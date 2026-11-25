A stunning move before Week 12 for the Steelers: Pittsburgh turns to Mason Rudolph ahead of a major tilt against the Broncos, sitting at 6-4 and occupying a wild-card spot.

Aaron Rodgers has been ineffective for two straight seasons: His 60.8 PFF passing grade is 27th out of qualifiers this year, including owning the second-worst positive play rate.

Rudolph's past has been a mixed bag: While Rudolph has thrown downfield with more success and regularity, he's had trouble avoiding mistakes.

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With the NFL’s trade deadline two weeks past and teams in full throttle to make playoff pushes, it’s hard for a bombshell to break on a Tuesday night in November. But that’s exactly what happened in Week 12.

Around 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers had been benched in favor of backup Mason Rudolph prior to Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The move comes after head coach Mike McCarthy repudiated any idea that he would pivot from Rodgers as his starter, plus after Rodgers had practiced to start the week.

From a pure performance standpoint, it felt like Pittsburgh was in dire need of a change under center. Rodgers has been among the league’s worst starters in his age-42 season, ranking 27th in PFF passing grade (60.8). While the legend has been turnover-averse with a 2.1% turnover-worthy play rate, he’s been unable to provide beneficial plays — tying for 27th in big-time throw rate (3.4%) and ranking 37th in positive grade rate (11.0%).

10.0% 15.0% 20.0% Positively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays 6.0% 8.0% 10.0% 12.0% Negatively Graded Play Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Burrow Purdy Prescott Stroud Goff Smith Mahomes Young Love Maye Brissett Allen Daniels Williams Cousins Ward Lawrence Shough Stafford Darnold Watson Nix Mayfield Willis Penix Jr. Herbert Jones Rodgers The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.

With Rodgers at the helm of the Steelers’ offense, he’s played a style of football that fails to align with modern offensive attacks. His 7.6-yard average depth of target is the seventh-lowest among qualifiers, and his 2.62-second average time to throw is the fourth-fastest. Further, Rodgers has struggled under pressure, owning the fifth-worst overall PFF grade when under duress (35.9) with the sixth-highest overall pressure-to-sack ratio (24.8%).

When watching the Steelers on tape, Rodgers has had repeated problems identifying proper reads based on coverages and leverages, often opting for safe checkdowns or low-percentage tries rather than ripping should-be gains. Even when throwing downfield, Rodgers’ down-to-down accuracy has been inconsistent. His -3.9% completion percentage over expectation is 32nd out of 38 qualifiers, and his 23.6% uncatchable inaccurate pass rate is the fifth-highest.

Pittsburgh has had other outstanding issues in its passing game, including a skill-position group placing 30th in PFF receiving grade and offensive line that ranks 13th in PFF pass-blocking grade. But Rodgers’ inability to overcome the situation, let alone play on schedule and within the system, has been borderline impossible to work around. As a result, the Steelers sit 25th in passing EPA per play and success rate, almost identical to their 2025 placement with the same quarterback.

What happens next for Rodgers remains to be seen, but it’s certainly plausible that he’s already played the final down of one of the most accomplished quarterback careers in league history. Over 22 seasons with three different teams, the four-time MVP has produced 11 campaigns with at least an 80.0 overall PFF grade. His accolades also include the highest-graded quarterback season in PFF history with a 95.1 overall mark in 2020.

However, the note on Rodgers had turned more cacophonous since leaving Green Bay in 2022. Rodgers tore his Achilles just two dropbacks into a much-anticipated Jets tenure, then returned with a solid 76.1 PFF passing grade in 2024. His play in Pittsburgh represents his worst yet, failing to exceed a 68.0 overall PFF mark in both of the last two seasons — with his 2026 grading profile appearing as his lowest as a full starter.

The decision to bench Rodgers for Rudolph comes at a wildly unexpected time for the Steelers, even if the team’s offense has floundered over the past two weeks facing the Bengals and Eagles. Indeed, Pittsburgh sits at 6-4 with a 69% chance to make the playoffs — not exactly typical circumstances to make such a rash move, other than to presumably ignite a fire and potentially save its season.

A backup for almost the entirety of his nine-year career, Rudolph has garnered just 63 total dropbacks after returning to the Steel City in 2025, including starting against the Bears last season when Rodgers was injured. With the Titans in 2024, Rudolph amassed a 61.5 PFF passing grade over 256 dropbacks, slotting 37th out of 44 qualifiers. The 31-year-old also made four straight starts to close out the 2023 campaign in Pittsburgh, tossing five big-time throws to four turnover-worthy plays on a 66.7 passing mark.

McCarthy likely handed the reins to Rudolph to inject life into his intermediate and deep passing game, where the Steelers rank 30th in success rate this season. From 2023-24, Rudolph was more willing to air the ball out downfield than Rodgers has been over the last two years.

Mason Rudolph vs. Aaron Rodgers: Passing rates downfield Player Seasons Average Depth of Target Passes Short of Sticks % Air Yard % Mason Rudolph 2023-24 7.6 53.5% 51.8% Aaron Rodgers 2025-26 7.0 59.1% 38.1%

Rudolph has also been better at connecting on splash plays downfield, owning a 78.9 PFF passing grade with a 44.3% accurate throw rate on passes of at least 10 yards since 2024. Both of those numbers surpass what Rodgers has done since 2025.

Where Pittsburgh also hopes for a boost is in play under pressure. Rudolph owns a 45.4 PFF passing grade under duress from 2023-25, ranking 28th out of 49 qualifiers — a number higher than Rodgers’ 35.2 pressured passing grade from 2025-26. Further, while Rudolph can have a tendency to hang in the pocket for too long, he’s been sacked on just 12.5% of pressured dropbacks in his career, a notable step up from Rodgers’ 22.8% pressure-to-sack ratio since 2024.

However, Rudolph has been afforded several starting opportunities, and the results have generally not been good. Taking care of the ball has been a liability, owning a career 3.6% turnover-worthy play rate — including committing four turnover-worthy plays across only 53 dropbacks in 2025. On top of that, Rudolph has also failed to generate highlight-worthy throws, with his 2.5% big-time throw rate well under Rodgers’ 4.2% over the past two seasons.

While Rudolph is back in the saddle, Rodgers’ benching inevitably attracts attention to whether or not the Steelers’ young quarterbacks could finally earn the chance to start. Indeed, the team has rookie fifth-rounder Drew Allar and 2025 sixth-round selection Will Howard on the bench. Allar was the more impressive player across 2026 preseason work, although his 69.0 PFF passing grade reflected an up-and-down tenure.

PFF Premium Stats · 2026 season See where every player grades out PFF grades every player on every snap. Find out who's elite, who's overrated and who's breaking out. NFL grades (opens in new tab) College grades (opens in new tab)

Depending on how well Rudolph performs could considerably sway not only the 2026 outcome for the Steelers, but also their long-term plans. If Rudolph excels, it could persuade the team’s front office to be less aggressive in adding a younger and/or bigger-ticker quarterback this offseason. Even if Rudolph is woeful, how well Allar or Howard plays may also impact that decision-making in an offseason with an abundance of passers available via free agency, the draft and the trade market.

Benching a first-ballot Hall of Famer in Rodgers marks the latest adjustment in a season of them for McCarthy, including swapping out two starting offensive linemen and playing rookie defensive backs more in his secondary. Whether or not the move under center pans out will attract not only significant attention in Pittsburgh, but also for teams like the Texans, Ravens and Patriots — who could potentially leapfrog the Steelers in the AFC wild-card standings.