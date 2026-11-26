The Rams' depleted receiving room has caused fantasy changes: Los Angeles' running backs are in better fantasy shape than quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Saquon Barkley isn't the same fantasy option without Jalen Hurts: Barkley is averaging only 9.2 expected fantasy points per game this season, suggesting his environment and role are to blame.

Injuries can carry lingering effects: Players like Emeka Egbuka reflect that it can be tough for season-long numbers to reach desired heights when quarterbacks are sidelined.

Limited-time offer Ends today Save 30% on PFF+ Annual Every PFF grade, Premium Stats, fantasy and betting tools for a full year. — Days : — Hrs : — Min : — Sec Claim 30% off Offer ends Tue, Dec 1, 11:59 p.m. ET.

When a star lands on injured reserve, fantasy managers sprint to the waiver wire for his replacement. The bigger damage often shows up somewhere else: The quarterback who loses his go-to target, the running back who loses the threat that kept defenses honest, the receiver suddenly catching passes from a backup.

Using PFF grades and expected fantasy points through Week 11, here are three situations where the injury bill lands on a teammate.

Editor’s Note: This article was written prior to the Rams’ Week 12 game against the Packers.

Matthew Stafford is down to the spare parts

Puka Nacua went on injured reserve after Week 9 with MCL and PCL sprains plus turf toe. The earliest he can return is the Rams' Week 15 game against Dallas, the opening week of most fantasy playoffs, but he’s expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery. Davante Adams is also sidelined with a hamstring injury and has no set return date. Between them, Nacua and Adams accounted for 100 of the Rams' 120 receptions by wide receivers.

Nacua's production was not smoke and mirrors. He earned a 90.4 PFF receiving grade, drew 93 targets in seven games (13.3 per game), averaged 2.86 yards per route run and won 87.5% of his contested targets. His 25.1 fantasy points per game sat right next to an expected mark of 23.6, so the volume was real. Adams added a 75.9 PFF receiving grade, 2.07 yards per route run and four touchdowns in six games.

That is seismic to Stafford, as he was not carrying this offense on his own. His 67.9 PFF passing grade is middle of the pack, and his 172.6 fantasy points are almost exactly in line with his 175.0 expected points. He gets the ball out in 2.57 seconds with a 7.8-yard average depth of target, a timing-based approach built on Nacua winning quickly. His margin for error is already thin, with 10 interceptions and 15 turnover-worthy plays (a 3.6% rate).

The healthy Rams receivers left behind do not inspire confidence. Konata Mumpfield carries a 63.9 PFF receiving grade and 1.16 yards per route run; Tutu Atwell sits at a 54.0 PFF receiving grade and 0.98 YPRR; and Jordan Whittington is at 48.4 and 0.19. Tyler Higbee (60.3 grade, 1.25 yards per route run) is the most experienced option at tight end.

In fairness, Stafford threw three touchdowns in a blowout victory at Arizona in Week 10 without Nacua or Adams. One game against a division rival is not a trend, though, and fantasy managers should treat him as a matchup-dependent QB2 until at least Adams is back on the field.

The beneficiaries are in the backfield. Kyren Williams owns 50 targets, the most of any healthy Ram. Backfield mate Blake Corum has also made the most of his chances with an 83.6 PFF offensive grade, 5.3 yards per carry and 21.3 fantasy points above expectation.

Jalen Hurts won’t be in the lineup until 2027, and the Eagles' offense has sputtered without him (it was also doing so with him, but at least he was their best quarterback). Tanner McKee owns a 67.1 PFF passing grade but averages just 5.6 yards per attempt with a 1.7% big-time throw rate. Joe Milton III sports a 46.2 PFF passing grade in his two games, and also took sacks on 43.5% of his pressured dropbacks.

Barkley has felt those effects the most. He is averaging 9.0 fantasy points per game, and his expected mark of 9.2 says the problem is his role and environment rather than bad luck. He has gained 371 rushing yards on 86 carries (4.3 per carry), a 68.5 PFF rushing grade and a modest 41.7 elusive rating. Barkley is also not making up for it as a receiver, with seven catches on 11 targets and 0.64 yards per route run.

The Eagles’ offensive line is not the main culprit. Philadelphia's front ranks 11th in PFF run-blocking grade. The difference is that defenses no longer have to account for a quarterback who threatens them with his arm and legs, and Barkley is experiencing the consequences.

The pass-catchers are not immune, either. DeVonta Smith has posted a 90.5 PFF receiving grade but has played just five games. Dallas Goedert is scoring 9.8 points per game against an expected 7.8, so some regression is likely, and rookie Makai Lemon has managed only a 56.1 PFF receiving grade and 0.92 yards per route run. Barkley is now a flex play rather than an every-week RB1.

Emeka Egbuka shows how the cost lingers

Some injury costs stick around even after the starter returns. Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb in Week 3, forcing undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels into the primary job. Daniels' five games produced a 44.8 PFF passing grade, 5.1 yards per attempt and a 63.4 passer rating.

Egbuka's season-long numbers carry the scars. He has 33 catches on 59 targets in eight games with a 62.3 PFF receiving grade and 1.05 yards per route run. More telling, he has scored 81.8 fantasy points against 106.4 expected, a 24.6-point gap that is one of the largest negative differences among wide receivers. His expected 13.3 points per game compares to an actual 10.2.

The targets have been there; the quarterback play has not. If Mayfield stays healthy, Egbuka is a strong buy-low candidate heading into the playoffs. Meanwhile, Bucky Irving held up regardless of who was under center. He wields an 86.3 PFF rushing grade, 708 yards after contact and 20.6 fantasy points above expectation.