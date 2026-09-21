Statistical Review of NFL Week 2

Every Week 2 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.

Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.

Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 2 matchup.

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Go beyond the box score with PFF’s NFL Week 2 data visualizations, breaking down every game through scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, passing, receiving, rushing, special teams and turnovers.

Explore each matchup through detailed charts that show how teams created advantages, sustained drives and performed in key situations.

Index

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets

Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers