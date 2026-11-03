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NFL Week 8 statistical review: Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

By PFF.com
  • Chicago moved the ball well on offense: The Bears generated 0.15 EPA per play, compared with -0.15 EPA per play for the Seahawks.
  • Noise-canceled score: The game finished 34-17, but the noise-canceled score favored Chicago 25-22.
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivers again: Despite Seattle's broader offensive struggles, Smith-Njigba generated 0.30 EPA per target and found success on deep passes.

The Bears vs. Seahawks statistical review examines a 34-17 final score alongside a noise-canceled score of 25-22 in Chicago's favor.

The Bears generated 0.15 EPA per play, while Seattle finished at -0.15 EPA per play. Jaxon Smith-Njigba provided a bright spot for the Seahawks offense, producing 0.30 EPA per target.

Game Summary

Efficiency, fourth downs, turnovers, special teams

Passing

Receiving

Rushing

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