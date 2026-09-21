Statistical Review of NFL Week 2

- Every Week 2 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
- Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
- Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 2 matchup.
- Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.
Go beyond the box score with PFF’s NFL Week 2 data visualizations, breaking down every game through scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, passing, receiving, rushing, special teams and turnovers.
Explore each matchup through detailed charts that show how teams created advantages, sustained drives and performed in key situations.
Index
- Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans Saints @ Baltimore Ravens
- Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers @ New York Jets
- Cleveland Browns @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals
- Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers
- Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs