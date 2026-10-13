Perfect pass protection: Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram allowed zero pressures across 35 pass-blocking snaps in Week 5, posting a 100.0% pass-block win rate after surrendering 10 pressures in his first two appearances.

Elite run-blocking production: Ingram earned an 88.7 PFF run-blocking grade against Tennessee, ranking second among qualifying guards, with 33.3% of his run-blocking snaps receiving positive grades.

Strong performance in true pass sets: Ingram earned an 84.1 pass-blocking grade across 13 true pass sets, allowing no pressures and recording a 100.0% win rate.

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Offensive line play has always been about more than the box score, and the new metrics in Premium Stats Pro now offer an even deeper look at how the NFL's best blockers win.

Throughout the 2026 season, Offensive Line Spotlight will use those metrics to highlight one standout offensive lineman each week, going beyond traditional grades to examine pass-blocking win rates, performance on an island, true pass sets and positively and negatively graded plays in the run game.

It was another week and another dominant showing by Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell, who earned a 94.3 overall PFF grade and a 93.4 run-blocking grade, both of which led all qualifying tackles. He also went without allowing a pressure across 34 pass-blocking snaps, his second pressure-free outing of the season.

But while Sewell continues to set the standard at tackle, Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram earns this week's spotlight after delivering one of the season's most impressive bounce-back performances.

Ingram entered Week 5 having endured a difficult start to the season. He earned a 25.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in Week 1 against Buffalo, allowing six pressures across 48 pass-blocking snaps, before missing Weeks 2 and 3 with a groin injury. His return in Week 4 offered little relief, too, as the 27-year-old guard earned a 28.2 pass-blocking grade against Dallas, surrendering another four pressures across 37 pass-blocking snaps.

In those two appearances, Ingram had allowed 10 pressures on 85 pass-blocking snaps, winning just 81.0% of his pass-blocking reps in Week 1 and 88.6% in Week 4.

But then he bounced back in a big way against Tennessee in Week 5, delivering a very respectable performance when he absolutely needed to.

Ed Ingram: Pass-blocking grades in 2026 All Pressures Allowed WK PASS PBLK PBLK OVR POS% OVR NEG% OPP SK HIT HUR PR PR% PBWR 1 48 48 25.9 12.7% 21.5% 42 1 2 3 6 12.5% 81.0% 4 37 37 28.2 3.6% 20.0% 33 0 1 3 4 10.8% 88.6% 5 35 35 74.8 13.6% 6.8% 33 0 0 0 0 0.0% 100.0% TOT 120 120 36.7 10.4% 16.6% 108 1 3 6 10 8.3% 89.1%

Ingram earned an 89.0 PFF overall grade in Week 5, the highest among qualifying guards. He paired that with an 88.7 run-blocking grade and a 74.8 pass-blocking grade.

He didn't allow a sack, hit or hurry across 35 pass-blocking snaps against Tennessee. He finished with a 100.0% pass-block win rate, tied for first at the position.

His performance held up in true pass sets, too. Ingram earned an 84.1 pass-blocking grade across 13 true pass sets, the ninth-highest mark among qualifying guards. He didn't surrender a pressure on any of those snaps and posted a 100.0% true-pass-set pass-block win rate.

That represented a substantial improvement from his first two appearances, when he posted true-pass-set win rates of 72.7% against Buffalo and 69.2% against Dallas.

Offensive guards in Week 5 40.0 60.0 80.0 Run Block Grade 0.0 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Pass Block Grade AVG AVG Ingram Nelson Risner Johnson McCormick Cosmi Cleveland Kingston Tippmann Mahogany Vera-Tucker Meinerz Ioane Proctor Seumalo Gaines II Puni Jackson Ratledge Bergeron Smith Thuney Skoronski Colby Mauch Barber Fairchild Runyan Edwards Powers Fries Meredith Tomlinson Paul Steen Ruiz Booker Huber Zabel Rutledge Goncalves Mauigoa Pregnon Bredeson Powers-Johnson Strange Lindstrom Mafi Simpson Brown Jones Jr. Lampkin Taylor Glover Hoffman Burford The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Ed Ingram OG · HST Run Block Grade 88.7 1st / 56 Pass Block Grade 74.8 13th / 56 Quenton Nelson OG · IND Run Block Grade 81.9 4th / 56 Pass Block Grade 86.7 5th / 56 Dalton Risner OG · CIN Run Block Grade 87.9 2nd / 56 Pass Block Grade 54.4 35th / 56 Zion Johnson OG · CLV Run Block Grade 78.1 5th / 56 Pass Block Grade 83.2 7th / 56 Mason McCormick OG · PIT Run Block Grade 76.0 8th / 56 Pass Block Grade 87.3 4th / 56 Sam Cosmi OG · WAS Run Block Grade 74.4 11th / 56 Pass Block Grade 88.2 3rd / 56 Ezra Cleveland OG · JAX Run Block Grade 76.6 7th / 56 Pass Block Grade 73.9 14th / 56 Jarrett Kingston OG · MIA Run Block Grade 75.0 9th / 56 Pass Block Grade 76.2 12th / 56 Joe Tippmann OG · NYJ Run Block Grade 85.1 3rd / 56 Pass Block Grade 38.8 50th / 56 Christian Mahogany OG · DET Run Block Grade 72.8 14th / 56 Pass Block Grade 69.7 20th / 56 Alijah Vera-Tucker OG · NE Run Block Grade 66.4 18th / 56 Pass Block Grade 89.8 1st / 56 Quinn Meinerz OG · DEN Run Block Grade 64.8 19th / 56 Pass Block Grade 88.4 2nd / 56 Vega Ioane OG · BLT Run Block Grade 71.9 15th / 56 Pass Block Grade 69.7 20th / 56 Kadyn Proctor OG · MIA Run Block Grade 74.9 10th / 56 Pass Block Grade 52.2 40th / 56 Isaac Seumalo OG · ARZ Run Block Grade 64.3 22nd / 56 Pass Block Grade 79.9 10th / 56 Jon Gaines II OG · ARZ Run Block Grade 77.0 6th / 56 Pass Block Grade 57.0 32nd / 56 Dominick Puni OG · SF Run Block Grade 67.3 17th / 56 Pass Block Grade 72.4 17th / 56 Jonah Jackson OG · CHI Run Block Grade 70.4 16th / 56 Pass Block Grade 55.7 34th / 56 Tate Ratledge OG · DET Run Block Grade 60.3 29th / 56 Pass Block Grade 82.5 8th / 56 Matthew Bergeron OG · ATL Run Block Grade 62.4 27th / 56 Pass Block Grade 72.3 18th / 56 Tyler Smith OG · DAL Run Block Grade 72.9 13th / 56 Pass Block Grade 49.8 43rd / 56 Joe Thuney OG · CHI Run Block Grade 56.4 35th / 56 Pass Block Grade 80.3 9th / 56 Peter Skoronski OG · TEN Run Block Grade 62.5 26th / 56 Pass Block Grade 68.3 22nd / 56 Connor Colby OG · SF Run Block Grade 74.1 12th / 56 Pass Block Grade 47.0 46th / 56 Cody Mauch OG · TB Run Block Grade 56.2 36th / 56 Pass Block Grade 79.1 11th / 56 Austin Barber OG · CLV Run Block Grade 54.9 39th / 56 Pass Block Grade 72.5 16th / 56 Dylan Fairchild OG · CIN Run Block Grade 59.1 32nd / 56 Pass Block Grade 63.5 26th / 56 Jon Runyan OG · NYG Run Block Grade 44.8 53rd / 56 Pass Block Grade 84.9 6th / 56 David Edwards OG · NO Run Block Grade 64.7 20th / 56 Pass Block Grade 72.1 19th / 56 Ben Powers OG · DEN Run Block Grade 59.9 30th / 56 Pass Block Grade 54.2 36th / 56 Will Fries OG · MIN Run Block Grade 63.0 24th / 56 Pass Block Grade 44.5 49th / 56 Jordan Meredith OG · NYJ Run Block Grade 62.8 25th / 56 Pass Block Grade 64.5 25th / 56 Laken Tomlinson OG · GB Run Block Grade 63.8 23rd / 56 Pass Block Grade 63.4 27th / 56 Chris Paul OG · WAS Run Block Grade 58.5 33rd / 56 Pass Block Grade 53.5 38th / 56 Tyler Steen OG · PHI Run Block Grade 46.1 52nd / 56 Pass Block Grade 73.9 14th / 56 Cesar Ruiz OG · NO Run Block Grade 53.4 43rd / 56 Pass Block Grade 60.4 29th / 56 Tyler Booker OG · DAL Run Block Grade 54.2 41st / 56 Pass Block Grade 53.7 37th / 56 Joe Huber OG · MIN Run Block Grade 56.2 36th / 56 Pass Block Grade 49.7 44th / 56 Grey Zabel OG · SEA Run Block Grade 54.7 40th / 56 Pass Block Grade 53.1 39th / 56 Keylan Rutledge OG · HST Run Block Grade 55.9 38th / 56 Pass Block Grade 47.3 45th / 56 Matt Goncalves OG · IND Run Block Grade 53.6 42nd / 56 Pass Block Grade 66.4 23rd / 56 Francis Mauigoa OG · NYG Run Block Grade 43.7 54th / 56 Pass Block Grade 64.8 24th / 56 Emmanuel Pregnon OG · JAX Run Block Grade 64.7 20th / 56 Pass Block Grade 56.9 33rd / 56 Ben Bredeson OG · TB Run Block Grade 60.5 28th / 56 Pass Block Grade 63.1 28th / 56 Jackson Powers-Johnson OG · LV Run Block Grade 59.7 31st / 56 Pass Block Grade 51.2 41st / 56 Cole Strange OG · LAC Run Block Grade 56.8 34th / 56 Pass Block Grade 51.1 42nd / 56 Chris Lindstrom OG · ATL Run Block Grade 47.2 50th / 56 Pass Block Grade 59.2 30th / 56 Atonio Mafi OG · TEN Run Block Grade 46.4 51st / 56 Pass Block Grade 46.1 48th / 56 John Simpson OG · BLT Run Block Grade 52.1 44th / 56 Pass Block Grade 32.1 52nd / 56 Ben Brown OG · NE Run Block Grade 48.7 48th / 56 Pass Block Grade 59.2 30th / 56 Emery Jones Jr. OG · BLT Run Block Grade 51.4 45th / 56 Pass Block Grade 46.3 47th / 56 Willie Lampkin OG · PHI Run Block Grade 49.4 47th / 56 Pass Block Grade 33.3 51st / 56 Logan Taylor OG · LAC Run Block Grade 48.7 48th / 56 Pass Block Grade 31.9 53rd / 56 Travis Glover OG · GB Run Block Grade 50.8 46th / 56 Pass Block Grade 21.0 54th / 56 Brock Hoffman OG · PIT Run Block Grade 37.9 55th / 56 Pass Block Grade 20.8 55th / 56 Spencer Burford OG · LV Run Block Grade 32.7 56th / 56 Pass Block Grade 0.0 56th / 56

Ingram's positively graded play rate in pass protection also reached 13.6%, second among qualifying guards. His negatively graded play rate fell to 6.8%, which pales in comparison to his marks in Week 1 (21.5%) and Week 4 (20.0%).

And while his turnaround in pass protection was striking, his biggest contribution came in the run game. Ingram earned an 88.7 run-blocking grade across 24 snaps, trailing only Seattle's Christian Haynes (90.4) among qualifiers. He received a positive grade on 33.3% of his run-blocking snaps, the third-highest rate at the position, while earning a negative grade on 12.5% of those plays.

Offensive guards in Week 5 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays AVG AVG Ingram Nelson Risner Johnson McCormick Cosmi Cleveland Kingston Tippmann Mahogany Vera-Tucker Meinerz Ioane Proctor Seumalo Gaines II Puni Jackson Ratledge Bergeron Smith Thuney Skoronski Colby Mauch Barber Fairchild Runyan Edwards Powers Fries Meredith Tomlinson Paul Steen Ruiz Booker Huber Zabel Rutledge Goncalves Mauigoa Pregnon Bredeson Powers-Johnson Strange Lindstrom Mafi Simpson Brown Jones Jr. Lampkin Taylor Glover Hoffman Burford The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Ed Ingram OG · HST Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 33.3% 2nd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 17th / 56 Quenton Nelson OG · IND Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 25.0% 7th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 17th / 56 Dalton Risner OG · CIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 26.7% 4th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 7th / 56 Zion Johnson OG · CLV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 30.0% 3rd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.0% 26th / 56 Mason McCormick OG · PIT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 40th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 7th / 56 Sam Cosmi OG · WAS Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 26.1% 5th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 25th / 56 Ezra Cleveland OG · JAX Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 18th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 17th / 56 Jarrett Kingston OG · MIA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 21.1% 12th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.5% 12th / 56 Joe Tippmann OG · NYJ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 25.8% 6th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.9% 24th / 56 Christian Mahogany OG · DET Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 18.8% 14th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 17th / 56 Alijah Vera-Tucker OG · NE Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.3% 25th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 1st / 56 Quinn Meinerz OG · DEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.3% 25th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 17.9% 34th / 56 Vega Ioane OG · BLT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 18.2% 16th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 6th / 56 Kadyn Proctor OG · MIA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.3% 9th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 7th / 56 Isaac Seumalo OG · ARZ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 47th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 17th / 56 Jon Gaines II OG · ARZ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.5% 8th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 15th / 56 Dominick Puni OG · SF Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 22.7% 11th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 4.5% 2nd / 56 Jonah Jackson OG · CHI Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.0% 22nd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 3rd / 56 Tate Ratledge OG · DET Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 39th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.3% 11th / 56 Matthew Bergeron OG · ATL Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 18th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 30th / 56 Tyler Smith OG · DAL Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.1% 10th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 30.8% 52nd / 56 Joe Thuney OG · CHI Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 50th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.0% 26th / 56 Peter Skoronski OG · TEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.9% 49th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 17.6% 33rd / 56 Connor Colby OG · SF Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 36.4% 1st / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 18.2% 35th / 56 Cody Mauch OG · TB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.1% 33rd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 18.2% 35th / 56 Austin Barber OG · CLV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.0% 22nd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 7th / 56 Dylan Fairchild OG · CIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 40th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 20.0% 38th / 56 Jon Runyan OG · NYG Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 53rd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 25.0% 47th / 56 David Edwards OG · NO Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 18.8% 14th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 25.0% 47th / 56 Ben Powers OG · DEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 37th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 13th / 56 Will Fries OG · MIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 20.0% 13th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 20.0% 38th / 56 Jordan Meredith OG · NYJ Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.9% 29th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.5% 4th / 56 Laken Tomlinson OG · GB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.0% 20th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.0% 29th / 56 Chris Paul OG · WAS Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.0% 28th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 21.7% 44th / 56 Tyler Steen OG · PHI Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 53rd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 23.1% 45th / 56 Cesar Ruiz OG · NO Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 6.3% 47th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 17th / 56 Tyler Booker OG · DAL Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 7.7% 46th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.4% 28th / 56 Joe Huber OG · MIN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.7% 37th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 21.4% 42nd / 56 Grey Zabel OG · SEA Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 53rd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 17th / 56 Keylan Rutledge OG · HST Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 14.8% 24th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.1% 14th / 56 Matt Goncalves OG · IND Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 30th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 25.0% 47th / 56 Francis Mauigoa OG · NYG Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 44th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 33.3% 53rd / 56 Emmanuel Pregnon OG · JAX Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 30th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 5th / 56 Ben Bredeson OG · TB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 17.6% 17th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 20.6% 41st / 56 Jackson Powers-Johnson OG · LV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 35th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 15th / 56 Cole Strange OG · LAC Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 10.0% 40th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 30th / 56 Chris Lindstrom OG · ATL Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 8.3% 44th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 16.7% 30th / 56 Atonio Mafi OG · TEN Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 11.8% 35th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 41.2% 55th / 56 John Simpson OG · BLT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 15.2% 21st / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 24.2% 46th / 56 Ben Brown OG · NE Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 3.6% 52nd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 21.4% 42nd / 56 Emery Jones Jr. OG · BLT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 9.1% 43rd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 18.2% 35th / 56 Willie Lampkin OG · PHI Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.5% 30th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 37.5% 54th / 56 Logan Taylor OG · LAC Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 13.3% 27th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 26.7% 50th / 56 Travis Glover OG · GB Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 12.0% 34th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 20.0% 38th / 56 Brock Hoffman OG · PIT Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 5.0% 50th / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 30.0% 51st / 56 Spencer Burford OG · LV Positively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 0.0% 53rd / 56 Negatively Graded Run Block Rate · Graded Plays 47.1% 56th / 56

His effectiveness extended across both zone and gap concepts.

The Texans guard earned an 89.1 run-blocking grade on nine zone snaps and received a positive grade on 44.4% of those plays. He was similarly effective on gap runs, earning an 83.9 run-blocking grade across nine snaps, with another 44.4% positively graded play rate on those gap snaps.

The performance continues a broader upward trend in Ingram's run blocking. A second-round selection by Minnesota in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ingram earned run-blocking grades of 64.2, 59.1 and 58.1 across his first three NFL seasons. That mark climbed to 79.9 in his first season with Houston in 2025 and stands at 80.9 through Week 5 of 2026.

His work in pass protection, however, has remained a challenge. Ingram entered Week 5 with a 24.0 pass-blocking grade after struggling in his first two appearances.

Ed Ingram: Career PFF Grades Snap Counts Grades SEASON TEAM PBLK RBLK OFF PBLK RBLK 2026 HST 120 73 67.4 36.7 80.9 2025 HST 635 437 73.9 52.4 79.9 2024 MIN 332 248 54.0 49.1 58.1 2023 MIN 640 318 59.5 60.9 59.1 2022 MIN 816 409 57.0 42.6 64.2 CAREER – 2,543 1,485 – – –

Week 5 brought a dramatic change in fortunes. After surrendering 10 pressures in his first two games, Ingram allowed none in Week 5 and posted perfect win rates in both overall pass-blocking situations and true pass sets. He also delivered one of the strongest run-blocking performances among qualifying guards.

With injuries disrupting his first month and pass protection proving particularly troublesome, Ingram's Week 5 performance was an encouraging step forward.