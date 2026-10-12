Statistical Review of NFL Week 5

- Every Week 5 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
- Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
- Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 5 matchup.
- Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.
PFF PRO PFF Pro
$199.99$16.67 /moper year, billed annually
What you unlock ELITE
PFF+ content and tools
Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
Access to mock draft simulator
Guru AI with higher base token level
Upgraded Premium Stats Pro
Micro transactions available for additional tokens
Revamped player and team pages
Enhanced data and visualizations
Improved Interface
Programmatic data access for modeling (API/scrape)
Click here to subscribe to PFF Pro — $199.99 a year
Jump to a game:
1:00 p.m. ET
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins
- Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints
- Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets
- Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants @ Washington Commanders
4:05 p.m. ET
4:25 p.m. ET
- Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
- San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks
8:20 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins