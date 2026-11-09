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Jacksonville Jaguars 33, Baltimore Ravens 10
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Seattle Seahawks 17, Arizona Cardinals 3
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Cincinnati Bengals 34, Atlanta Falcons 17
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New Orleans Saints 23, Cleveland Browns 22
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Dallas Cowboys 27, Indianapolis Colts 23
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Denver Broncos 26, Carolina Panthers 21
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Detroit Lions 19, Miami Dolphins 9
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Green Bay Packers 45, New England Patriots 27
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Houston Texans 44, Los Angeles Chargers 22
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San Francisco 49ers 38, Las Vegas Raiders 17
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Los Angeles Rams 20, Washington Commanders 13
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New York Giants 19, Philadelphia Eagles 11
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Kansas City Chiefs 35, New York Jets 12
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