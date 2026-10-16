NFL Week 6 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Seahawks-Broncos

Both teams are waiting for reinforcements at running back: The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks both struggled to make big plays in the run game, but Denver could get Jonah Coleman back next week, while Seattle could get Zach Charbonnet next week and Jadarian Price the week after.

Rashid Shaheed has his best game of the year: Shaheed posted a season high in receptions at five, and a high in yards at 66, but his snap rate has gone in the wrong direction.

Injuries hit role players: Broncos third-down back Tyler Badie and Seahawks backup receiving tight end Elijah Arroyo both left the game early.

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Seahawks adjust running back rotation with more changes ahead: Velus Jones Jr. turned the Seahawks' two-man rotation into a three-man mix.

Seattle used a three-man backfield with Jadarian Price as the early-down back, Emanuel Wilson as the backup and short-yardage back and George Holani as the third-down back over the first three weeks. This left Seattle in a two-man committee the last two weeks, with Wilson becoming the primary back and Holani seeing more work on early downs as the backup. Jones was the third back, but he was on the roster primarily for special teams. He played 61 special teams snaps over the first five games, compared to just two offensive snaps in Week 4.

This week, Wilson played the first five snaps followed by two by Jones, showing Seattle made a change on the first drive alone. Jones found his way onto the field on most possessions. He mostly cut into Holani's time.

While Holani was still on the field for most clear passing situations, he was rarely used for normal early-down snaps. However, the Seahawks were down in the fourth quarter and passing to catch up. This meant Holani was on the field to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving him the most fantasy value of the Seahawks' running backs in this game.

This will not be the last change at running back for the Seahawks. Zach Charbonnet was limited in practice all week, as he’s still recovering from his torn ACL and remains on the physically unable to perform list. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports there is a legitimate chance Charbonnet makes his debut next week.

Last season, Charbonnet was a pass-down and short-yardage back. Given Holani’s reduction in snaps this week, it’s possible he is the odd man out of the rotation next week. Price will miss at least one more game, but he is then eligible to return. Wilson’s time as a fantasy starter may be over, as it will be hard to trust him next week without knowing how Charbonnet will be used, and it will be impossible to start him once Price is back.

Monitor Tyler Badie’s health: Denver’s third-down back suffered a thumb injury in the first half and didn’t return.

Denver started the season primarily with a two-man backfield between J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, with Dobbins playing 71% of early-down snaps, while Harvey was the backup on early downs and the primary back on passing downs as well as short-yardage situations. Rookie Jonah Coleman was eased in. Harvey missed Week 2, leading Coleman to see a larger role, playing more snaps than Dobbins, while Badie returned to being the third-down back like last season. Similar to Seattle, Denver lost its rookie to injured reserve.

Over the last three weeks, Dobbins played 58% of early-down snaps to 41% by Harvey. Badie was the main third-down back, while Harvey was the typical two-minute-drill back. This three-man rotation left no one playing over 44% of snaps. Badie only managed a few snaps in that game before his injury.

With Badie out, Harvey became the primary third-down back. Fullback Adam Prentice also took a few third-down snaps, as he’s done all season. The gap between Dobbins' and Harvey’s early-down snaps also widened with Harvey handling the passing-down role, like in Week 1.

Akin to the Seahawks' situation, this rotation is temporary. Coleman is eligible to return next week, which means Badie may be out of the Denver running back rotation in Week 7 regardless of how quickly his thumb injury heals. Neither Dobbins nor Harvey was effective in the run game this week despite each scoring touchdowns. It’s entirely possible that Coleman starts leading the Broncos in carries on a consistent basis on November.

Miscellaneous Notes

Seattle fourth wide receiver Tory Horton rotated into 12 personnel more frequently than in recent weeks, cutting into Rashid Shaheed‘s playing time. Seattle’s wide receiver usage in 12 personnel has been unstable all season.

The Seahawks activated wide receiver Irvin Charles from injured reserve on Tuesday, released him on Wednesday, signed him to the practice squad today and elevated him for this game today. They released running back Velus Jones Jr. on Tuesday to make room for Charles, signed him to the practice squad on Wednesday and signed him back on Thursday.

Seattle tight end Nick Kallerup returned after two straight healthy scratches, giving Seattle four active tight ends.

Elijah Arroyo suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half and was initially ruled doubtful to return. He only had a 26.8% snap rate and 29.4% snap participation rate, with a 4.2% targets per route over the last five weeks. Having Kallerup as part of the rotation did not help his playing time.

Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was ruled questionable before halftime with a shoulder injury, but he was back in the game early in the third quarter.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.