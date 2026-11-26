Devontez Walker delivers the play of the week: The Ravens receiver scored a touchdown on one of his seven kick returns in his first career appearance as a kick returner.

Robert Spears-Jennings excels in kick coverage: The Steelers defender earned a 92.4 PFF kick coverage grade, the highest among qualifying players in Week 11.

Caden Curry leads the kick return unit rankings: The Colts defender earned a 91.3 PFF grade, leading a group of 10 qualifying players who graded above 80.0 on kick return units.

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Each week at PFF, I’ll bring you a report covering everything you need to know about special teams players around the NFL. This report won't typically focus on kickers, punters or returners, though. Instead, it will dig deeper into the play of gunners, vises/jammers, long snappers and members of the kick return and coverage units. I’ll also include my favorite special teams plays of the week.

Here is the Special Teams Report for Week 11.

Special teams play of the week

Devontez Walker was used as a kick returner for the first time in his career in the Ravens’ loss to the Carolina Panthers this week. One of his seven returns went for a touchdown, and while the return itself was impressive, it was equally impressive to see the Ravens finish their blocks downfield to ensure he made it all the way to the end zone.

Devontez Walker kick return TD! Ravens back in the lead!



BALvsCAR on FOX/FOX One

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Gunners

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Kelee Ringo was the only player in the NFL to record multiple tackles when lined up as a gunner in Week 11. He played just four snaps as a gunner and forced the returner out of bounds on two of those plays.

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Vise/jammers

On the opposite side of things, three players responsible for slowing down gunners recorded a vise win percentage of 33.3% or better across at least three snaps as a vise/jammer.

Long snappers

Long snappers earn high grades by limiting bad snaps and recording tackles in punt coverage. Three long snappers earned PFF grades above 70.0 this past week.

Kick coverage units

High grades on kick coverage units come not only from making tackles but also from defeating blocks to influence kick returners. Of the players on the field for at least five kick coverage snaps, four earned PFF grades above 80.0.

Kick return units

Players earn positive and negative grades on kick return units based on how well they block opposing coverage players. This week, 10 players earned PFF grades above 80.0 across at least five kick return unit snaps.