Statistical Review of NFL Week 6

- Every Week 6 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
- Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
- Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 5 matchup.
- Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.
Jump to a game:
1:00 p.m. ET
- Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
- Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
- New York Jets @ New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4:05 p.m. ET
4:25 p.m. ET
8:20 p.m. ET