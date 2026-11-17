- A career-best outing: Detroit Lions right guard Tate Ratledge earned a 93.4 PFF overall grade against the New England Patriots in Week 10, the highest mark among all offensive linemen and a new career high.
- Dominant in the run game: Ratledge earned a 91.3 run-blocking grade, first among guards. He received a positive grade on 42.3% of his 27 run-blocking snaps.
- A strong response in pass protection: After earning a 34.4 pass-blocking grade in Week 9, Ratledge bounced back with an 87.1 grade against New England, ranking third among guards. He recorded a 100.0% pass-block win rate across 34 snaps.
Every week, putting together Offensive Line Spotlight feels very much like an exercise in finding a reason not to write about Penei Sewell again and again.
The Detroit Lions tackle has made that increasingly difficult and earned another elite PFF overall grade in Week 10 — his fourth of the season — after putting himself firmly in contention for this spot in each of the previous four weeks.
Fortunately, this week offers a way around that dilemma without having to look beyond Detroit's offensive line.
Right guard Tate Ratledge delivered the highest-graded performance of his NFL career in Week 10, earning a 93.4 PFF overall grade against the New England Patriots. The second-year guard led all offensive linemen in overall grade and surpassed his previous career high of 91.4, set against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of his rookie season.
Ratledge was dominant in both phases, earning a 91.3 run-blocking grade and an 87.1 pass-blocking grade. Those marks ranked first and tied for third, respectively, among guards in Week 10.
The performance marked a significant turnaround for the second-year guard, who entered the matchup coming off a 64.7 overall grade against Miami in Week 9, including a season-low 34.4 pass-blocking grade.
See The Grades
Ratledge leads guards in run-blocking grade in Week 10
Ratledge made his biggest impact in the running game, earning a 91.3 run-blocking grade across 27 snaps, the highest mark among guards in Week 10. He received a positive grade on 42.3% of his run-blocking snaps, which was also the highest rate at the position.
Ratledge was particularly effective on gap concepts, earning an 84.9 run-blocking grade across 10 snaps. He also received a positive grade on 44.4% of those plays. On zone runs, Ratledge earned an 81.8 grade across 16 snaps, ninth among guards, while his 40.0% positively graded play rate on those plays once again put him among the best at the position.
Tate Ratledge: Week 10 run-blocking performance
|Metric
|Value
|Guard rank
|Overall PFF grade
|93.4
|1st
|Run-blocking grade
|91.3
|1st
|Positively graded run-block rate
|42.3%
|1st
|Gap run-blocking grade
|84.9
|2nd
|Positive grade rate on gap runs
|44.4%
|1st
|Zone run-blocking grade
|81.8
|9th
|Positive grade rate on zone runs
|40.0%
|T-7th
A strong response in pass protection
Ratledge's improvement in pass protection was just as notable.
After allowing two pressures and earning a 34.4 pass-blocking grade against Miami in Week 9, Ratledge surrendered just one quarterback hit across 34 pass-blocking snaps against New England.
Against the Patriots, he earned an 87.1 pass-blocking grade, tied for third among guards, while recording a 100.0% pass-block win rate, tied for first at the position.
Tate Ratledge: Week 10 pass-blocking performance
|Metric
|Value
|Guard rank
|Pass-blocking grade
|87.1
|T-3rd
|Pass-block win rate
|100.0%
|T-1st
|Island rate
|55.9%
|5th
|Pass-block win rate on an island
|100.0%
|T-1st
|True pass-set grade
|83.3
|9th
|True pass-set win rate
|100.0%
|T-1st
Building on a strong second season
Ratledge's career-best performance adds to an impressive start to his second NFL season.
Through Week 10, he has earned a 78.6 PFF overall grade across 601 offensive snaps, ranking 13th among guards. His 77.5 pass-blocking grade ranks sixth at the position, while his 74.7 run-blocking grade ranks tied for 18th.
He has also allowed just seven pressures across 343 pass-blocking snaps this season, including no sacks, and has posted a league-best 96.1% pass-block win rate.
Ratledge's Week 10 outing was his first game of the season with both a run-blocking and pass-blocking grade above 80.0. Coming off a difficult performance in pass protection the previous week, he responded with the best overall grade of his career and one of the most complete blocking performances of Week 10.