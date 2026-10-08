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NFL Special Teams Report: Week 4
By Gordon McGuinness
  • Jeffrey Bassa delivers the play of the week: The Kansas City Chiefs linebacker forced a late kickoff fumble against the Las Vegas Raiders and earned a 92.5 PFF kick coverage grade.
  • Kelee Ringo leads the gunners: The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback recorded three tackles as a gunner, while Los Angeles Rams gunner Maximus Pulley added two.
  • Special teams standouts emerge across units: William Wagner led long snappers with an 84.1 PFF grade, while Cody Lindenberg paced kick return units with a 91.8 grade.
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Each week, I'll bring you a report covering everything you need to know about special teams players across the NFL. This won’t usually focus on kickers, punters and returners, though. Instead, the report will dig deeper into gunners, vice players, snappers and members of the kick return and coverage units. I’ll also include my favorite special teams plays of the week.

Here is the Special Teams Report for Week 4.

Special teams play of the week

With the Chiefs having just taken the lead late in a close game against the Las Vegas Raiders, they kicked off and prepared to try to stop the Raiders on a potential final drive. Instead, they got the ball right back thanks to second-year linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. Bassa beat his block and, with the tackle already secured by multiple teammates, opted to punch the ball loose, giving the Chiefs possession inside the Raiders’ 25-yard line.

Gunners

Two players recorded multiple tackles as gunners this week, and they did so in the same game. Kelee Ringo of the Philadelphia Eagles recorded three tackles, while Maximus Pulley of the Los Angeles Rams recorded two. Ringo also missed a tackle as a gunner in the Eagles’ loss to the Rams.

Vice/Jammers

On the other side are the players responsible for slowing down gunners. Among players who were on the field for at least three snaps as a vice/jammer, three recorded a vice win percentage of 33.3% or better.

PlayerTeamVice win percentage
Shavon RevelDallas Cowboys50.0%
Ameer SpeedDallas Cowboys50.0%
Cam Taylor-BrittDallas Cowboys33.3%

Long snappers

Long snappers earn high grades by limiting inaccurate snaps and recording tackles in punt coverage. Three long snappers earned PFF grades above 70.0 in Week 4.

PlayerTeamPFF grade
William WagnerCincinnati Bengals84.1
Rex SunaharaCleveland Browns73.5
Austin BrinkmanHouston Texans73.4

Wagner did not record an inaccurate snap in the Bengals’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and also recorded a tackle on a punt return.

Kick coverage units

Players can earn high grades on kick coverage units by making tackles and defeating blocks to influence kick returners. Among players who were on the field for at least five kick coverage snaps, 10 earned PFF grades above 80.0.

PlayerTeamPFF grade
Jeffrey BassaKansas City Chiefs92.5
Troy DyeLos Angeles Chargers92.2
Chris BlairAtlanta Falcons86.7
Grant StuardLos Angeles Rams86.3
Xavier NwankpaKansas City Chiefs84.9
D'Marco JacksonChicago Bears84.9
Trevor NowaskeDetroit Lions83.8
Joe AndreessenBuffalo Bills83.2
Luke GiffordSan Francisco 49ers83.1
Smael Mondon Jr.Philadelphia Eagles81.9

Kick return units

Players earn positive and negative grades as part of kick return units based on how well they block the opposing kick coverage unit. This week, eight players earned PFF grades above 85.0 while playing at least five snaps in the kick return unit.

PlayerTeamPFF grade
Cody LindenbergLas Vegas Raiders91.8
Travis HomerPittsburgh Steelers88.2
Jackson KuwatchCarolina Panthers88.0
Justin BarronDallas Cowboys87.8
Brevin JordanHouston Texans87.3
Jaden HicksKansas City Chiefs86.7
Grant StuardLos Angeles Rams86.5
Lathan RansomCarolina Panthers86.1
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