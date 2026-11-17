A career-best outing: Detroit Lions right guard Tate Ratledge earned a 93.4 PFF overall grade against the New England Patriots in Week 10, the highest mark among all offensive linemen and a new career high.

Dominant in the run game: Ratledge earned a 91.3 run-blocking grade, first among guards. He received a positive grade on 42.3% of his 27 run-blocking snaps.

A strong response in pass protection: After earning a 34.4 pass-blocking grade in Week 9, Ratledge bounced back with an 87.1 grade against New England, ranking third among guards. He recorded a 100.0% pass-block win rate across 34 snaps.

Every week, putting together Offensive Line Spotlight feels very much like an exercise in finding a reason not to write about Penei Sewell again and again.

The Detroit Lions tackle has made that increasingly difficult and earned another elite PFF overall grade in Week 10 — his fourth of the season — after putting himself firmly in contention for this spot in each of the previous four weeks.

Fortunately, this week offers a way around that dilemma without having to look beyond Detroit's offensive line.

Right guard Tate Ratledge delivered the highest-graded performance of his NFL career in Week 10, earning a 93.4 PFF overall grade against the New England Patriots. The second-year guard led all offensive linemen in overall grade and surpassed his previous career high of 91.4, set against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of his rookie season.

NFL Offensive Guards Week 10 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Run Block Grade 0.0 20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Pass Block Grade AVG AVG Puni Farmer Tippmann Huber Bergeron Cosmi Mahogany Limmer Runyan Johnson Hunt Edwards Meredith Tucker Lewis Dotson Seumalo Pregnon Paul Mauigoa Fries Lindstrom Ingram Proctor Cleveland Barber Smith Conner Zuhn III Mafi Fairchild Goncalves Savaiinaea Zabel Pryor Anderson Torrence Hoffman Adams Burford Ruiz Bradford Caliendo Van Roten Colby Glover Nwaiwu Zavala Suamataia Tomlinson Wright Ratledge The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Tate Ratledge OG · DET Run Block Grade 91.3 1st / 52 Pass Block Grade 87.1 3rd / 52 Dominick Puni OG · SF Run Block Grade 90.3 2nd / 52 Pass Block Grade 83.4 11th / 52 Jalen Farmer OG · IND Run Block Grade 77.1 8th / 52 Pass Block Grade 87.1 3rd / 52 Joe Tippmann OG · NYJ Run Block Grade 83.9 3rd / 52 Pass Block Grade 75.6 17th / 52 Joe Huber OG · MIN Run Block Grade 77.5 7th / 52 Pass Block Grade 64.9 24th / 52 Matthew Bergeron OG · ATL Run Block Grade 77.9 5th / 52 Pass Block Grade 71.8 18th / 52 Sam Cosmi OG · WAS Run Block Grade 68.3 20th / 52 Pass Block Grade 89.2 1st / 52 Christian Mahogany OG · DET Run Block Grade 80.1 4th / 52 Pass Block Grade 45.1 44th / 52 Beaux Limmer OG · LA Run Block Grade 70.4 15th / 52 Pass Block Grade 88.9 2nd / 52 Jon Runyan OG · NYG Run Block Grade 68.1 21st / 52 Pass Block Grade 84.9 8th / 52 Zion Johnson OG · CLV Run Block Grade 69.4 16th / 52 Pass Block Grade 80.4 14th / 52 Robert Hunt OG · CAR Run Block Grade 74.4 12th / 52 Pass Block Grade 63.6 26th / 52 David Edwards OG · NO Run Block Grade 68.4 19th / 52 Pass Block Grade 79.4 16th / 52 Jordan Meredith OG · NYJ Run Block Grade 76.0 10th / 52 Pass Block Grade 65.4 23rd / 52 Dalton Tucker OG · IND Run Block Grade 72.6 13th / 52 Pass Block Grade 87.1 3rd / 52 Damien Lewis OG · CAR Run Block Grade 76.7 9th / 52 Pass Block Grade 49.3 37th / 52 Kevin Dotson OG · LA Run Block Grade 65.4 23rd / 52 Pass Block Grade 82.5 12th / 52 Isaac Seumalo OG · ARZ Run Block Grade 69.0 17th / 52 Pass Block Grade 60.6 27th / 52 Emmanuel Pregnon OG · JAX Run Block Grade 59.5 33rd / 52 Pass Block Grade 85.0 7th / 52 Chris Paul OG · WAS Run Block Grade 58.1 35th / 52 Pass Block Grade 84.9 8th / 52 Francis Mauigoa OG · NYG Run Block Grade 55.6 36th / 52 Pass Block Grade 80.8 13th / 52 Will Fries OG · MIN Run Block Grade 63.9 25th / 52 Pass Block Grade 57.5 31st / 52 Chris Lindstrom OG · ATL Run Block Grade 77.9 5th / 52 Pass Block Grade 51.5 35th / 52 Ed Ingram OG · HST Run Block Grade 60.8 30th / 52 Pass Block Grade 65.5 22nd / 52 Kadyn Proctor OG · MIA Run Block Grade 55.0 39th / 52 Pass Block Grade 84.3 10th / 52 Ezra Cleveland OG · JAX Run Block Grade 60.4 32nd / 52 Pass Block Grade 67.0 20th / 52 Austin Barber OG · CLV Run Block Grade 62.6 26th / 52 Pass Block Grade 59.4 30th / 52 Tyler Smith OG · DAL Run Block Grade 69.0 17th / 52 Pass Block Grade 47.9 39th / 52 Hayden Conner OG · ARZ Run Block Grade 62.0 28th / 52 Pass Block Grade 64.0 25th / 52 Trey Zuhn III OG · LV Run Block Grade 71.7 14th / 52 Pass Block Grade 29.8 46th / 52 Atonio Mafi OG · TEN Run Block Grade 61.5 29th / 52 Pass Block Grade 54.7 32nd / 52 Dylan Fairchild OG · CIN Run Block Grade 65.5 22nd / 52 Pass Block Grade 48.2 38th / 52 Matt Goncalves OG · IND Run Block Grade 59.4 34th / 52 Pass Block Grade 54.1 34th / 52 Jonah Savaiinaea OG · MIA Run Block Grade 64.8 24th / 52 Pass Block Grade 36.3 45th / 52 Grey Zabel OG · SEA Run Block Grade 55.2 38th / 52 Pass Block Grade 68.8 19th / 52 Matt Pryor OG · NE Run Block Grade 60.7 31st / 52 Pass Block Grade 47.7 40th / 52 Alec Anderson OG · BUF Run Block Grade 62.1 27th / 52 Pass Block Grade 59.7 29th / 52 O'Cyrus Torrence OG · BUF Run Block Grade 55.4 37th / 52 Pass Block Grade 47.6 41st / 52 Brock Hoffman OG · PIT Run Block Grade 51.2 40th / 52 Pass Block Grade 54.4 33rd / 52 Isaiah Adams OG · ARZ Run Block Grade 75.8 11th / 52 Pass Block Grade 3.0 52nd / 52 Spencer Burford OG · LV Run Block Grade 43.2 47th / 52 Pass Block Grade 67.0 20th / 52 Cesar Ruiz OG · NO Run Block Grade 35.9 50th / 52 Pass Block Grade 80.4 14th / 52 Anthony Bradford OG · SEA Run Block Grade 43.6 44th / 52 Pass Block Grade 86.1 6th / 52 Mike Caliendo OG · KC Run Block Grade 45.4 43rd / 52 Pass Block Grade 46.4 42nd / 52 Greg Van Roten OG · NE Run Block Grade 34.9 51st / 52 Pass Block Grade 60.2 28th / 52 Connor Colby OG · SF Run Block Grade 50.8 41st / 52 Pass Block Grade 21.4 48th / 52 Travis Glover OG · GB Run Block Grade 48.5 42nd / 52 Pass Block Grade 20.0 49th / 52 Febechi Nwaiwu OG · HST Run Block Grade 41.5 48th / 52 Pass Block Grade 50.7 36th / 52 Chandler Zavala OG · TEN Run Block Grade 43.6 44th / 52 Pass Block Grade 46.0 43rd / 52 Kingsley Suamataia OG · KC Run Block Grade 43.3 46th / 52 Pass Block Grade 17.3 50th / 52 Laken Tomlinson OG · GB Run Block Grade 37.2 49th / 52 Pass Block Grade 11.2 51st / 52 Jeremiah Wright OG · NO Run Block Grade 25.0 52nd / 52 Pass Block Grade 24.4 47th / 52

Ratledge was dominant in both phases, earning a 91.3 run-blocking grade and an 87.1 pass-blocking grade. Those marks ranked first and tied for third, respectively, among guards in Week 10.

The performance marked a significant turnaround for the second-year guard, who entered the matchup coming off a 64.7 overall grade against Miami in Week 9, including a season-low 34.4 pass-blocking grade.

Ratledge leads guards in run-blocking grade in Week 10

Ratledge made his biggest impact in the running game, earning a 91.3 run-blocking grade across 27 snaps, the highest mark among guards in Week 10. He received a positive grade on 42.3% of his run-blocking snaps, which was also the highest rate at the position.

Ratledge was particularly effective on gap concepts, earning an 84.9 run-blocking grade across 10 snaps. He also received a positive grade on 44.4% of those plays. On zone runs, Ratledge earned an 81.8 grade across 16 snaps, ninth among guards, while his 40.0% positively graded play rate on those plays once again put him among the best at the position.

Tate Ratledge: Week 10 run-blocking performance

Metric Value Guard rank Overall PFF grade 93.4 1st Run-blocking grade 91.3 1st Positively graded run-block rate 42.3% 1st Gap run-blocking grade 84.9 2nd Positive grade rate on gap runs 44.4% 1st Zone run-blocking grade 81.8 9th Positive grade rate on zone runs 40.0% T-7th

A strong response in pass protection

Ratledge's improvement in pass protection was just as notable.

After allowing two pressures and earning a 34.4 pass-blocking grade against Miami in Week 9, Ratledge surrendered just one quarterback hit across 34 pass-blocking snaps against New England.

Against the Patriots, he earned an 87.1 pass-blocking grade, tied for third among guards, while recording a 100.0% pass-block win rate, tied for first at the position.

Tate Ratledge: Week 10 pass-blocking performance

Metric Value Guard rank Pass-blocking grade 87.1 T-3rd Pass-block win rate 100.0% T-1st Island rate 55.9% 5th Pass-block win rate on an island 100.0% T-1st True pass-set grade 83.3 9th True pass-set win rate 100.0% T-1st

Building on a strong second season

Ratledge's career-best performance adds to an impressive start to his second NFL season.

Through Week 10, he has earned a 78.6 PFF overall grade across 601 offensive snaps, ranking 13th among guards. His 77.5 pass-blocking grade ranks sixth at the position, while his 74.7 run-blocking grade ranks tied for 18th.

He has also allowed just seven pressures across 343 pass-blocking snaps this season, including no sacks, and has posted a league-best 96.1% pass-block win rate.

NFL Offensive Guards Weeks 1-10 70.0% 75.0% 80.0% 85.0% 90.0% 95.0% Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% 8.0% Pressure % AVG AVG Nelson Lindstrom Jackson Booker Meinerz Parham Tippmann Lewis Mahogany Puni Smith Risner Bergeron McCormick Avila Smith Cosmi Bullock Pryor Gaines II Cleveland Goncalves Thuney Huber Zuhn III Vera-Tucker Ioane Johnson Steen Barber Bass Skoronski Ingram Meredith Proctor Dotson Seumalo Anderson Anderson Colby Edwards Jackson Fairchild Ruiz Torrence Tomlinson Bredeson Fries Haynes Hoffman Adams Suamataia Powers Farmer Hunt Mauch Simpson Rouse Dickerson Zabel Penning Taylor Brown Runyan Burford Monk Paul Conner Mauigoa Caliendo Powers-Johnson Savaiinaea Strange Pregnon Bradford Rutledge Glover Mafi Rogers Jones Jr. Wright Ratledge The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Quenton Nelson OG · SEA Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 90.1% 12th / 82 Pressure % 2.2% 6th / 82 Chris Lindstrom OG · ATL Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 86.7% 30th / 82 Pressure % 3.4% 13th / 82 Jonah Jackson OG · CHI Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 85.2% 37th / 82 Pressure % 4.4% 30th / 82 Tyler Booker OG · DAL Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 84.4% 43rd / 82 Pressure % 3.6% 18th / 82 Quinn Meinerz OG · DEN Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 91.9% 8th / 82 Pressure % 2.6% 9th / 82 Dylan Parham OG · NYJ Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 86.3% 32nd / 82 Pressure % 6.3% 69th / 82 Joe Tippmann OG · NYJ Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 84.6% 39th / 82 Pressure % 3.9% 22nd / 82 Damien Lewis OG · CAR Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 89.0% 14th / 82 Pressure % 3.7% 19th / 82 Christian Mahogany OG · DET Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 93.3% 6th / 82 Pressure % 3.4% 13th / 82 Dominick Puni OG · SF Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 91.3% 10th / 82 Pressure % 3.5% 17th / 82 Trey Smith OG · KC Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 88.9% 16th / 82 Pressure % 2.2% 6th / 82 Tate Ratledge OG · DET Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 94.3% 3rd / 82 Pressure % 2.0% 3rd / 82 Dalton Risner OG · CIN Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 87.6% 23rd / 82 Pressure % 4.4% 30th / 82 Matthew Bergeron OG · ATL Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 87.5% 26th / 82 Pressure % 3.9% 22nd / 82 Mason McCormick OG · PIT Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 81.9% 61st / 82 Pressure % 4.7% 37th / 82 Steve Avila OG · LA Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 89.0% 14th / 82 Pressure % 3.4% 13th / 82 Tyler Smith OG · DAL Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 88.8% 17th / 82 Pressure % 2.5% 8th / 82 Sam Cosmi OG · WAS Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 93.5% 5th / 82 Pressure % 1.7% 1st / 82 Corey Bullock OG · CAR Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 83.9% 46th / 82 Pressure % 6.2% 67th / 82 Matt Pryor OG · NE Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 89.5% 13th / 82 Pressure % 5.1% 47th / 82 Jon Gaines II OG · ARZ Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 83.9% 46th / 82 Pressure % 3.1% 12th / 82 Ezra Cleveland OG · JAX Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 83.8% 49th / 82 Pressure % 4.5% 33rd / 82 Matt Goncalves OG · IND Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 83.6% 52nd / 82 Pressure % 3.4% 13th / 82 Joe Thuney OG · CHI Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 87.3% 27th / 82 Pressure % 4.8% 40th / 82 Joe Huber OG · MIN Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 90.4% 11th / 82 Pressure % 2.6% 9th / 82 Trey Zuhn III OG · LV Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 95.1% 2nd / 82 Pressure % 5.3% 53rd / 82 Alijah Vera-Tucker OG · NE Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 87.6% 23rd / 82 Pressure % 5.2% 49th / 82 Vega Ioane OG · BLT Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 83.8% 49th / 82 Pressure % 4.0% 27th / 82 Zion Johnson OG · CLV Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 92.5% 7th / 82 Pressure % 2.8% 11th / 82 Tyler Steen OG · PHI Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 88.1% 21st / 82 Pressure % 3.8% 20th / 82 Austin Barber OG · CLV Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 88.3% 19th / 82 Pressure % 4.7% 37th / 82 T.J. Bass OG · DAL Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 82.2% 58th / 82 Pressure % 5.9% 62nd / 82 Peter Skoronski OG · TEN Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 88.8% 17th / 82 Pressure % 3.9% 22nd / 82 Ed Ingram OG · HST Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 84.5% 41st / 82 Pressure % 6.0% 63rd / 82 Jordan Meredith OG · NYJ Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 76.1% 77th / 82 Pressure % 8.8% 80th / 82 Kadyn Proctor OG · MIA Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 87.6% 23rd / 82 Pressure % 5.0% 45th / 82 Kevin Dotson OG · LA Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 83.9% 46th / 82 Pressure % 4.5% 33rd / 82 Isaac Seumalo OG · ARZ Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 85.1% 38th / 82 Pressure % 4.1% 28th / 82 Alec Anderson OG · BUF Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 85.8% 36th / 82 Pressure % 4.8% 40th / 82 Spencer Anderson OG · PIT Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 73.3% 82nd / 82 Pressure % 4.8% 40th / 82 Connor Colby OG · SF Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 77.6% 72nd / 82 Pressure % 8.8% 80th / 82 David Edwards OG · NO Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 86.2% 33rd / 82 Pressure % 3.9% 22nd / 82 Donovan Jackson OG · MIN Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 93.9% 4th / 82 Pressure % 2.0% 3rd / 82 Dylan Fairchild OG · CIN Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 79.7% 66th / 82 Pressure % 4.2% 29th / 82 Cesar Ruiz OG · NO Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 96.2% 1st / 82 Pressure % 1.7% 1st / 82 O'Cyrus Torrence OG · BUF Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 82.1% 60th / 82 Pressure % 5.1% 47th / 82 Laken Tomlinson OG · GB Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 84.5% 41st / 82 Pressure % 5.2% 49th / 82 Ben Bredeson OG · TB Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 84.4% 43rd / 82 Pressure % 5.6% 59th / 82 Will Fries OG · MIN Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 80.3% 64th / 82 Pressure % 5.5% 56th / 82 Christian Haynes OG · MIA Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 82.8% 55th / 82 Pressure % 8.7% 78th / 82 Brock Hoffman OG · PIT Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 82.5% 57th / 82 Pressure % 4.5% 33rd / 82 Isaiah Adams OG · ARZ Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 86.1% 34th / 82 Pressure % 6.1% 66th / 82 Kingsley Suamataia OG · KC Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 86.4% 31st / 82 Pressure % 5.4% 54th / 82 Ben Powers OG · DEN Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 77.7% 71st / 82 Pressure % 5.0% 45th / 82 Jalen Farmer OG · IND Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 79.5% 67th / 82 Pressure % 6.5% 71st / 82 Robert Hunt OG · CAR Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 87.2% 28th / 82 Pressure % 5.4% 54th / 82 Cody Mauch OG · TB Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 88.1% 21st / 82 Pressure % 4.7% 37th / 82 John Simpson OG · BLT Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 82.9% 54th / 82 Pressure % 5.5% 56th / 82 Walter Rouse OG · NE Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 76.9% 76th / 82 Pressure % 8.7% 78th / 82 Landon Dickerson OG · PHI Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 77.3% 74th / 82 Pressure % 8.9% 82nd / 82 Grey Zabel OG · SEA Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 83.7% 51st / 82 Pressure % 4.9% 43rd / 82 Trevor Penning OG · LAC Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 75.0% 79th / 82 Pressure % 8.3% 76th / 82 Logan Taylor OG · LAC Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 86.1% 34th / 82 Pressure % 3.8% 20th / 82 Ben Brown OG · NE Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 83.3% 53rd / 82 Pressure % 4.9% 43rd / 82 Jon Runyan OG · NYG Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 88.2% 20th / 82 Pressure % 5.2% 49th / 82 Spencer Burford OG · LV Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 82.8% 55th / 82 Pressure % 5.6% 59th / 82 Jacob Monk OG · GB Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 79.3% 69th / 82 Pressure % 8.0% 75th / 82 Chris Paul OG · WAS Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 91.6% 9th / 82 Pressure % 2.1% 5th / 82 Hayden Conner OG · ARZ Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 78.3% 70th / 82 Pressure % 6.4% 70th / 82 Francis Mauigoa OG · NYG Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 82.2% 58th / 82 Pressure % 4.4% 30th / 82 Mike Caliendo OG · KC Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 77.4% 73rd / 82 Pressure % 8.3% 76th / 82 Jackson Powers-Johnson OG · LV Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 84.6% 39th / 82 Pressure % 6.0% 63rd / 82 Jonah Savaiinaea OG · MIA Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 81.8% 62nd / 82 Pressure % 4.5% 33rd / 82 Cole Strange OG · LAC Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 80.0% 65th / 82 Pressure % 6.2% 67th / 82 Emmanuel Pregnon OG · JAX Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 86.8% 29th / 82 Pressure % 5.2% 49th / 82 Anthony Bradford OG · SEA Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 75.0% 79th / 82 Pressure % 6.0% 63rd / 82 Keylan Rutledge OG · HST Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 74.8% 81st / 82 Pressure % 7.3% 74th / 82 Travis Glover OG · GB Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 75.5% 78th / 82 Pressure % 6.7% 72nd / 82 Atonio Mafi OG · TEN Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 84.0% 45th / 82 Pressure % 5.5% 56th / 82 Caleb Rogers OG · LV Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 79.4% 68th / 82 Pressure % 5.7% 61st / 82 Emery Jones Jr. OG · BLT Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 81.6% 63rd / 82 Pressure % 3.9% 22nd / 82 Jeremiah Wright OG · NO Island Pass Block Win Rate · Advanced Metrics 77.1% 75th / 82 Pressure % 6.9% 73rd / 82

Ratledge's Week 10 outing was his first game of the season with both a run-blocking and pass-blocking grade above 80.0. Coming off a difficult performance in pass protection the previous week, he responded with the best overall grade of his career and one of the most complete blocking performances of Week 10.