent in linebacker Devin Bush, who’s coming off a career-best 87.6 overall PFF grade in 2025. The problem is that only one tag exists for linebackers at $28.1 million, and no inside linebacker has topped Fred Warner’s $21 million AAV. Cleveland will have to try to extend Bush before March 9 — or risk competing with what should be a laundry list of suitors.

To little surprise, the Cowboys have already expressed a desire to place the $28.8 million franchise tag on Pickens. The 24-year-old dominated in his first season with Dallas after being acquired in an offseason trade, recording a career-high 87.2 PFF receiving grade, 2.35 yards per route run, 21 missed tackles forced and 73 first downs.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has not shied away from using the franchise tag in recent seasons, with Dak Prescott’s consecutive tags coming to mind — and doing the same with Pickens would offer short-term insurance for a franchise that’s been passive with humongous extensions. There is the chance that Pickens could refuse to play in Dallas on the tag, but a multi-year contract should be close to the $30 million AAV ballpark regardless.

Denver boasts two top-60 free agents in J.K. Dobbins and John Franklin-Myers, but none is overwhelmingly likely to be granted the franchise tag. Dobbins (80.8 PFF rushing grade) flourished in his lone season with the Broncos, but a repeated pattern of injury will constrict his contract value. Likewise, Franklin-Myers (68.0 PFF pass-rush grade) has steadily played as a good interior defender, but the $26.3 million tag is too steep for the 29-year-old.

The Lions could try to retain a few defensive free agents, but such veterans are not in play for the franchise tag. D.J. Reader (71.8 PFF pass-rush grade) was effective for Detroit in 2025, but the 31-year-old is more likely to receive a short-term deal under $8 million AAV. Similarly, edge defender Al-Quadin Muhammad (74.3 overall PFF grade) enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign with a career-high 53 pressures, but his age (turning 31 in March) and dwindling production over the season will limit his value.

The Packers have three free agents inside the top-44 overall players, but it would be a surprise if any were tagged.

Quarterback Malik Willis (92.3 overall PFF grade) wouldn’t be worth the tag to be Jordan Love’s backup, leaving his exit almost certainly forthcoming. Additionally, tackle Rasheed Walker (63.0 overall grade) could command $20 million per season on a new deal thanks to his pass-protecting acumen, but Green Bay a) likely won’t want to commit $27.9 million to Walker and b) has Jordan Morgan waiting in the wings at left tackle. Finally, receiver Romeo Doubs (77.3 PFF receiving grade) could see at least $13 million AAV in a new deal, but Green Bay has existing receiver depth to replace him.

No Houston player sits within the top 70 on PFF’s free-agent rankings, which correlates to Houston not using the tag. The team would assuredly like to bring back guard Ed Ingram (79.9 PFF run-blocking grade), but his poor play before 2025 could impact his market. Similarly, the team will have to explore whether or not it wants to keep Sheldon Rankins following his 44-pressure campaign.

The Colts could ostensibly deploy the franchise tag on either Daniel Jones or Pierce, but the latter feels more likely given his radiating market.

Pierce was one of the better receivers in football last year with an 81.0 PFF receiving grade, 2.10 yards per route run and a 2.1% drop rate. Further, his 97.9 receiving grade slotted ninth among qualified wideouts.

Considering that Pierce’s next contract should wind up around a $28 million AAV, the franchise tag seems like a reasonable play for the Colts if they’re wholeheartedly committed to retaining the 25-year-old. Meanwhile, in Jones’ case, almost all signs point to a reunion — and potentially an extension before the new league year.

The Jaguars employed two top-15 free agents last season, but the difficulty is that neither will realistically be granted the franchise tag. Jacksonville faces the same problem with Devin Lloyd (88.4 overall PFF grade) as the Browns do with Devin Bush, leaving general manager James Gladstone in an unenviable position as he attempts to re-sign the star. Further, running back Travis Etienne (74.5 PFF rushing grade) could have a robust market, and the Jaguars’ investment in running backs last draft points to a potential split.

Although a number of key Chiefs are on expiring contracts, none of them are truly targets for the franchise tag. Cornerback Jaylen Watson (74.1 overall PFF grade) could fetch a deal worth $15 million or more per year, but Kansas City needing to pay corner Trent McDuffie looms. Safety Bryan Cook (83.5) could become a top-10 safety by AAV, but that would be closer to $15 million than the $20.8 million tag. Finally, linebacker Leo Chenal (75.1) has developed into a nice piece, but his limited snap share and position render the tag moot.

The Raiders currently own the second-most cap space, but there isn’t an obvious player on which they should devote some of that via the franchise tag. Indeed, no Las Vegas player is ranked within the top 110 on PFF’s free-agent big board. The team would likely want corner Eric Stokes (73.5 PFF coverage grade) back after his career season, but his injury history and bad prior performance will drive down his asking price.

Like their AFC West rivals, the Chargers sport the cap space to rationally give a player the franchise tag — and in this case, someone may fit the bill. Oweh blossomed in a limited sample size with Los Angeles, procuring an 81.6 PFF pass-rush grade and a 16.5% pass-rush win rate after being acquired midseason. The 27-year-old could garner well over $20 million annually if he hits the open market, which could contribute to the Chargers tagging him. Further, the team’s pass rush is in question with Khalil Mack also a pending free agent.

The Rams’ attention in free agency will revolve around which free agents to keep in their secondary, but it’s highly unlikely that either would be tagged. Safety Kamren Curl (77.8 overall PFF grade) was an anchor for Los Angeles’ defense, but he wasn’t as great the year prior — and the team could always draft a replacement with its 10 picks. Along similar lines, corner Cobie Durant (65.5) has been a regular starter, but the team will presumably try and upgrade at corner.

With the Dolphins mired in a roster retooling, doling out the franchise tag would be ill-advised — and very unrealistic. Cornerback Rasul Douglas (73.6 PFF coverage grade) was terrific in his lone season with Miami, but the 30-year-old won’t command over $21 million per year like he would via the tag. No other Dolphins free agent is inside the top 100.

Subsequent to their massive spending spree last offseason, the 2026 spring should be a quieter one for the Vikings. That includes with regard to the franchise tag, where no player is expected to receive one. The only Viking inside the top 100 is safety Harrison Smith, who will likely sign a one-year deal under $12 million if he decides to return.

The good news for the Patriots is that, following their Super Bowl loss, they shouldn’t have to worry about a ton of roster turnover. However, the team has a key piece on an accelerating deal in Hawkins, and it could feel compelled to use the tag on him. Hawkins ranked 12th among safeties in overall PFF grade (74.9) throughout the entire season and fifth (82.4) in the regular season.

Considering the recent boost in the free-agent safety market from players like Jevon Holland, Cam Bynum and Talanoa Hufanga, the 28-year-old could get close to $20 million AAV on his new contract. However, him being tagged seems less certain to occur.

For another offseason, the futures of Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan are uncertain in New Orleans. While both rank inside the top 55 of the overall free-agent pool, neither would attain the tag given that they’re 36 or older, plus weighing positionality. No other Saint sits inside the top 170 of the list.

Like other organizations on this list, the Giants will have to sift through several crucial free agents and decide which are worth retaining. While tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (76.7 PFF pass-blocking grade) and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (69.8 PFF receiving grade) each enjoyed encouraging campaigns and would be welcomed back, neither correlates to the $27 million or more of their respective tags.

The Jets’ decision to retain Hall at the trade deadline was one fraught with questions, but perhaps it could be in line with the team’s desire to keep him under contract. Hall set a new career high with an 83.5 overall PFF grade and an 83.7 PFF rushing mark last year, tallying 17 runs of 15 or more yards in the process.

The $14.5 million tag for running backs feels palatable for Hall, who could garner even more on a contract that’s longer. At the same time, there’s a real argument to be made that the Jets shouldn’t be spending that kind of money on a non-premium position.

Phillips’ situation eerily mirrors Oweh’s in Los Angeles. After arriving in Philadelphia after Week 9, Phillips made an instant impact on the Eagles’ front by producing a 77.1 overall PFF grade and a 17.8% pass-rush win rate.

The odds that Phillips would attain the franchise tag given his injury history are slimmer, plus that general manager Howie Roseman has deployed it only one time since 2010. But the 26-year-old Phillips, the 14th-best player on the market, would be a difficult loss for Philadelphia if he leaves the building considering the team’s need at edge rusher.

Two Steelers — guard Isaac Seumalo and quarterback Aaron Rodgers — are top-30 free agents on PFF’s board, but the probability is next to none that either would be tagged. Seumalo (76.4 PFF pass-blocking grade) was tremendous during the 2025 campaign, but the 32-year-old guard will sign for much less than the tag’s value. Meanwhile, Rodgers’ future remains tentative following a season in which he registered a 68.0 overall PFF grade — his lowest in a full year as a starter.

Armed with over $41 million in cap space, the 49ers could theoretically go on a nice spending spree to upgrade what was already a great team in 2025. However, no pending free agent will likely receive the franchise tag. Receiver Jauan Jennings could have been a candidate after 2024, but his decline in performance (68.9 PFF receiving grade) obscures his free-agent outlook.

While the Seahawks currently possess the sixth-most cap space, the reigning Super Bowl champs will have several far-reaching decisions to make on extensions and pending free agents. That includes what to do with Walker, who’s done nothing but produce since being a pro. The Super Bowl 60 MVP has earned at least an 84.8 PFF rushing grade with 50 missed tackles in each of his four pro campaigns, peaking in 2025 with a 91.4 overall PFF grade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Seattle general manager John Schneider is unlikely to tag Walker. But considering Walker’s projected market, giving him the $14.5 million tag seems very reasonable for a consistently great 25-year-old.

The Buccaneers were home to two of the highest-profile free agents last year, but they still probably won’t use the franchise tag. Cornerback Jamel Dean (80.6 overall PFF grade) was steadily great again for Tampa Bay, but his poor second half and age (29) don’t equate to over $21 million per year. Along those lines, receiver Mike Evans (71.2 PFF receiving grade) is seeking to bounce back as he returns from major injury, with a tag almost definitely not in his future.

The Titans’ offseason orientation will be focused on adding new pieces to one of the league’s worst teams. How they spend their league-high $103 million in cap space will be fascinating, but it probably won’t be via the franchise tag. The only Titan placing as a top-60 free agent is guard Kevin Zeitler (74.5 overall PFF grade), who’s still productive but likely to obtain a cheap and short contract.

The Commanders’ contract dispute with Terry McLaurin may be in the rearview mirror, but general manager Adam Peters still has several difficult decisions to make on pending free agents. Yet it would be shocking if Peters used the franchise tag on either receiver Deebo Samuel (69.4 overall PFF grade) or linebacker Bobby Wagner (79.3) given both their ages and waning production.