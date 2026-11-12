Adin Huntington delivers the play of the week: The Cleveland Browns special teamer forced a fumble on a punt return against the New Orleans Saints, combining lane discipline with a well-timed tackle.

Ameer Speed stands out among gunners: The Dallas Cowboys defender was the only gunner to record multiple tackles in Week 9 without missing one.

Jalen McLeod leads kick coverage grades: The Jacksonville Jaguars player earned a 91.9 PFF kick coverage grade, while New York Jets return-unit blocker Malachi Moore led his group with a 90.2 grade.

Each week at PFF, I’ll bring you a report covering everything you need to know about special teams players around the NFL. This report won't typically focus on kickers, punters or returners, though. Instead, it will dig deeper into the play of gunners, vise/jammers, long snappers and members of the kick return and coverage units. I’ll also include my favorite special teams plays of the week.

Here is the Special Teams Report for Week 9.

Special teams play of the week

Adin Huntington of the Cleveland Browns forced a fumble on a punt return in the team's loss to the New Orleans Saints. While the forced fumble itself was the most impressive part, his lane discipline also stood out. When the return broke to the outside, Huntington didn't overpursue. Instead, he was patient, and when the returner cut back toward him, he was ready, securing the tackle with his left arm before forcing the fumble with his right.

Gunners

Only two players made multiple tackles as gunners in Week 9. Kevin Knowles II of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made two tackles and one missed tackle as a gunner, while Ameer Speed of the Dallas Cowboys was the only player to record multiple tackles without missing one.

Vise/Jammers

On the other side of things are the players responsible for slowing down gunners. Seven players who played three or more snaps as a vise/jammer recorded a vise win percentage of 33.3% or better.

Long snappers

Long snappers earn high grades by limiting bad snaps and recording tackles in punt coverage. For the first time this season, no player at the position earned a PFF grade above 70.0.

Kick coverage units

Kick coverage units earn high grades by making tackles and defeating blocks to influence kick returners. Of the players on the field for at least five snaps as part of kick coverage units, three earned PFF grades above 85.0.

Kick return units

Positive and negative grades are earned as part of kick return units based on how well players block the kick coverage units. This week, six players earned PFF grades above 85.0 while on the field for at least five snaps as part of a kick return unit.