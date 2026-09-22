Rams control Week 2 matchup: Los Angeles defeated the New York Giants 28-6 on Monday Night Football to close Week 2.

Passing game favors Los Angeles: Matthew Stafford consistently delivered from clean pockets, while the Rams' pass rush pressured Jameis Winston throughout the game.

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Back home in Los Angeles, the Rams found their rhythm and handily defeated the New York Giants 28-6 on Monday Night Football to bring an end to Week 2.

The game was as much of a blowout as the final score indicated. Whenever the Giants crossed into Rams territory, they struggled to advance further, resulting in few scoring opportunities.

Efficiency, fourth downs, turnovers and special teams

The Giants were one of the most efficient offenses in Week 1. In Week 2, they had a much harder time moving the ball, whether due to playing their backup quarterback or the Rams finally living up to their defensive standards.

Passing

The Rams' pass rush was able to get after Jameis Winston all night, and the Giants offense had an answer for the pressure. On the other side, Matthew Stafford mostly enjoyed clean pockets and consistently delivered the ball to his weapons, even with Puka Nacua sidelined.

Receiving

The good news for the Giants is that Isaiah Likely looks like one of their better free-agent signings. The other good news is that Malik Nabers could return to the field after leaving with an injury. The bad news is that they had no answer for Davante Adams, who showed what he is still capable of doing in Puka Nacua’s absence.

Rushing

Outside of Kyren Williams’ fumble, the Rams had an excellent night running the football. Their defense also shut down the Giants’ rushing attack, completing a dominant performance in the trenches on both sides of the ball.