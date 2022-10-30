NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 31, Detroit Lions 27

After two straight dud performances on offense, the Detroit Lions were once again involved in a shootout. And once again they came out on the wrong side of it.

Miami's two-headed receiving monster cooked today, as both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went over 100 yards in the Dolphins‘ 31-27 win.

Offensive spotlight: After a rocky first start back from his scary head injury, Tua Tagovailoa may very well have had the best game of his career. He finished 29-of-36 for 382 yards and three scores. He was under pressure on only six snaps but was particularly impressive, as he went 2-of-3 for 50 yards and added an 18-yard scramble on his pressured dropbacks.

Defensive spotlight: It was a surprisingly rough day for one of the best safeties in the NFL. Jevon Holland allowed a catch on all five of his targets for 128 yards. That’s even crazier when you consider he had allowed only four catches for 45 yards all season long before this week.

Rookie spotlight: While many in the Lions' secondary struggled, Kerby Joseph had himself a career day. The rookie safety allowed only one catch for seven yards on the day. He also made two defensive stops as well as a key forced fumble with the Lions in scoring position. It was his second straight week with a forced fumble and his fourth straight game to start his career with an above-average coverage grade.

Offensive line spotlight: The Dolphins offensive line is a completely different animal with Terron Armstead healthy. After not allowing a pressure last week, Armstead only allowed one pressure on Sunday. Th offensive line as a whole only allowed three pressures as Tua Tagovailoa was doing his part with a quick 2.46-second time to throw.

Box Score

Passing

MIAMI DOLPHINS Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 32.2 29 / 36 382 10.6 3 0 42 2 138.7 Detroit Lions Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg Jared Goff 21.6 27 / 37 321 8.7 1 0 58 1 108.0

Rushing

MIAMI DOLPHINS Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Tyreek Hill 34.5 1 7 7.0 0 7 0 Tua Tagovailoa 32.2 5 19 3.8 0 18 0 Raheem Mostert 7.7 14 64 4.6 0 13 0 Alec Ingold 7.6 1 1 1.0 1 1 0 Chase Edmonds 1.4 4 14 3.5 0 8 0 Salvon Ahmed 0.2 1 2 2.0 0 2 0 Detroit Lions Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Jamaal Williams 22.6 10 53 5.3 2 15 0 Jared Goff 21.6 1 3 3.0 0 3 0 D'Andre Swift 14.3 5 6 1.2 0 7 0 C.J. Moore 1.3 1 13 13.0 0 13 0 Craig Reynolds 0.7 2 7 3.5 0 5 0

Receiving