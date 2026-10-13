- Perfect pass protection: Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram allowed zero pressures across 35 pass-blocking snaps in Week 5, posting a 100.0% pass-block win rate after surrendering 10 pressures in his first two appearances.
- Elite run-blocking production: Ingram earned an 88.7 PFF run-blocking grade against Tennessee, ranking second among qualifying guards, with 33.3% of his run-blocking snaps receiving positive grades.
- Strong performance in true pass sets: Ingram earned an 84.1 pass-blocking grade across 13 true pass sets, allowing no pressures and recording a 100.0% win rate.
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Offensive line play has always been about more than the box score, and the new metrics in Premium Stats Pro now offer an even deeper look at how the NFL's best blockers win.
Throughout the 2026 season, Offensive Line Spotlight will use those metrics to highlight one standout offensive lineman each week, going beyond traditional grades to examine pass-blocking win rates, performance on an island, true pass sets and positively and negatively graded plays in the run game.
It was another week and another dominant showing by Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell, who earned a 94.3 overall PFF grade and a 93.4 run-blocking grade, both of which led all qualifying tackles. He also went without allowing a pressure across 34 pass-blocking snaps, his second pressure-free outing of the season.
But while Sewell continues to set the standard at tackle, Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram earns this week's spotlight after delivering one of the season's most impressive bounce-back performances.
Ingram entered Week 5 having endured a difficult start to the season. He earned a 25.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in Week 1 against Buffalo, allowing six pressures across 48 pass-blocking snaps, before missing Weeks 2 and 3 with a groin injury. His return in Week 4 offered little relief, too, as the 27-year-old guard earned a 28.2 pass-blocking grade against Dallas, surrendering another four pressures across 37 pass-blocking snaps.
In those two appearances, Ingram had allowed 10 pressures on 85 pass-blocking snaps, winning just 81.0% of his pass-blocking reps in Week 1 and 88.6% in Week 4.
But then he bounced back in a big way against Tennessee in Week 5, delivering a very respectable performance when he absolutely needed to.
All
Pressures Allowed
1
48
48
25.9
12.7%
21.5%
42
1
2
3
6
12.5%
81.0%
4
37
37
28.2
3.6%
20.0%
33
0
1
3
4
10.8%
88.6%
5
35
35
74.8
13.6%
6.8%
33
0
0
0
0
0.0%
100.0%
TOT
120
120
36.7
10.4%
16.6%
108
1
3
6
10
8.3%
89.1%
Ingram earned an 89.0 PFF overall grade in Week 5, the highest among qualifying guards. He paired that with an 88.7 run-blocking grade and a 74.8 pass-blocking grade.
He didn't allow a sack, hit or hurry across 35 pass-blocking snaps against Tennessee. He finished with a 100.0% pass-block win rate, tied for first at the position.
His performance held up in true pass sets, too. Ingram earned an 84.1 pass-blocking grade across 13 true pass sets, the ninth-highest mark among qualifying guards. He didn't surrender a pressure on any of those snaps and posted a 100.0% true-pass-set pass-block win rate.
That represented a substantial improvement from his first two appearances, when he posted true-pass-set win rates of 72.7% against Buffalo and 69.2% against Dallas.
Ingram's positively graded play rate in pass protection also reached 13.6%, second among qualifying guards. His negatively graded play rate fell to 6.8%, which pales in comparison to his marks in Week 1 (21.5%) and Week 4 (20.0%).
And while his turnaround in pass protection was striking, his biggest contribution came in the run game. Ingram earned an 88.7 run-blocking grade across 24 snaps, trailing only Seattle's Christian Haynes (90.4) among qualifiers. He received a positive grade on 33.3% of his run-blocking snaps, the third-highest rate at the position, while earning a negative grade on 12.5% of those plays.
His effectiveness extended across both zone and gap concepts.
The Texans guard earned an 89.1 run-blocking grade on nine zone snaps and received a positive grade on 44.4% of those plays. He was similarly effective on gap runs, earning an 83.9 run-blocking grade across nine snaps, with another 44.4% positively graded play rate on those gap snaps.
The performance continues a broader upward trend in Ingram's run blocking. A second-round selection by Minnesota in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ingram earned run-blocking grades of 64.2, 59.1 and 58.1 across his first three NFL seasons. That mark climbed to 79.9 in his first season with Houston in 2025 and stands at 80.9 through Week 5 of 2026.
His work in pass protection, however, has remained a challenge. Ingram entered Week 5 with a 24.0 pass-blocking grade after struggling in his first two appearances.
Snap Counts
Grades
2026
HST
120
73
67.4
36.7
80.9
2025
HST
635
437
73.9
52.4
79.9
2024
MIN
332
248
54.0
49.1
58.1
2023
MIN
640
318
59.5
60.9
59.1
2022
MIN
816
409
57.0
42.6
64.2
CAREER
–
2,543
1,485
–
–
–
Week 5 brought a dramatic change in fortunes. After surrendering 10 pressures in his first two games, Ingram allowed none in Week 5 and posted perfect win rates in both overall pass-blocking situations and true pass sets. He also delivered one of the strongest run-blocking performances among qualifying guards.
With injuries disrupting his first month and pass protection proving particularly troublesome, Ingram's Week 5 performance was an encouraging step forward.