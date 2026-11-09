Statistical Review of NFL Week 9

- Every Week 9 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
- Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
- Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 9 matchup.
Jump to a game:
1:00 p.m. ET
- Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys @ Indianapolis Colts
- New York Jets @ Kansas City Chiefs
- Detroit Lions @ Miami Dolphins
- Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Commanders
4:05 p.m. ET
4:25 p.m. ET
- Las Vegas Raiders @ San Francisco 49ers
- Green Bay Packers @ New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks
8:20 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers