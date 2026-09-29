Best overall performance: Penei Sewell earned a 91.8 PFF overall grade, the highest among NFL offensive linemen in Week 3.

Perfect pass protection: The Detroit Lions tackle allowed zero pressures across 37 pass-blocking snaps and posted a 100.0% pass-block win rate.

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Throughout the 2026 season, Offensive Line Spotlight will use those new metrics to highlight one standout offensive lineman each week, digging beyond the traditional grades and metrics to examine pass-blocking win rates, performance on an island, true pass sets and positively and negatively graded plays in the run game.

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell delivered the NFL’s best all-around offensive line performance in Week 3, pairing dominant run blocking with a spotless day in pass protection. Sewell earned a 91.8 PFF overall grade, the highest mark among all offensive linemen in Week 3. He also led the position in both run-blocking grade (93.0) and pass-blocking grade (90.3).

Sewell was as close to flawless as an offensive lineman can be in pass protection. He didn't allow a sack, hit, hurry or pressure across 37 pass-blocking snaps, and he won 100.0% of his pass-blocking reps. He also maintained that perfect win rate when isolated on an island, despite facing such situations on 56.8% of his pass-blocking snaps.

His performance held up when the difficulty increased, too. Sewell earned an 86.6 pass-blocking grade across 13 true pass sets, the third-highest mark among offensive linemen in Week 3. He didn't surrender a pressure on those snaps and finished with a 100.0% true-pass-set pass-block win rate.

And as impressive as Sewell was in protection, his biggest impact came in the run game.

His 93.0 run-blocking grade led all offensive linemen in Week 3, and 28.6% of his 28 run-blocking snaps received a positive grade. He earned a negative grade on just 3.6% of those plays.

Sewell was particularly dominant in Detroit’s zone concepts. He earned a 92.1 run-blocking grade on 16 zone snaps, the best mark among offensive linemen in Week 3, while producing a positive grade on a whopping 37.5% of those plays.

His work on gap concepts wasn't quite as dominant from a grading standpoint, but it was clean. Sewell earned a 74.0 grade across 10 gap run-blocking snaps and wasn't negatively graded on any of them.

Sewell ultimately finished Week 3 with the highest overall, pass-blocking and run-blocking grades at his position. Add in a perfect pass-block win rate, zero pressures allowed and elite production on zone runs, and his performance stood out across virtually every measure in PFF's three blocking reports.