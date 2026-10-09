We're continuing to add features to Premium Stats Pro. The latest update, released Oct. 9, brings college players to the Scatter Builder, adds a glossary to every report, rebuilds the stat tiles on player profiles by position and makes PFF Guru faster and more direct.

Here's what's new, in plain terms, and what each change gets you.

College players join the Scatter Builder

What's new: Player mode in the Scatter Builder now covers college football. Flip the NFL/NCAA toggle, and the same position pickers, axes and playing-time minimum work for FBS and FCS players. It opens on the Power Four, and you can narrow it by division, conference or team.

What you get: You can plot a conference's offenses, then jump straight to its quarterbacks without picking the filter again. It's the quickest way to see how a college player compares with his peers on any two stats. The Display setting has also moved into a settings cog, and on phones the builder now sits in the navigation as its own icon.

0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% Target Share 0.00 2.00 4.00 6.00 Yards / Route Run AVG AVG Smith Toney Lee Harris Becker Dixon Duff Buchanan McMillan Young Evans III Hernandez Henry Marsh Marshall Darby Durr Jr. Richardson Hatcher Faison Epps Alexander Jennings Pegan Shipp Wilson Thomas Sowell Williams Dixon-Wyatt Sategna III Brooks Freeman Overby Bowick Roebuck Gilmer Spivey Wilde Craver Watkins Jr. Brown Gilbert Knight Harris McCoy Townsend Sherrill Jackson Marsh Tracy Olugbode McCuin Coleman-Williams Boggs Diaz Coleman Magee Singleton Stewart Wingo Smith Lewis Bullard Jr. Small Barney Jr. Vander Zee Johnson Wesco Jr. Robinson Bray Morgan Cox Barkate Hendricks Matthews Fields Penson Rowe Jr. Magwood Brown Tibbs Brown IV Moore Clement Moore Danzy Brooks Jr. Hurry Scott Williams Onovughe Scott Gibson Kasper Lee Wagner Eakin Hicks Miller Cooper Lawson Derry Mosley V Walker McCray Horton Moore Jr. Young Allen Bennett Jr. Strong Ahumaraeze Hunter III Moore Johnson Johnson Wilson III Charles Richardson Staley Henry Ragins Hilton Jr. Johnson Houston Neider Kubecka Farmer Jackson Abdul-Rahim Gladding Webb Eskildsen Nimrod Smith Trimble Hale Meeks Pough Manning Harbor Humphrey Skeete Hudson Phillips Hunter Brown Jackson Anderson Montgomery Green Brown Morrissette Fuhrmann Thomas Vines-Bright The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Jeremiah Smith WR · OHIO STATE Target Share 39.4% 1st / 156 Yards / Route Run 5.72 1st / 156 Malachi Toney WR · MIAMI FL Target Share 29.6% 17th / 156 Yards / Route Run 4.61 2nd / 156 Cayden Lee WR · MISSOURI Target Share 29.5% 19th / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.97 7th / 156 Reed Harris WR · ARIZONA ST Target Share 29.9% 14th / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.67 9th / 156 Charlie Becker WR · INDIANA Target Share 31.3% 10th / 156 Yards / Route Run 4.11 5th / 156 Collin Dixon WR · ILLINOIS Target Share 37.0% 3rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.23 15th / 156 KJ Duff WR · RUTGERS Target Share 39.0% 2nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.93 8th / 156 JJ Buchanan WR · MICHIGAN Target Share 35.8% 4th / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.54 10th / 156 Nik McMillan WR · KANSAS Target Share 25.0% 37th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.91 27th / 156 Wyatt Young WR · OKLA STATE Target Share 17.7% 87th / 156 Yards / Route Run 4.56 3rd / 156 Anthony Evans III WR · MISS STATE Target Share 32.7% 7th / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.38 11th / 156 Carlos Hernandez WR · WAKE Target Share 34.0% 6th / 156 Yards / Route Run 4.07 6th / 156 Tyrell Henry WR · WISCONSIN Target Share 29.6% 17th / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.26 14th / 156 Nick Marsh WR · INDIANA Target Share 29.5% 19th / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.35 12th / 156 Chris Marshall WR · ARKANSAS Target Share 30.6% 12th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.98 22nd / 156 Kenny Darby WR · KENTUCKY Target Share 26.3% 32nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.98 22nd / 156 Chris Durr Jr. WR · MARYLAND Target Share 29.5% 19th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.56 37th / 156 Tre Richardson WR · LOUISVILLE Target Share 25.5% 35th / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.27 13th / 156 Umari Hatcher WR · SYRACUSE Target Share 29.4% 23rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.87 28th / 156 Jordan Faison WR · NOTRE DAME Target Share 24.1% 42nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.07 20th / 156 DJ Epps WR · W VIRGINIA Target Share 31.7% 9th / 156 Yards / Route Run 4.23 4th / 156 Deuce Alexander WR · OLE MISS Target Share 22.4% 51st / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.18 17th / 156 Noah Jennings WR · MINNESOTA Target Share 26.1% 33rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.35 48th / 156 Braden Pegan WR · UTAH Target Share 24.5% 38th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.44 42nd / 156 Jordan Shipp WR · N CAROLINA Target Share 25.7% 34th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.28 52nd / 156 Dallas Wilson WR · FLORIDA Target Share 17.3% 90th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.93 25th / 156 Amare Thomas WR · HOUSTON Target Share 29.3% 24th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.29 50th / 156 Chase Sowell WR · PENN STATE Target Share 22.1% 52nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.00 67th / 156 Joseph Williams WR · COLORADO Target Share 29.9% 14th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.71 30th / 156 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt WR · USC Target Share 17.8% 86th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.57 36th / 156 Isaiah Sategna III WR · OKLAHOMA Target Share 28.6% 28th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.36 47th / 156 Lotzeir Brooks WR · ALABAMA Target Share 20.3% 67th / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.14 19th / 156 Gavin Freeman WR · BAYLOR Target Share 30.4% 13th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.56 37th / 156 Dominic Overby WR · IOWA STATE Target Share 15.7% 103rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.62 32nd / 156 Justin Bowick WR · OKLA STATE Target Share 23.4% 44th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.42 43rd / 156 Dezmen Roebuck WR · WASHINGTON Target Share 29.0% 27th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.94 69th / 156 Kwazi Gilmer WR · NEBRASKA Target Share 29.7% 16th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.51 39th / 156 Tre Spivey WR · ARIZONA Target Share 16.9% 93rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.23 54th / 156 Griffin Wilde WR · NWESTERN Target Share 21.7% 54th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.60 33rd / 156 Mario Craver WR · TEXAS A&M Target Share 22.7% 48th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.87 77th / 156 Winston Watkins Jr. WR · LSU Target Share 19.5% 73rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.58 35th / 156 Que'Sean Brown WR · VA TECH Target Share 23.1% 47th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.92 26th / 156 Micah Gilbert WR · NOTRE DAME Target Share 16.5% 96th / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.20 16th / 156 Yamir Knight WR · SMU Target Share 21.5% 59th / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.06 21st / 156 Jackson Harris WR · LSU Target Share 15.4% 106th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.60 33rd / 156 Lawayne McCoy WR · LOUISVILLE Target Share 20.4% 65th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.39 46th / 156 Xavier Townsend WR · PURDUE Target Share 21.3% 61st / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.72 29th / 156 Junior Sherrill WR · VANDERBILT Target Share 30.7% 11th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.96 24th / 156 Keenan Jackson WR · NC STATE Target Share 21.1% 64th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.32 49th / 156 Andrew Marsh WR · MICHIGAN Target Share 34.9% 5th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.18 57th / 156 Javon Tracy WR · MINNESOTA Target Share 21.7% 54th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.40 45th / 156 Donovan Olugbode WR · MISSOURI Target Share 25.3% 36th / 156 Yards / Route Run 3.15 18th / 156 Devin McCuin WR · OHIO STATE Target Share 13.5% 121st / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.13 60th / 156 Ryan Coleman-Williams WR · ALABAMA Target Share 22.0% 53rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.69 31st / 156 Jayvan Boggs WR · FLORIDA ST Target Share 23.3% 45th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.18 57th / 156 Tony Diaz WR · IOWA Target Share 29.5% 19th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.17 59th / 156 Cam Coleman WR · TEXAS Target Share 17.4% 89th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.63 90th / 156 Sanfrisco Magee WR · MISS STATE Target Share 14.2% 116th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.13 60th / 156 Keshaun Singleton WR · AUBURN Target Share 28.5% 29th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.73 83rd / 156 Evan Stewart WR · OREGON Target Share 21.6% 58th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.22 56th / 156 Ryan Wingo WR · TEXAS Target Share 21.7% 54th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.88 75th / 156 Yannick Smith WR · SMU Target Share 12.3% 129th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.04 66th / 156 Terrence Lewis WR · OKLA STATE Target Share 10.6% 137th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.59 94th / 156 Rodney Bullard Jr. WR · MICH STATE Target Share 20.0% 69th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.47 102nd / 156 Ed Small WR · TCU Target Share 24.3% 39th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.41 44th / 156 Jacory Barney Jr. WR · NEBRASKA Target Share 16.6% 95th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.83 80th / 156 Reece Vander Zee WR · IOWA Target Share 12.8% 126th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.32 115th / 156 Kenny Johnson WR · TEXAS TECH Target Share 24.3% 39th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.08 65th / 156 Bryant Wesco Jr. WR · CLEMSON Target Share 29.1% 26th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.88 75th / 156 Duce Robinson WR · FLORIDA ST Target Share 24.3% 39th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.94 69th / 156 Jaden Bray WR · W VIRGINIA Target Share 13.4% 122nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.75 81st / 156 Semaj Morgan WR · UCLA Target Share 20.0% 69th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.10 63rd / 156 Nahzae Cox WR · KANSAS Target Share 9.3% 143rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.23 54th / 156 Cooper Barkate WR · MIAMI FL Target Share 13.8% 118th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.94 69th / 156 Chase Hendricks WR · CAL Target Share 21.2% 62nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.55 97th / 156 Mike Matthews WR · TENNESSEE Target Share 27.4% 31st / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.29 50th / 156 Horatio Fields WR · OLE MISS Target Share 14.7% 113th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.61 92nd / 156 Dalen Penson WR · GA TECH Target Share 19.7% 71st / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.48 40th / 156 Brian Rowe Jr. WR · UCLA Target Share 23.3% 45th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.99 68th / 156 Chauncey Magwood WR · PURDUE Target Share 15.6% 104th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.19 125th / 156 Tyler Brown WR · CLEMSON Target Share 17.0% 91st / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.31 116th / 156 Jaron Tibbs WR · KANSAS ST Target Share 17.9% 84th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.66 87th / 156 Louis Brown IV WR · BAYLOR Target Share 16.3% 99th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.50 100th / 156 T.J. Moore WR · CLEMSON Target Share 27.7% 30th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.35 111th / 156 Hudson Clement WR · ILLINOIS Target Share 21.2% 62nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.89 74th / 156 Dakorien Moore WR · OREGON Target Share 14.9% 111th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.09 64th / 156 Micahi Danzy WR · FLORIDA ST Target Share 16.5% 96th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.90 73rd / 156 Chris Brooks Jr. WR · WISCONSIN Target Share 14.8% 112th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.73 83rd / 156 TreyShun Hurry WR · LOUISVILLE Target Share 19.0% 77th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.35 111th / 156 Jeremy Scott WR · TCU Target Share 11.2% 133rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.49 101st / 156 Rashid Williams WR · WASHINGTON Target Share 12.9% 125th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.45 103rd / 156 Jordan Onovughe WR · STANFORD Target Share 8.4% 148th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.98 135th / 156 Rico Scott WR · ALABAMA Target Share 19.5% 73rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.38 110th / 156 JV Gibson WR · CINCINNATI Target Share 19.0% 77th / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.26 53rd / 156 Kyler Kasper WR · BYU Target Share 29.3% 24th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.84 79th / 156 Censere Lee WR · PITTSBURGH Target Share 15.2% 108th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.42 107th / 156 Drew Wagner WR · NWESTERN Target Share 21.7% 54th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.02 134th / 156 Coy Eakin WR · TEXAS TECH Target Share 15.0% 109th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.62 91st / 156 Cataurus Hicks WR · PITTSBURGH Target Share 18.1% 83rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.11 62nd / 156 Omarion Miller WR · ARIZONA ST Target Share 32.3% 8th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.68 86th / 156 Jalen Cooper WR · SMU Target Share 16.0% 101st / 156 Yards / Route Run 2.46 41st / 156 Chris Lawson WR · WASHINGTON Target Share 16.8% 94th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.74 82nd / 156 Josh Derry WR · UCF Target Share 19.5% 73rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.86 78th / 156 Emmett Mosley V WR · TEXAS Target Share 18.3% 82nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.55 97th / 156 Trent Walker WR · HOUSTON Target Share 15.0% 109th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.61 92nd / 156 Chrishon McCray WR · MICH STATE Target Share 17.6% 88th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.15 127th / 156 Isaiah Horton WR · TEXAS A&M Target Share 22.7% 48th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.64 89th / 156 DeAndre Moore Jr. WR · COLORADO Target Share 20.4% 65th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.93 72nd / 156 Koby Young WR · HOUSTON Target Share 10.7% 136th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.35 111th / 156 Jordan Allen WR · GA TECH Target Share 19.7% 71st / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.69 85th / 156 Mazeo Bennett Jr. WR · S CAROLINA Target Share 19.0% 77th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.51 99th / 156 Ian Strong WR · CAL Target Share 20.2% 68th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.43 105th / 156 Ricky Ahumaraeze WR · NWESTERN Target Share 9.6% 141st / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.95 137th / 156 Chris Hunter III WR · ARIZONA Target Share 14.5% 114th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.21 123rd / 156 Fredrick Moore WR · MICH STATE Target Share 18.4% 80th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.85 143rd / 156 Isaiah Johnson WR · CINCINNATI Target Share 21.4% 60th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.30 117th / 156 Ricky Johnson WR · UTAH Target Share 12.7% 127th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.10 130th / 156 Eugene Wilson III WR · LSU Target Share 15.4% 106th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.43 105th / 156 Waden Charles WR · UCF Target Share 13.6% 119th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.56 95th / 156 Jared Richardson WR · DUKE Target Share 7.1% 151st / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.24 121st / 156 Braylon Staley WR · TENNESSEE Target Share 19.5% 73rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.93 139th / 156 Malachi Henry WR · CINCINNATI Target Share 6.3% 152nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.27 118th / 156 Zion Ragins WR · MISS STATE Target Share 13.6% 119th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.14 128th / 156 Eugene Hilton Jr. WR · WISCONSIN Target Share 15.6% 104th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.26 120th / 156 Marquis Johnson WR · MISS STATE Target Share 13.0% 124th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.65 88th / 156 Jourdin Houston WR · RUTGERS Target Share 16.3% 99th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.40 108th / 156 John Neider WR · W VIRGINIA Target Share 13.4% 122nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.92 141st / 156 Keaton Kubecka WR · KANSAS Target Share 12.0% 130th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.69 147th / 156 Ric'Darious Farmer WR · UCF Target Share 11.9% 131st / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.96 136th / 156 Radarious Jackson WR · TENNESSEE Target Share 12.4% 128th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.10 130th / 156 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding WR · MARYLAND Target Share 14.5% 114th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.27 118th / 156 Kaleb Webb WR · MARYLAND Target Share 17.0% 91st / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.21 123rd / 156 Brett Eskildsen WR · PENN STATE Target Share 16.4% 98th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.08 132nd / 156 Chas Nimrod WR · AUBURN Target Share 24.1% 42nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.45 103rd / 156 Jalen Smith WR · MINNESOTA Target Share 14.0% 117th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.91 142nd / 156 Brayden Trimble WR · ILLINOIS Target Share 15.8% 102nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.17 126th / 156 Jalen Hale WR · SMU Target Share 5.5% 155th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.56 95th / 156 Antonio Meeks WR · WAKE Target Share 9.2% 144th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.40 108th / 156 Dawson Pough WR · BOSTON COL Target Share 9.8% 139th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.12 129th / 156 Josh Manning WR · KANSAS ST Target Share 17.9% 84th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.07 133rd / 156 Nyck Harbor WR · S CAROLINA Target Share 18.4% 80th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.34 114th / 156 Mason Humphrey WR · N CAROLINA Target Share 9.5% 142nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.54 150th / 156 Jaedn Skeete WR · BOSTON COL Target Share 9.1% 145th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.70 146th / 156 Micah Hudson WR · TEXAS TECH Target Share 7.9% 149th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.73 145th / 156 Jojo Phillips WR · BYU Target Share 11.0% 134th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.62 149th / 156 Nyziah Hunter WR · NEBRASKA Target Share 9.7% 140th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.76 144th / 156 CJ Brown WR · ARKANSAS Target Share 8.8% 146th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.48 152nd / 156 Marlion Jackson WR · VA TECH Target Share 5.9% 153rd / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.49 151st / 156 Nic Anderson WR · KENTUCKY Target Share 11.3% 132nd / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.93 139th / 156 Naeshaun Montgomery WR · MISSOURI Target Share 10.3% 138th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.68 148th / 156 Javarius Green WR · BOSTON COL Target Share 22.7% 48th / 156 Yards / Route Run 1.24 121st / 156 Tristen Brown WR · VANDERBILT Target Share 8.6% 147th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.95 137th / 156 De'Nylon Morrissette WR · PURDUE Target Share 5.6% 154th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.35 155th / 156 Isaiah Fuhrmann WR · GA TECH Target Share 1.7% 156th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.41 154th / 156 Elijah Thomas WR · OKLAHOMA Target Share 7.6% 150th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.46 153rd / 156 Raiden Vines-Bright WR · ARIZONA ST Target Share 11.0% 134th / 156 Yards / Route Run 0.27 156th / 156

Plot college quarterbacks »

A glossary on every report

What's new: A glossary button now appears on every report. Every definition from legacy Premium Stats carried over word for word, and new entries explain the opponent record, strength of schedule and score columns.

What you get: No more guessing what APDB or Y/CS means. On a phone, where you can't hover over a column header, one tap explains it. The Rushing Direction tables also picked up CSV export and Table Settings, so you can hide columns and download only what you need.

Open By Position »

Player profiles show the stats that matter for each position

What's new: PFF analysts picked the key stats tiles for every position. Quarterbacks now show adjusted completion rate, big-time throw and turnover-worthy play rates and completion percentage over expectation. Receivers and running backs show yards per route run and drop rate. Offensive linemen show pressure rate allowed, pass-block win rate and island rate. Pass-rushers show pass-rush win rate, double-team rate and run stops. Linebackers and defensive backs show forced incompletion rate and coverage snaps per target, and kickers show 50-plus-yard and extra-point percentages.

What you get: The numbers that define a player's position, at the top of his page. Ranks now compare a player only with his own group, so a running back's receiving tiles read “12th of 48 RBs” rather than ranking him against every ball carrier. Each tile uses the same formula as the matching report column, so the two always agree.

Open Players »

PFF Guru gets faster and more direct

What's new: Ask Guru to compare two players, and you now get a single matchup card, the same one used on game pages, instead of a card plus a table repeating the same numbers. Answers keep running if you leave a chat, and the sidebar shows which chats are still working. Replies type out at a steady pace, with a status line such as “Checking players…” while Guru works.

What you get: Cleaner answers and less back-and-forth. When several players share a last name, Guru asks which one you mean and remembers your pick for follow-ups. When it doesn't track something, it says so and offers what it does have.

Ask Guru »

Catching up: What landed Oct. 1

If you missed the previous update, it was a big one for college football.

Advanced stats for FBS: Completion percentage over expectation and target share (back to 2019), pass and run rate over expectation and pressure rate over expectation (back to 2021), field goal rate over expected and trench stats such as island rate and double-team rate. College also gets two stats first: a pass-rusher's win rate when double-teamed and when single-teamed.

Blitz rate: How often a defense blitzes on dropbacks, and how often an offense faces a blitz, now on Team Stats for the NFL and college.

Pick any weeks: Choose weeks 3, 5 and 9 instead of only a continuous range. Your pick carries into CSV exports and shared links.

Totals row on game reports: A team's totals for the day, pinned to the bottom of every game report.

For API users

The college advanced metrics from the Oct. 1 release reached the website but not the Premium Stats Pro API. As of Oct. 9, every NCAA response includes them, from completion and pass rate over expectation to target share, island rate and the double-team splits. NFL responses are unchanged. Column details are in the API documentation.

Since launch

These updates build on a busy September. Premium Stats Pro added positively and negatively graded play rates at nearly every position, pass-block win rate, adjusted pass-rush and pass-block grades, weighted EPA and island rate.

It also added five new game reports, including pressure and depth and coverage matchups, plus offenses faced. Guru learned the NFL back to 2006 and college football back to 2008, and the Pro API gained keys and a developer portal. The full log is on the release notes page.

Premium Stats Pro and API access come with PFF Pro. Get PFF Pro »