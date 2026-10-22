Titans deliver the special teams play of the week: Tennessee blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown against Indianapolis, using pre-snap movement to disrupt the protection.

Decamerion Richardson excels in two roles: The Saints player recorded multiple tackles as a gunner and led the Week 6 vise/jammer rankings with a 60.0% win rate.

Special teams standouts earn elite PFF grades: Kevin Knowles II led qualifying kick coverage players with an 89.4 grade, while Hunter Wohler topped kick return unit blockers at 90.4.

Each week at PFF, I'll bring you a report covering everything you need to know about special teams players around the NFL. Rather than focusing on kickers, punters and returners, this report will dig deeper into the play of gunners, vise/jammers, long snappers and members of the kick return and coverage units. I'll also include my favorite special teams plays of the week.

Here is the Special Teams Report for Week 6.

Special Teams Play of the Week

The Tennessee Titans blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in their win over the Indianapolis Colts. What I like about the play is that they moved a player across the long snapper's face between the moment he lowered his head and the snap. It's the second fully blocked punt we've seen in the NFL this season, and both featured that movement tactic from the blocking unit.

I'm a big fan of teams having a player cross the long snapper late (after he's dipped his head down) if you're trying to block a punt pic.twitter.com/imgVzIxauF — Gordon McGuinness (@GordonNFL) October 21, 2026

Gunners

Just two players in the NFL made multiple tackles as gunners in Week 6: Mike Ford of the Atlanta Falcons and Decamerion Richardson of the New Orleans Saints. Neither missed a tackle.

Vise/Jammers

On the opposite side are the vise/jammers, who are responsible for slowing down gunners. Three players who were on the field for at least three snaps as a vise/jammer recorded a vise win percentage of 33.3% or better.

Decamerion Richardson made an impact here, too, leading or tying for the lead in both tackles as a gunner and vise win percentage in Week 6.

Long Snappers

Long snappers earn high grades by limiting inaccurate snaps and recording tackles in punt coverage. Three long snappers earned PFF grades above 80.0 in Week 6:

Along with having no inaccurate snaps in Week 6, all three recorded a tackle without missing any.

Kick Coverage Units

Players on kick coverage units earn high grades by making tackles, but also by defeating blocks to influence kick returners. Among players who were on the field for at least five kick coverage snaps, six earned PFF grades above 80.0 in Week 6:

Kick Return Units

Players on kick return units earn positive and negative grades based on how well they block members of the kick coverage unit. This week, three players earned PFF grades above 80.0 while playing at least five snaps on the kick return unit. All three actually finished with grades above 90.0.