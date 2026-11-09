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NFL scores and recaps for every Week 9 game
By Mark Chichester

PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.

It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.

Jacksonville Jaguars 33, Baltimore Ravens 10

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Seattle Seahawks 17, Arizona Cardinals 3

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Cincinnati Bengals 34, Atlanta Falcons 17

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New Orleans Saints 23, Cleveland Browns 22

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Dallas Cowboys 27, Indianapolis Colts 23

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Denver Broncos 26, Carolina Panthers 21

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Detroit Lions 19, Miami Dolphins 9

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Green Bay Packers 45, New England Patriots 27

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Houston Texans 44, Los Angeles Chargers 22

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San Francisco 49ers 38, Las Vegas Raiders 17

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Los Angeles Rams 20, Washington Commanders 13

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New York Giants 19, Philadelphia Eagles 11

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Kansas City Chiefs 35, New York Jets 12

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Chicago Bears 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

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