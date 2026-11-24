Jacory Croskey-Merritt returns for the Washington Commanders: He was activated from injured reserve, led the Commanders in rushing attempts and scored a touchdown in his first game back.

Antonio Williams has a breakout performance: The third-round rookie set a career high in receptions with nine.

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt returns for the Commanders: Washington’s typical lead runner was back from injured reserve for this game.

Washington began the season with a classic two-man rotation, with Croskey-Merritt playing more in rushing situations and Rachaad White playing more on passing downs. Kaytron Allen saw limited action, but the team released him and brought back Austin Ekeler. Croskey-Merritt suffered a groin injury, prompting White and Ekeler to play in a two-back committee, where he and Ekeler split early downs and White remained the receiving back. Jeremy McNichols was briefly involved, but then he landed on injured reserve. Robert Henry Jr. was most recently the third running back, but he was a healthy inactive this week.

Ekeler got the start this week, but it was Croskey-Merritt leading the way on early downs and short yardage, and White the main option on third downs in the first half. White missed some practice this week with a heel injury and was questionable, but he played. The heel injury likely limited his playing time, and he did not play in the third quarter. We should expect White to see more time once he’s closer to 100%.

The Commanders face the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans over the next two weeks, so Washington could do a lot of running in the next two games. That could mean decent volume for Croskey-Merritt. It’s unlikely White is fantasy-viable going forward, as even if he’s healthy, Ekeler will likely remain part of the rotation.

Colbie Young scores his first touchdown: The Bengals' rookie receiver has broken even with Dohnte Meyers as the team's third wide receiver.

In recent seasons, Andrei Iosivas has been the third receiver for Cincinnati. He landed on injured reserve with a thumb injury after Week 1. Young had the first chance to take on the third receiver role, but he suffered an injury after one play and missed the following two games. This gave Meyers a three-game opportunity to show that he should be the third receiver. When Young returned in Week 7, he was eased into action.

Since then, Young's playing time has slowly but surely been on the rise, while Meyers' was on the decline. This change has been surprising, considering Young hadn’t seen a target since his return from injury prior to tonight. This week, they were close to even. Neither was heavily involved in the pass game, as Cincinnati focused more on throwing to its running backs and tight ends. However, Young was able to manage his first touchdown reception.

Notably, Iosivas returned to practice over a week ago and has logged five full participations, but Cincinnati has not activated him off injured reserve. This suggests he might not have a large role upon his return. While the Bengals' third wide receiver isn’t going to have fantasy value as long as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are healthy, if one of the two suffers an injury, that could open the door for another receiver. At this point, Meyers would be the player to add, but that is becoming less obvious by the week.

Miscellaneous Notes

Washington rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams has been a starter for the Commanders for over a month now. His playing time was the same as usual this week, but his target rate was higher, leading to a career-high nine receptions for 122 yards.

Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo reached over 60 yards for the third time this season. He’s among the most accomplished tight ends who are generally available on the waiver wire, but he has one of the worst remaining schedules for tight ends.

Commanders tight end Colson Yankoff returned after missing last week with a knee injury. He was a full participant all week.

The Bengals' running back rotation was similar to recent weeks, but Samaje Perine received the ball more frequently than usual when he was on the field. He led Cincinnati in rushing and was second in receiving.

Cincinnati tight end Cam Grandy was held out as a healthy scratch after appearing last week.

Bengals seventh-round rookie Jack Endries saw more playing time than usual this week, particularly in two-tight end sets. This was at the expense of Drew Sample rather than Mike Gesicki.

Defense Notes

Cincinnati rotated its defensive line less than usual in this game, leading defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence II and Jonathan Allen and defensive ends Myles Murphy and Boye Mafe to play more than usual.

The Bengals placed linebacker Oren Burks on injured reserve on Saturday with a groin injury. He had been their third linebacker all season behind Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. Swayze Bozeman returned to practice from injured reserve on Thursday and was activated on Monday. He replaced Burks as third on the depth chart.

Cincinnati cornerback Jalen Davis was a full participant in practice all week with a hamstring injury and was doubtful, but remains on injured reserve. He began the year as Cincinnati’s slot cornerback, and recently Josh Newton has taken over that role.

Bengals safety Bryan Cook left briefly with a right ankle injury, but was able to return. PJ Jules took over for the few plays Cook missed.

Washington cornerback Amik Robertson was inactive due to an ankle injury. He didn't practice on Saturday and was ruled questionable. Rasul Douglas took over as the cornerback across from Trey Amos. Douglas has played significantly on defense this season, mostly in place of Amos earlier in the year when he began the year on injured reserve.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy is a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may credit the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.