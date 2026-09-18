NFL Week 2 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Lions-Bills

Dalton Kincaid season continues: Kincaid has three games with 18 or more PPR points in his career, and two of them have been in the last two weeks.

Sam LaPorta is back: While Kincaid won the tight end battle in this game, LaPorta’s recent injuries no longer seem to be impacting him.

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Monitor DJ Moore’s health: The Bills lead wide receiver left late in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and stinger, and was ruled out during the third quarter.

In Week 1, Moore was the Bills’ X receiver, Khalil Shakir played in the slot in 11 personnel and Keon Coleman led a two-man rotation with Joshua Palmer as the Z receiver. Coleman played 50.9% of snaps, and Palmer 31.6%.

To start this game, both Shakir and Coleman received a boost in snaps. Shakir had the fewest snaps in 13 personnel of the four in Week 1, but was consistently in 13 personnel to start this game. The gap between Coleman and Palmer widened, with Coleman playing 66.7% of snaps before Moore’s injury compared to 15.1% for Palmer. That meant Palmer’s role was roughly cut in half compared to Week 1. Despite this, Palmer managed a 43-yard touchdown catch.

Moore fell hard on his shoulder trying to grab a touchdown, leading him to exit the game. This left Coleman and Palmer more consistently on the field in 11 personnel. The Bills already had a big lead, so they didn’t need to use much 11 personnel in the second half. They primarily leaned on 13 personnel, now with Coleman on the field instead of Shakir for his blocking. Coleman ended the day with six receptions for 63 yards, making it his best game since the first week of last season.

While Palmer has been the one scoring touchdowns, the possibility is there for Coleman to have fantasy value this season, as it appears the Bills are starting to trust him more. He would be the player to pick up if Moore’s injury is serious.

Dalton Kincaid’s high snap rates continue: Kincaid appears set to be a top-five fantasy tight end this season.

He averaged 56.7% of snaps in 2024 and 37.6% in 2025 as he dealt with an ongoing PCL injury. When he played, he was among the league leaders in yards per route run and PFF receiving grades by a tight end. The Bills also have Dawson Knox, whom they trust, and Jackson Hawes played very well as a rookie, both as a run-blocker and in his limited opportunities as a receiver.

In Week 1, Kincaid played 73.7% of snaps, seeing over 50% of snaps in 11 personnel on early downs, 11 personnel on third downs and two-tight end sets. He caught five passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

In this game, the high snap rate continued. He played on 11 of the first 13 snaps. Kincaid was rotated out a little more often in the middle of the first half, with the Bills using more 12 personnel for run plays. He was consistently on the field for two-minute drills and played a lot in the second half thanks to their 13 personnel usage. He finished the day with a 71.1% route participation rate, notably higher than last week.

The 13 personnel usage will be key for Kincaid, as Buffalo has deployed it on double-digit plays in both games after never using it for double-digit plays in a game last season. That means in typical run formations like at the goal line, where the Bills used 12 personnel with Knox and Hawes in the past, Kincaid is now on the field.

Kincaid is a must-start option the rest of the way. If you drafted a top-10 tight end early and then selected Kincaid, this upcoming week is the time to trade one of the tight ends. It doesn’t make sense to have a top-10 tight end on your bench while some fantasy managers are desperate for one.

Sam LaPorta is no longer on a snap count: LaPorta’s playing time was similar to 2025 when he was healthy.

LaPorta averaged 83.3% of offensive snaps as a rookie and 85.2% of snaps in 2024. In both seasons, he started the year more limited and then consistently reached at least 90% by the end of the year. Last campaign, he averaged 90.4%, with at least 93% in over half of his games. His 2025 season ended early after back surgery. He was cleared to return in July, but missed some time in August with a hip injury.

LaPorta was more limited than usual, only playing 80.5% of snaps against the Bulls. He was consistently in on third downs and 12 personnel, but only played 65.8% of snaps in 11 personnel on early downs. While his snap rate ranked top 10 for tight ends, it still wasn’t what he’s used to.

In this game, LaPorta took one play off early, but then he never left the field while Detroit was on offense. This gave him a snap rate much more in line with every other point of his career when he’s been fully healthy. LaPorta was a must-start player this week, unless someone drafted LaPorta and Kincaid, but it was still fair to be concerned about his playing time. That should not be a worry going forward.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Bills elevated running back Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad for a second straight week with Ty Johnson dealing with a hamstring injury. Last week, Gore was the primary backup and third-down back, while Ray Davis played in the two-minute drill. This week, Davis was the primary backup, Cook played on third downs and Gore suited up in the two-minute drill.

There was a two-play stretch where both DJ Moore and Keon Coleman were injured, and this was during the two-minute drill to end the first half. Instead of the Bills using 11 personnel, they used 12 personnel, implementing their tight ends even more like wide receivers than usual.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch was also elevated from the practice squad for a second week to primarily serve as a returner. Rookie Skyler Bell was a healthy inactive for a second straight week.

Lions running back Sione Vaki was the clear backup ahead of Jacob Saylors for a second straight week. At the start of the game, Vaki was generally a third-down back, similar to last week. The Lions were down 21-0 after running seven plays, so Vaki turned into a player to give Gibbs a break on long drives over the rest of the game.

Detroit continued to use Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams for 100% of 11 and 12 personnel snaps, with Isaac TeSlaa playing 100% of 11 personnel reps. Last week, all three played in 13 personnel. In this game, it was mostly Williams.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.