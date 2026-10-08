Jeffrey Bassa delivers the play of the week: The Kansas City Chiefs linebacker forced a late kickoff fumble against the Las Vegas Raiders and earned a 92.5 PFF kick coverage grade.

Kelee Ringo leads the gunners: The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback recorded three tackles as a gunner, while Los Angeles Rams gunner Maximus Pulley added two.

Special teams standouts emerge across units: William Wagner led long snappers with an 84.1 PFF grade, while Cody Lindenberg paced kick return units with a 91.8 grade.

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Each week, I'll bring you a report covering everything you need to know about special teams players across the NFL. This won’t usually focus on kickers, punters and returners, though. Instead, the report will dig deeper into gunners, vice players, snappers and members of the kick return and coverage units. I’ll also include my favorite special teams plays of the week.

Here is the Special Teams Report for Week 4.

Special teams play of the week

With the Chiefs having just taken the lead late in a close game against the Las Vegas Raiders, they kicked off and prepared to try to stop the Raiders on a potential final drive. Instead, they got the ball right back thanks to second-year linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. Bassa beat his block and, with the tackle already secured by multiple teammates, opted to punch the ball loose, giving the Chiefs possession inside the Raiders’ 25-yard line.

Gunners

Two players recorded multiple tackles as gunners this week, and they did so in the same game. Kelee Ringo of the Philadelphia Eagles recorded three tackles, while Maximus Pulley of the Los Angeles Rams recorded two. Ringo also missed a tackle as a gunner in the Eagles’ loss to the Rams.

Vice/Jammers

On the other side are the players responsible for slowing down gunners. Among players who were on the field for at least three snaps as a vice/jammer, three recorded a vice win percentage of 33.3% or better.

Player Team Vice win percentage Shavon Revel Dallas Cowboys 50.0% Ameer Speed Dallas Cowboys 50.0% Cam Taylor-Britt Dallas Cowboys 33.3%

Long snappers

Long snappers earn high grades by limiting inaccurate snaps and recording tackles in punt coverage. Three long snappers earned PFF grades above 70.0 in Week 4.

Player Team PFF grade William Wagner Cincinnati Bengals 84.1 Rex Sunahara Cleveland Browns 73.5 Austin Brinkman Houston Texans 73.4

Wagner did not record an inaccurate snap in the Bengals’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and also recorded a tackle on a punt return.

Kick coverage units

Players can earn high grades on kick coverage units by making tackles and defeating blocks to influence kick returners. Among players who were on the field for at least five kick coverage snaps, 10 earned PFF grades above 80.0.

Player Team PFF grade Jeffrey Bassa Kansas City Chiefs 92.5 Troy Dye Los Angeles Chargers 92.2 Chris Blair Atlanta Falcons 86.7 Grant Stuard Los Angeles Rams 86.3 Xavier Nwankpa Kansas City Chiefs 84.9 D'Marco Jackson Chicago Bears 84.9 Trevor Nowaske Detroit Lions 83.8 Joe Andreessen Buffalo Bills 83.2 Luke Gifford San Francisco 49ers 83.1 Smael Mondon Jr. Philadelphia Eagles 81.9

Kick return units

Players earn positive and negative grades as part of kick return units based on how well they block the opposing kick coverage unit. This week, eight players earned PFF grades above 85.0 while playing at least five snaps in the kick return unit.