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Statistical Review of NFL Week 5

By PFF.com
  • Every Week 5 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
  • Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
  • Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 5 matchup.
  • Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe. 
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Enhanced data and visualizations
Improved Interface
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Jump to a game:

1:00 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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