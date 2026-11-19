Kain Medrano delivers the play of the week: The Commanders defender forced a late kickoff fumble against the Giants and earned a 92.1 PFF kick-coverage grade.

Qwan'tez Stiggers stands out at gunner: Stiggers was the only NFL player with multiple tackles from the gunner position in Week 10, finishing with two tackles and a 79.6 PFF special teams grade.

See the grades for yourself: Explore PFF's NFL player grades for more data on special teams performances around the league.

Each week at PFF, I’ll bring you a report covering everything you need to know about special teams players around the NFL. This report won't typically focus on kickers, punters or returners, though. Instead, it will dig deeper into the play of gunners, vise/jammers, long snappers and members of the kick return and coverage units. I’ll also include my favorite special teams plays of the week.

Here is the Special Teams Report for Week 10.

Special Teams Play of the Week

Kain Medrano nearly sealed the Washington Commanders‘ win over the New York Giants a few plays before the game was officially over, forcing a fumble on the kickoff following Washington's game-winning touchdown.

Medrano destroyed his blocker on his way downfield, sending him to the turf before forcing the fumble. What made the play even more impressive was that he maintained his lane discipline throughout, putting himself in the perfect position to make the play.

Love this play by Kain Medrano of the Commanders (lined up as the L3). Puts his blocker in the turf, maintains good lane discipline then forces the fumble. pic.twitter.com/k4jIqqIqWJ — Gordon McGuinness (@GordonNFL) November 18, 2026

Gunners

Qwan'tez Stiggers was the only player in the NFL to record multiple tackles while lined up as a gunner in Week 10.

He finished with two tackles and no missed tackles, earning a 79.6 PFF special teams grade. Stiggers has been one of the NFL's top special teams performers this season and has earned an 86.5 PFF special teams grade through Week 10.

Vise/Jammers

On the opposite side of the matchup are the vise players, who are responsible for slowing down opposing gunners.

Three players who logged at least three snaps as a vise/jammer recorded a vise win percentage of 33.3% or higher in Week 10.

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Long Snappers

Long snappers can earn high PFF grades by limiting bad snaps and making tackles in punt coverage. Two long snappers earned PFF special teams grades above 75.0 in Week 10.

Neither player recorded a bad snap on punts, field goals or extra points, and both recorded a tackle in punt coverage.

Kick Coverage Units

Players on kick coverage units can earn high PFF grades by making tackles and defeating blocks to influence kick returners.

Among players who logged at least five snaps on kick coverage units in Week 10, six earned PFF grades above 80.0.

Kick Return Units

Players on kick return units earn positive and negative PFF grades based on how effectively they block opposing kick coverage players. Nine players who logged at least five snaps on kick return units earned PFF grades above 80.0 in Week 10.