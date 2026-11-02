PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.
It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.
PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.
It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.
Green Bay Packers 27, Carolina Panthers 19
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Arizona Cardinals 33, Dallas Cowboys 30
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16, Atlanta Falcons 0
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Buffalo Bills 36, Baltimore Ravens 10
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Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Cleveland Browns 6
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Jacksonville Jaguars 42, Indianapolis Colts 7
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Denver Broncos 28, Kansas City Chiefs 24
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Las Vegas Raiders 38, New York Jets 33
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Los Angeles Rams 24, Los Angeles Chargers 9
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Detroit Lions 19, Minnesota Vikings 15
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New England Patriots 24, Miami Dolphins 19
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Cincinnati Bengals 43, Tennessee Titans 36
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Washington Commanders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10
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