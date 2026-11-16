Statistical Review of NFL Week 10

- Every Week 10 game visualized: Each matchup features a collection of PFF charts designed to show how the game unfolded.
- Offense goes beyond the box score: Visualizations cover scoring opportunities, drive efficiency, dropback outcomes and receiving and rushing efficiency.
- Key hidden factors are included: Special teams, turnovers and drive maps provide additional context for each NFL Week 10 matchup.
Jump to a game:
1:00 p.m. ET
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons
- Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns
- Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers
- Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts
- Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints
- Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans
4:05 p.m. ET
4:25 p.m. ET
8:20 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons