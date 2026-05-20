15 trade candidates heading into 2026 NFL training camps

A.J. Brown may finally be dealt: The Eagles drafting Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers suggests the team is bracing for life without the demonstrative All-Pro.

Former star running backs could be on the move: James Conner and Alvin Kamara may soon don new jerseys after their teams found long-term answers at the position.

Marvin Mims Jr. is an intriguing receiver: The explosive playmaker, who's a free agent in 2027, is a trade candidate after the Broncos' acquisition of Jaylen Waddle in March.

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

Activity has slowed on the NFL transaction front, a major shift after an onslaught of moves from February through May. That’s been particularly true on the trade market, which has already featured standouts such as Trent McDuffie, Dexter Lawrence, Jaylen Waddle and Osa Odighizuwa.

As OTAs and training camps get underway, organizations should continue to whittle down rosters in coaches’ and front offices’ visions. That means that even more trades should be on the horizon, and these 15 players are prime candidates to find a new home.

Brown has been the elephant in the room throughout the entire 2026 offseason, and it seems likely that he’ll finally get moved after June 1.

The former All-Pro didn’t look like himself last season. Although his 83.4 PFF receiving grade still placed in the 74th percentile, it was his lowest since his rookie year. On top of that, Brown’s 1.96 yards per route run were a career-low, and he consistently looked frustrated with Philadelphia’s offensive operation.

The Eagles drafting Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers as well as trading for Dontayvion Wicks suggests that Brown will indeed be dealt after the start of June, when his dead cap drops to just over $16 million. New England has been the favorite all along, and that continues to be the most probable landing spot after the team bypassed a wideout in the draft.

Brooks is currently mired in a contract dispute with the Dolphins, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see that end in him being traded.

Since arriving in Miami, Brooks has been a playmaker. His 77.6 overall PFF grade since 2024 is the 10th-best among linebackers to play 900 or more snaps, and his 4.3% missed tackle rate was the second-best at the position in 2025.

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has made it clear that he doesn’t want to overcommit finances now when the team is retooling. With Miami already extending De’Von Achane as well as drafting Jacob Rodriguez in the second round, Brooks — a 2027 free agent — is definitely expendable considering he doesn’t fit the team’s timeline.

The Titans have been steadfast in helping Cameron Ward this offseason, although their additions could put Ridley on the block.

Ridley was a major disappointment in 2025, notching a 66.7 PFF receiving grade with a 15% drop rate. On top of that, he played just seven games while battling multiple leg injuries.

Tennessee could opt to retain Ridley next to newcomers Carnell Tate and Wan’Dale Robinson. But with Ridley’s cap hit set to skyrocket to $29.75 million next season, cutting ties and relying on Chimere Dike as well as Elic Ayomanor would be more shrewd.

The Cardinals’ running back room looks tremendous on paper, which means that the team can afford to trade someone like Conner.

Conner played just three games last year before enduring a season-shortening ankle injury. Prior to that, he was elite from 2023-24 when he earned at least an 88.4 PFF rushing grade and totaled 31-plus explosive carries every season.

Now 31 and on an expiring contract, it’s unclear how much Conner has left in the tank. After Arizona nabbed Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick — coupled with signing Tyler Allgeier as depth — Conner could soon be on his third team.

Another talented but aging running back whose team made an upgrade, Kamara’s tenure in New Orleans might be approaching sunset.

Kamara played like a shell of himself in 2025, as his 51.7 overall and 61.0 PFF rushing grades were easily career lows. Because of Kamara’s poor performance across only 12 games, New Orleans ranked 28th in rushing success rate.

Kellen Moore found a long-term solution at running back by signing Travis Etienne Jr., and trading the 30-year-old is the logical follow-up. Kamara’s large contract becomes more palatable to move after June 1, when his dead cap falls from $21.3 million to hardly over $7 million.

Click here to access Kamara's full PFF profile!

Although the Browns were widely lauded for assembling one of the league’s best draft classes, their rookie crop might have ripple effects on someone like Hickman.

The 24-year-old has been sneakily good since being an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, producing at least a 70.6 overall PFF grade in every year. In 2025 specifically, Hickman thrived in coverage with a 75.3 PFF coverage mark — the 10th-best among qualified safeties — while averaging a sound 29.0 snaps per reception.

After Cleveland drafted Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round, it suggests that either Hickman or Grant Delpit isn’t in the team’s long-term future. Both are on expiring contracts, although Hickman seems like the better trade piece given his superior production and younger age.

Once the centerpiece of Minnesota’s fabulous defense, Cashman could be on the move after a down year.

In 2025, Cashman didn’t look like the strong linebacker of the last two years. His overall PFF grade dipped from 72.0 to 63.6, punctuated by his 48.6 PFF coverage grade. Nevertheless, he was good as a downhill player with a 7.7% run stop rate and a 5.3% missed tackle clip.

In light of Cashman’s decline as well as this being the final year of his contract, the Vikings drafted linebacker Jake Golday in the second round as well as extended Eric Wilson. That suggests that either he or Ivan Pace Jr. could have their days numbered in purple.

A talented playmaker who’s flashed at times, Mims could bring his explosiveness to another team given what Denver has done this offseason.

Despite being a second-round pick three years ago, Mims has yet to fully realize his home-run-hitting potential. Throughout his career, he’s produced a 70.7 PFF receiving grade with 1.71 yards per route run. Where Mims has been at his best is on deep passes, earning a 94.3 receiving mark.

With the Broncos trading for Dolphins superstar Jaylen Waddle in March, it knocks Mims down the depth chart — potentially all the way to fifth behind Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. The 24-year-old would be appealing to other clubs as he enters a contract season, especially considering his strong return skills.

Pittsburgh finally addressed its overarching quarterback saga by re-signing Aaron Rodgers, but it now has another quandary to sort out with its remaining options.

Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh last season to operate as Rodgers’ backup. Despite the four-time MVP suffering a wrist injury that caused him to miss time, Rudolph didn’t fully capitalize. The former third-round pick garnered only a 50.5 PFF passing grade, tossing three turnover-worthy plays with zero big-time throws in his only start against the Bears. At the same time, Rudolph is a seasoned backup who can enter a game and at least be a manager.

After the Steelers selected nearby prospect Drew Allar in the third round, it leaves the team with Rodgers, Allar, Rudolph and Will Howard in its quarterback room. It seems unlikely that all four will be retained, and Mike McCarthy very well may opt for a youth movement behind Rodgers.

Once a free-agent splash, Wharton’s stock has suffered a major fall going into 2026.

Wharton departed the Chiefs to join Carolina on a three-year, $45 million pact, but he vastly underachieved in the context of that deal in 2025. Indeed, Wharton’s 43.0 overall PFF grade was the seventh-worst among interior defenders to play 450 or more snaps. He struggled on the ground with a 34.5 PFF run-defense grade, and he also generated only 19 total pressures.

Carolina didn’t hesitate to upgrade on the interior next to Derrick Brown, selecting Lee Hunter in the second round of the draft. That could prompt general manager Dan Morgan to already pivot on Wharton, whose contract is palatable to deal after June 1.

Lowest-Graded Interior Defenders in 2025 (Min. 450 Snaps)

Chinn enjoyed a resurgent season with the Raiders, but his future with the team might be in doubt.

The former second-round pick played to a 67.7 overall PFF grade in his first campaign in Las Vegas, his best since 2021. Chinn’s 69.5 PFF run-defense grade placed in the 67th percentile at the position, and he missed a modest 9.9% of his tackle attempts.

The Raiders made a splash when they selected versatile Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes with the 38th overall pick. While Stukes may play all over the secondary, he figures to be more of a traditional safety considering the team also acquired slot corner Taron Johnson. As a result, organizations could call about Chinn with just one year left on his contract.

The Commanders relentlessly fortified their ailing defense this offseason, including along the defensive line. However, that negatively affects someone like Newton.

The 36th overall pick in 2024 hasn’t blossomed as Washington would’ve hoped, notching a career 50.0 overall PFF grade with a 38.6 PFF run-defense grade. Yet what has been encouraging is Newton’s pass-rushing, as his 9.3% pass-rush win rate placed in the 63rd percentile last year.

The Commanders inked former Texans interior defender Tim Settle to a three-year, $25.5 million contract during free agency, which only pushes Newton down the depth chart. The 23-year-old former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year could garner attention for teams looking to bet on his upside.

New head coach Mike LaFleur has focused on multiple dimensions of his offense this spring, which may have squeezed Adams in the process.

Despite seeing his snap count augment from 462 to 763 in his sophomore season, Adams finished with a pedestrian 56.7 overall PFF grade. Working at both left and right guard for Arizona, Adams’ efforts in the run game were less effective with a 55.7 PFF run-blocking grade. At the same time, he displayed improvement in pass protection with a 65.6 PFF pass-blocking mark.

The Cardinals added Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis with the 34th overall pick this year and signed former Steelers veteran Isaac Seumalo, seemingly establishing their guard tandem for the next few seasons. The 26-year-old Adams might be best suited on another team, where he could either compete to start or provide valuable depth.

The Buccaneers landed upgrades to their defensive line this offseason, but those new faces may block Braswell from seeing meaningful playing time.

A second-round pick in 2024, Braswell has demonstrated sound pass-rush acumen by producing 35 pressures on 322 pass-rushing snaps in his career. His underlying efficiency has also been good, reaching a 16.8% pass-rush win rate last year. However, he hasn’t been the same level against the run after earning a sub-60.0 grade in that category twice.

After drafting Miami (FL) superstar Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round and signing Al-Quadin Muhammad, Braswell yet again profiles as a rotational member of Todd Bowles’ defensive line. The team could retain Braswell as it looks to accelerate his development, but another franchise may look to give the 24-year-old a more robust chance as a starter.

Once a top prospect, Anudike-Uzomah’s career has not panned out as he or the Chiefs would’ve hoped.

The 32nd overall pick in 2023 out of Kansas State, Anudike-Uzomah has played only 583 career snaps after being sidelined for all of 2025 with a hamstring injury. Throughout his pro tenure, he’s mustered just 26 total pressures and accrued a 57.6 overall PFF grade.

Kansas City declined Anudike-Uzomah’s fifth-year option at the start of May, and his placement on the roster is exacerbated after drafting R Mason Thomas in the second round. If Anudike-Uzomah is healthy, the Chiefs may outright cut their losses on a top pick.