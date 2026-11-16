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Statistical Review of NFL Week 10
By Mark Chichester
  • Every Week 10 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
  • Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
  • Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 10 matchup.

Jump to a game:

1:00 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 1 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 2 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 3 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 4 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 5 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 6 of 7
Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons PFF game summary chart 7 of 7

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