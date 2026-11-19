Finding a groove as a pass-rusher: Boye Mafe‘s 82.7 PFF pass-rush grade is the sixth-highest among qualified edge defenders this year.

An upgrade in run defense: Mafe's 2.9% negatively graded run play rate has separated his work on the ground from predecessor Trey Hendrickson.

A decrease in double teams: With fellow newcomer Dexter Lawrence commanding attention, Mafe's double-team block rate has fallen almost 8% from 2025 to 2026.

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The Cincinnati Bengals made a big splash in the offseason with the addition of nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. While that has rightly received a lot of plaudits for their defensive success, replacing Trey Hendrickson with Boye Mafe off the edge has been just as important a move for the franchise.

The Bengals had a much-publicized contract saga with Hendrickson, eventually culminating in him leaving as a free agent and signing with the Baltimore Ravens in March. They swapped him with Mafe, who was coming off a four-year career with the Seattle Seahawks that ended in a Super Bowl win last season.

While Mafe hasn’t been quite as dominant as Hendrickson was as a pass-rusher, he has been a more-than-adequate addition to their pass-rush and is a much more well-rounded player.

Wins Above Replacement Boye Mafe · ED -0.03 0.02 0.08 0.13 0.19 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2022 · -0.02 WAR · Rank 136 of 203 at ED 2022 · -0.02 WAR · Rank 136 of 203 at ED -0.02 2023 · 0.16 WAR · Rank 28 of 186 at ED 2023 · 0.16 WAR · Rank 28 of 186 at ED 0.16 2024 · 0.13 WAR · Rank 29 of 210 at ED 2024 · 0.13 WAR · Rank 29 of 210 at ED 0.13 2025 · 0.09 WAR · Rank 37 of 206 at ED 2025 · 0.09 WAR · Rank 37 of 206 at ED 0.09 2026 · 0.17 WAR · Rank 2 of 184 at ED 2026 · 0.17 WAR · Rank 2 of 184 at ED 0.17 Player WAR Positional avg Select a season for WAR rank Avg ED (200+ snaps)

Through the first 10 weeks of the season, Mafe ranks seventh among edge defenders with 43 total pressures and places sixth at the position with an 82.7 PFF pass-rush grade. Compare that with Hendrickson’s final full season in Cincinnati in 2024, where he ranked fourth among edge defenders with a 90.4 PFF pass-rush grade and tied for first with 83 pressures in the regular season. There is a gap between Hendrickson's peak in Cincinnati and where Mafe is now as a pass-rusher, but it’s not huge.

Where Mafe has been able to make up for that is in how good he has been against the run. From 2021 to 2025 in Cincinnati, Hendrickson earned a PFF run-defense grade above 65.0 just once, and that was his 2024 season — where he produced a 65.9 PFF run-defense grade that ranked 50th at the position.

This season, Mafe has notched a 74.8 PFF grade against the run that places 12th at the position, What’s interesting about his work against the run is that he sits just 40th among edge defenders with seven tackles resulting in a defensive stop, but we can use some of the new data points in PFF Pro to see where he is having an impact.

Among edge defenders with at least 100 snaps against the run, Mafe’s 15.3% positively graded play rate against the run is 26th. Those positive grades come from when he makes plays, either recording tackles or in defeating blocks.

Where he really stands out is in his negatively graded play rate. Among that same group of edge defenders, he ranks third with a 2.9% negatively graded play rate. That means that while he is above average at making plays, he has performed at an elite level against the run at avoiding negative plays.

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Mafe has benefited from the addition of Lawrence, with the Bengals’ jewel of the offseason seeing a huge amount of focus from opposing offenses. Lawrence has been double-teamed on 81.4% of his pass-rushing snaps this season — 12.3 percentage points more than any interior defender on the Seahawks’ defense in 2025.

The impact for Mafe has been that he has been double-teamed at a lower rate as a pass-rusher in Cincinnati than he was in Seattle. His double-team rate has dropped from 31.1% in his final season in Seattle to 23.5% with the Bengals.

Lawrence has been the big splash in Cincinnati, and his presence has helped Mafe have his best season in the NFL to date. You can make the case that Mafe’s overall game has made him a larger impact over who the Bengals lost in Hendrickson.