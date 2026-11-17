Tre’ Harris has the best game of his career: Harris was the focal point of the Chargers' passing game without Ladd McConkey.

Mark Andrews plays the top game of his season: Andrews has recovered from a broken hand and had a change in quarterback, leading him to become a fantasy-viable option down the stretch for fantasy managers.

Omarion Hampton secures his first 100-yard rushing performance of the year: Hampton ran 22 times for 105 yards and a touchdown, helping the Chargers earn their first victory of the season.

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Los Angeles makes a new adjustment without Ladd McConkey: McConkey was inactive due to a back injury.

The Chargers' top receiver has dealt with several injuries this season, including a rib, foot, concussion and now a back. Whenever he’s been out, Tre’ Harris has gone from playing in 11 personnel to appearing in all situations. The Chargers have tried several options at slot.

During the first two weeks when McConkey played a limited role, Brenen Thompson and Derius Davis both saw meaningful snaps. Thompson has not played an offensive snap since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. Theo Wease Jr. became the slot receiver in Weeks 5 and 6. Last week, KeAndre Lambert-Smith was the slot receiver with Wease inactive. McConkey didn’t experience back spasms until after inactives were due. Had the Chargers known, Wease would have likely been active.

While Wease was active for this game, Los Angeles decided to turn back to Davis for the slot role in this game. The Chargers stuck with their run game more than usual because it was working, and Harris was the focal point of the passing attack. He caught five passes for a career-high 86 yards. The two other best games of his career were earlier this season.

If Harris can start taking the 12 personnel snaps when everyone is healthy, either in place of McConkey due to all of his injuries or for Johnston, then he could become a flex option for fantasy managers down the stretch.

David Njoku returns to Los Angeles: Njoku played in his first game since Week 2, making his return from a fibula injury.

Los Angeles started the season with a three-man rotation at tight end, with Charlie Kolar and Njoku often sharing 12 personnel and Kolar playing more on early downs and Njoku more on third downs. Oronde Gasden II was the clear third man on the depth chart. During his absence, Kolar took on a slightly larger role, while Gadsden benefited most.

The roles for Chargers tight ends weren’t as strongly defined in this game. Kolar was on the field in 12 personnel, and he was almost always paired with Njoku. In 11 personnel, Kolar and Gadsden split single-tight end snaps on early downs, and all three received snaps on third downs.

This left all three Los Angeles tight ends with a route participation rate under 50%. This is a situation to completely avoid.

Mark Andrews recovers from a broken hand: Lisa Salters reported during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast that Andrews had been playing with a broken hand.

Andrews has spent most of the season on the injury report with a hand injury, but he didn’t miss a single practice. This last week was the first time he didn’t appear on the injury report since Week 2. Salters reported that the hand injury was a broken hand, which potentially explains why Andrews has been a non-factor for fantasy purposes.

Andrews has been in a four-man mix at tight end with rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas and veteran Nick Vannett. It was often Hibner and Vannett in 12 personnel, and all four tight ends received some snaps in 11 personnel. While Andrews’ recovery didn’t produce any additional snaps, he had his best receiving day of the season, bringing in all eight of his targets for 82 yards. The change at quarterback to Jacoby Brissett, who just spent the last year feeding targets to Trey McBride, may have also helped his production.

The Ravens don’t have the best short-term schedule for tight ends, but they have one of the better slate in the fantasy playoffs. Anyone hurting at tight end who might need an option in the playoffs should consider Andrews.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Ravens acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett in a trade last Friday. He was Baltimore’s starting quarterback.

Baltimore running back Adam Randall was a full participant in practice all week with neck and hamstring injuries and was questionable but remains on injured reserve. The Ravens will need to decide by Wednesday if they will activate him, or if he will remain on injured reserve.

Baltimore elevated wide receiver Chris Moore from the practice squad on Monday.

The Ravens released tight end Nick Vannett on Tuesday, signed him to the practice squad on Wednesday and elevated him on Monday.

Baltimore signed kicker Riley Patterson on Thursday.

The Chargers waived tight end Hayden Rucci on Tuesday in anticipation of Njoku’s return.

Defense Notes

Los Angeles interior defender Justin Eboigbe didn't practice on Thursday with an ankle injury but was limited in practice on Friday and Saturday. He was ruled questionable on Saturday but didn't play. Myles Adams was active for the first time, replacing Eboigbe on the depth chart.

The Chargers attempted to trade Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos, but Denver failed his physical, so Henley returned to the Chargers. This had no impact on his role or playing time this week, and he remained Los Angeles's lead linebacker.

The Chargers activated linebacker Denzel Perryman from injured reserve on Monday, and he made his season debut tonight. He only played in the Chargers' base defense, joining Henley and Marlowe Wax. Del’Shawn Phillips accompanied Henley in their nickel defense as usual.

Chargers cornerback Cam Hart was limited on Thursday with an ankle injury, upgraded to full on Friday and was active. He only played 36% of snaps last week but was back to a full-time role this week.

Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard returned after missing the last two games with a concussion. He was back to playing in the Chargers' dime defense.

Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike left early in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and didn’t return. Both Broderick Washington and Calais Campbell received increases in snaps after the injury.

Teddye Buchanan was barely part of the Ravens' linebacker rotation tonight. From Weeks 3-9, Roquan Smith played 92% of snaps, Trenton Simpson 62% and Buchanan 24%. The Ravens also ran less dime defense than usual, leaving Simpson playing a much higher snap rate than normal.

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins was active this week after missing last week with an illness and a stinger. He was largely back to his usual role, although he missed a few snaps in the second quarter. With Wiggins back, Chidobe Awuzie was back to a backup role, and Chandler Rivers returned to being a healthy scratch.

Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins was limited all week with a knee injury and was ruled out on Saturday, his fourth straight absence. K’Von Wallace and Keondre Jackson continue to split snaps in place of Hawkins.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy is a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may credit the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.