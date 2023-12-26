Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

A statistical review of NFL Week 16: Raiders shock the Chiefs, Ravens take control of the AFC

2W99W38 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

By Timo Riske
Dec 26, 2023

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every game of the Week 16 slate, giving an in-depth look at the numbers behind every contest. For more statistics, snap counts and PFF grades, check out PFF Premium Stats.

Click below to jump to a game:

NO@LAR | CIN@PIT | BUF@LAC | IND@ATL | GB@CAR | CLV@HST
DET@MIN | WAS@NYJ | SEA@TEN | JAX@TB | ARZ@CHI | DAL@MIA
NE@DEN | LVR@KC | NYG@PHI | BLT@SF

Los Angeles Rams 30, New Orleans Saints 22

Game Summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary
Rushing summary

Pittsburgh Steelers 34, Cincinnati Bengals 11

Game summary

Passing summary
Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Buffalo Bills 24, Los Angeles Chargers 22

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Atlanta Falcons 29, Indianapolis Colts 10

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Green Bay Packers 33, Carolina Panthers 30

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Cleveland Browns 36, Houston Texans 22

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Detroit Lions 30, Minnesota Vikings 24

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

New York Jets 30, Washington Commanders 28

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Seattle Seahawks 20, Tennessee Titans 17

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 12

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Chicago Bears 27, Arizona Cardinals 16

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Miami Dolphins 22, Dallas Cowboys 20

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

New England Patriots 26, Denver Broncos 23

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Las Vegas Raiders 20, Kansas City Chiefs 14

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Philadelphia Eagles 33, New York Giants 25

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Baltimore Ravens 33, San Francisco 49ers 19

Game summary

Passing summary

Receiving summary

Rushing summary

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 17 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.