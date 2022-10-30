NFL News & Analysis

NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 31, Detroit Lions 27

Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

By Michael Renner
Oct 30, 2022
Miami Dolphins Detroit Lions

After two straight dud performances on offense, the Detroit Lions were once again involved in a shootout. And once again they came out on the wrong side of it.

Miami's two-headed receiving monster cooked today, as both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went over 100 yards in the Dolphins‘ 31-27 win.

Offensive spotlight: After a rocky first start back from his scary head injury, Tua Tagovailoa may very well have had the best game of his career. He finished 29-of-36 for 382 yards and three scores. He was under pressure on only six snaps but was particularly impressive, as he went 2-of-3 for 50 yards and added an 18-yard scramble on his pressured dropbacks. 

Defensive spotlight: It was a surprisingly rough day for one of the best safeties in the NFL. Jevon Holland allowed a catch on all five of his targets for 128 yards. That’s even crazier when you consider he had allowed only four catches for 45 yards all season long before this week.

Rookie spotlight: While many in the Lions' secondary struggled, Kerby Joseph had himself a career day. The rookie safety allowed only one catch for seven yards on the day. He also made two defensive stops as well as a key forced fumble with the Lions in scoring position. It was his second straight week with a forced fumble and his fourth straight game to start his career with an above-average coverage grade.

Offensive line spotlight: The Dolphins offensive line is a completely different animal with Terron Armstead healthy. After not allowing a pressure last week, Armstead only allowed one pressure on Sunday. Th offensive line as a whole only allowed three pressures as Tua Tagovailoa was doing his part with a quick 2.46-second time to throw.

Box Score

Passing
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 32.2 29 / 36 382 10.6 3 0 42 2 138.7
Detroit Lions
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Jared Goff 21.6 27 / 37 321 8.7 1 0 58 1 108.0
Rushing
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Tyreek Hill 34.5 1 7 7.0 0 7 0
Tua Tagovailoa 32.2 5 19 3.8 0 18 0
Raheem Mostert 7.7 14 64 4.6 0 13 0
Alec Ingold 7.6 1 1 1.0 1 1 0
Chase Edmonds 1.4 4 14 3.5 0 8 0
Salvon Ahmed 0.2 1 2 2.0 0 2 0
Detroit Lions
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Jamaal Williams 22.6 10 53 5.3 2 15 0
Jared Goff 21.6 1 3 3.0 0 3 0
D'Andre Swift 14.3 5 6 1.2 0 7 0
C.J. Moore 1.3 1 13 13.0 0 13 0
Craig Reynolds 0.7 2 7 3.5 0 5 0
Receiving
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD Long
Tyreek Hill 34.5 14 12 188 13.4 0 42
Jaylen Waddle 33.6 9 8 106 11.8 2 29
Mike Gesicki 12.8 4 3 38 9.5 1 20
Raheem Mostert 7.7 1 1 3 3.0 0 3
Alec Ingold 7.6 1 1 5 5.0 0 5
Trent Sherfield 4.5 3 2 25 8.3 0 14
Braylon Sanders 2.7 2 2 17 8.5 0 13
Detroit Lions
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD Long
Jamaal Williams 22.6 3 3 23 7.7 0 10
Jared Goff 21.6 1 1 5 5.0 0 5
D'Andre Swift 14.3 5 5 27 5.4 1 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown 13.9 10 7 69 6.9 0 21
T.J. Hockenson 11.0 4 3 80 20.0 0 58
Kalif Raymond 10.6 4 3 76 19.0 0 43
Josh Reynolds 3.4 6 2 14 2.3 0 9
James Mitchell 2.4 1 1 14 14.0 0 14
Maurice Alexander 1.7 1 1 7 7.0 0 7
Brock Wright 1.6 1 1 6 6.0 0 6
Craig Reynolds 0.7 1 0 0 0.0 0 0

