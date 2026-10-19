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Statistical Review of NFL Week 6

By PFF.com
  • Every Week 6 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
  • Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
  • Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 5 matchup.
  • Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe. 

Jump to a game:

1:00 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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New York Jets @ New England Patriots

New York Jets @ New England Patriots PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
New York Jets @ New England Patriots PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
New York Jets @ New England Patriots PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
New York Jets @ New England Patriots PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
New York Jets @ New England Patriots PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
New York Jets @ New England Patriots PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
New York Jets @ New England Patriots PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants

New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Buffalo Bills @ Las Vegas Raiders PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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