- Bears vs. Lions visualized: A collection of PFF charts shows how this Week 12 game unfolded.
- Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover efficiency, passing, receiving and rushing for both teams.
- Key hidden factors are included: Fourth downs, turnovers and special teams provide additional context for this NFL Week 12 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.
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