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Statistical Review of NFL Week 2

By Timo Riske
  • Every Week 2 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
  • Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
  • Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 2 matchup.
  • Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe. 

Go beyond the box score with PFF’s NFL Week 2 data visualizations, breaking down every game through scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, passing, receiving, rushing, special teams and turnovers.

Explore each matchup through detailed charts that show how teams created advantages, sustained drives and performed in key situations.

Index

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens

New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans

Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets

Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs — PFF game summary: Scoring & Opportunity, 2026 Week 2
Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs — PFF game summary: Drive Map, 2026 Week 2
Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs — PFF game summary: Moving the Sticks & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs — PFF game summary: Special Teams & Turnovers, 2026 Week 2
Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs — PFF game summary: Dropback Outcomes & Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs — PFF game summary: Receiving, 2026 Week 2
Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs — PFF game summary: Rushing Efficiency, 2026 Week 2
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