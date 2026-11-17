Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads all qualifying offensive players: The Seahawks wide receiver earned a 94.7 PFF overall grade in a 21-13 win over the Raiders.

Quinnen Williams leads all qualifying defenders: The Cowboys interior defender earned a 93.7 PFF overall grade in a 46-40 loss to the 49ers.

See more data: PFF's NFL grades page ranks every player at every position for Week 10 and the full season.

PFF grades every player on every play, providing a detailed measure of individual performance that goes beyond the traditional box score. Below is the highest-graded player at every position from Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.

To qualify, a player needed at least 20% of his position leader's Week 10 volume: dropbacks for quarterbacks, rush attempts for running backs, targets for wide receivers and tight ends, blocking snaps for offensive linemen and defensive snaps for defenders. See all of this data and more with a PFF+ subscription.

Quarterback

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: 94.1 PFF overall grade, 46 dropbacks

Joe Burrow earned a 94.1 PFF overall grade in a 38-18 win over the Steelers, the best among the 29 quarterbacks with at least 11 dropbacks. He completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He finished with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

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Running back

Ronnie Rivers, Los Angeles Rams: 84.7 PFF overall grade, 15 rush attempts

Ronnie Rivers earned an 84.7 PFF overall grade in Week 10, the best among the 42 running backs with at least six rush attempts. He carried the ball 15 times for 81 yards. He gained 48 of those yards after contact and forced four missed tackles.

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Wide receiver

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks: 94.7 PFF overall grade, 10 targets

Jaxon Smith-Njigba earned a 94.7 PFF overall grade in a 21-13 win over the Raiders, the best among the 55 wide receivers with at least four targets. He caught eight of his 10 targets for 171 yards and one touchdown. He also averaged a league-high 8.55 yards per route run.

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Tight end

Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders: 92.0 PFF overall grade, four targets

Ben Sinnott earned a 92.0 PFF overall grade in Week 10, the best among the 28 tight ends with at least three targets. He caught all four of his targets for 42 yards and one touchdown. He forced one missed tackle and generated a 150.0 passer rating when targeted. He also earned an 81.9 run-blocking grade.

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Offensive tackle

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions: 90.2 PFF overall grade, 61 blocking snaps

Penei Sewell earned a 90.2 PFF overall grade in the Lions' win over the Patriots, the highest mark among 55 offensive tackles with at least 17 blocking snaps. It marked his fourth 90.0-plus overall grade of the season. Sewell was flawless in pass protection, allowing no pressures or lost reps across 34 pass-blocking snaps en route to an 89.2 pass-blocking grade. He was equally impressive in the running game, earning an 89.2 run-blocking grade that ranked first among tackles.

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Guard

Tate Ratledge, Detroit Lions: 93.4 PFF overall grade, 61 blocking snaps

Tate Ratledge earned a 93.4 PFF overall grade, the best among the 64 guards with at least 17 blocking snaps. He allowed one pressure (a hit) on 34 pass-blocking snaps, and he paired that performance with a 91.3 run-blocking grade.

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Center

Tanor Bortolini, Indianapolis Colts: 84.8 PFF overall grade, 59 blocking snaps

Tanor Bortolini earned an 84.8 PFF overall grade, the highest mark among 27 centers with at least 17 blocking snaps. Bortolini delivered a strong performance in both phases, allowing just one pressure across 26 pass-blocking snaps while earning an 83.7 run-blocking grade.

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Interior defender

Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys: 93.7 PFF overall grade, 43 defensive snaps

Quinnen Williams earned a 93.7 PFF overall grade, the best among the 120 interior defenders with at least 13 defensive snaps. He racked up three total pressures — one sack and two hurries — from 26 pass-rush snaps and added eight more defensive stops.

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Edge defender

Wesley Bailey, Los Angeles Rams: 93.0 PFF overall grade, 15 defensive snaps

Wesley Bailey earned a 93.0 PFF overall grade in a 34-6 win over the Cardinals, the highest mark among 98 edge defenders with at least 13 defensive snaps. Bailey played just 15 defensive snaps, but he made his limited opportunities count, coming away with an interception after dropping into coverage and jumping in front of the intended receiver.

The play highlights how a single high-impact contribution can significantly influence a player's overall grade in a limited sample size.

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Linebacker

Del'Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers: 90.6 PFF overall grade, 28 defensive snaps

Del'Shawn Phillips earned a 90.6 PFF overall grade in a 23-20 win over the Ravens, the best among the 64 linebackers with at least 17 defensive snaps. He was credited with six tackles, four of which went down as defensive stops, and he didn't miss a single attempt. He also came away with one interception.

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Cornerback

Justin Walley, Indianapolis Colts: 91.2 PFF overall grade, 54 defensive snaps

Justin Walley earned a 91.2 PFF overall grade in a 24-22 win over the Dolphins, the best among the 86 cornerbacks with at least 17 defensive snaps. He allowed three catches on six targets for 13 yards while recording two pass breakups. He made his presence felt against the run as well, recording four defensive stops.

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Safety

Ar'Darius Washington, New York Giants: 89.9 PFF overall grade, 54 defensive snaps

Ar'Darius Washington earned an 89.9 PFF overall grade in a 24-21 loss to the Commanders, the best among the 82 safeties with at least 16 defensive snaps. He allowed three catches on six targets for 11 yards while recording one interception and one pass breakup.

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