Blake Corum leads the Los Angeles Rams to victory: Corum was ahead of Kyren Williams on the depth chart for the first time, and he was the focal point of the offense with over 200 yards and a touchdown.

The Green Bay Packers also have a different starting running back: Kaleb Johnson has surpassed MarShawn Lloyd on the depth chart, but that didn’t lead to much fantasy production.

Injuries strike both teams: Christian Watson left before halftime with a concussion, while two of the three Rams tight ends were unable to finish the game.

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Blake Corum starts for the Rams: Corum was ahead of Kyren Williams on the Rams' depth chart for the first time in his career.

Corum had only started two games in his career. He started his first in Week 18 of 2024, when the Rams rested their starters, including Williams. The other was last week, when both he and Williams started.

Los Angeles has spent most of the last calendar year with the same running back rotation, with Williams starting, Corum mixing in on the second drive and the two alternating by possession. Williams would take the two-minute drills and often the first drive of the second half.

In their last game, that changed in two major ways. First, injuries at wide receiver led to several plays with both running backs on the field, a trend that continued this week. Second, Corum handled several series in a row in the mid-to-late parts of the game, breaking from the usual rotation.

Netflix's Tom Pelissero reported before the game that Williams has been battling turf toe for the past month. This was the first week the Rams listed Williams on the injury report with a toe injury, and he was limited on Sunday. Corum has been playing well, but that was also true last season. Last week’s change in the rotation appears more so tied to Williams not playing as well. He was held to 3.5 yards per carry or less in each of the last three games.

This week, Corum took every snap on the first two drives, with Williams joining Corum for half of those plays. Williams had the third possession, Corum the fourth, and then the two-minute drill featured the two running backs sharing the field. Corum also took every snap on the first drive of the second half, and then the rotation continued. There was a big difference in carries by the two running backs in favor of Corum. Luckily, Williams' fantasy value was saved by a rushing touchdown on that third drive, and he caught a few passes.

The Rams' injury report will be worth monitoring next week to see if Williams appears. It will also be interesting to see how the Rams' strategy shifts once Davante Adams is back, and if they will keep using two-running back sets. Both are likely fantasy starters until we learn more, but if Williams gets healthy and they stop using two back-plays, that hurts Corum’s value. Another scenario is that Williams' toe gets worse and Corum remains the feature back.

Rams adjust their wide receiver rotation: The Rams continued to tinker with their wide receiver rotation while their top players were out with injury.

Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Jordan Whittington began the year as the Rams' lead receivers, and all three are on injured reserve. While Adams could be back as soon as next week, the Rams have needed to rely on younger players until then.

In their last game, Konata Mumpfield was their main receiver, followed by rookie CJ Daniels seeing significant playing time for the first time all season. Tutu Atwell was the third receiver, with Xavier Smith occasionally mixing in. Smith had started the year on the Rams' roster, but he was released and then spent five weeks with the San Francisco 49ers.

This week, the rotation was largely the same, except it was Smith who was more consistently on the field in three-receiver sets instead of Atwell. Smith was used for two carries, and he caught a pass. Mumpfield remained the top player, gaining four receptions for 69 yards.

Once Adams is back, he will likely be the only one worth considering for fantasy. Until then, Mumpfield is at least worth contemplating, and there is a chance Mumpfield could remain relevant even when Adams returns.

Monitor Tyler Higbee‘s and Davis Allen’s health: Allen left the game early with an ankle injury, and then Higbee was ruled out with a chest injury.

Terrance Ferguson didn't practice all week with ankle and hamstring injuries. His practice period expired on Wednesday, and he will not be able to return this season. Ferguson’s injury has left Los Angeles with Higbee, Allen and Colby Parkinson as its primary tight ends. Typically, Parkinson has taken most of the 11 personnel snaps on early downs, Higbee on third downs, and then the three would play in 13 personnel.

To start the game, Los Angeles made a minor adjustment of Parkinson playing on third downs. Los Angeles has shifted to more 20 personnel usage over the last two weeks, which means there are plays where all three are off the field, making single-tight end usage less important. Once Allen went down, second-round rookie Max Klare took over in 13 personnel. After Higbee exited, the Rams started using a sixth offensive lineman in their typical 13 personnel looks.

If Higbee’s injury is serious, Parkinson will be worth considering off the waiver wire. He only caught two passes in this game, but he would be the receiving tight end for Los Angeles going forward. If either one of the tight ends' injuries is serious, then it’s at least possible Klare could get involved in the passing game.

Green Bay turns to a two-man backfield: Kaleb Johnson took the lead for the Packers' backfield, but it didn’t make a difference.

Packers halfback Josh Jacobs was inactive due to a finger injury, his second straight absence. Chris Brooks returned in their last game, so Green Bay’s running back mix in Week 10 was similar to the start of the season, with MarShawn Lloyd and Johnson rotating on early downs and Brooks taking on the passing-down role.

This week, Johnson got the start and was the primary early-down back throughout the game. Brooks remained the receiving back. Lloyd rarely saw the field, with his offensive snaps coming late in the second quarter and early in the fourth quarter. However, Lloyd gained 10 yards on a run and six yards on a catch, while Johnson didn’t surpass Lloyd in total rushing yards until the final snap of the game.

This makes Johnson the better fantasy option of the two as long as Jacobs is out, but there is a chance Jacobs is back next week. If Jacobs returns next week, there are solid odds that Lloyd will be a healthy inactive.

Monitor Christian Watson’s health: The Packers' lead receiver suffered a concussion and was ruled out at halftime.

The Packers have spent the last month with a clear wide receiver rotation, with Watson and Matthew Golden as their top receivers and Savion Williams joining in 11 personnel. Bo Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant have been the backups on the outside, and Skyy Moore the reserve in the slot.

Watson left after one play with a thigh injury, but he was able to return on the following drive. His playing time was normal for the rest of the half, but then he took a hit to the helmet trying to make a catch and was ruled out shortly after. The hit he took from Kamren Kinchens led to Kinchens getting ejected.

Once he left, Williams started playing more in 12 personnel, while Melton and Sturdivant began rotating in 11 personnel. Green Bay largely stuck with 11 personnel because of the game script, and they also lost the time of possession battle throughout the half.

If Watson misses time, Williams would be the top waiver option of the three. However, the Packers play the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, and that hasn’t been the best matchup for wide receivers. There is a week and a half until that game, so Watson might be more likely to play next week than the usual player with a concussion due to the extended time between now and then.

Miscellaneous Notes

After being a healthy inactive in their last game, the Packers waived running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Thursday and added him to the practice squad on Saturday.

The Rams waived wide receiver Brennan Presley on Monday of last week, added him to the practice squad on Wednesday of last week and elevated him on Wednesday.

Defense Notes

The Packers activated edge defender Micah Parsons from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. Before the game, it was reported he would play roughly half of defensive snaps, and the Packers stuck closely to that plan. As the game progressed, he was rotated out more often. Lukas Van Ness played more than usual, while Dani Dennis-Sutton, Barryn Sorrell and Brenton Cox Jr. all saw their snaps notably reduced. The four-man rotation turned into a five-man room with Parsons.

Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin was limited in practice all week with a shin injury. He was ruled questionable on Tuesday but didn't play, his fifth straight absence. The Packers continued to use Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper as their linebackers.

Green Bay cornerback Brandon Cisse suffered a rib injury last week, leading him to a part-time role in that game. This week, he was back to a full-time role.

Rams interior defender Kobie Turner returned to practice from injured reserve on Saturday, and he was activated Wednesday. Larrell Murchison was held out as a healthy scratch, so Turner primarily took Murchison’s snaps. At the start of the season, Turner consistently played 60% or more of snaps, but he was under 50% in this game.

Rams edge defender Myles Garrett stayed on the field a little more often than usual, but was still rotated out much more compared to if he was fully healthy.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy is a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may credit the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.