PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.
It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.
Chicago Bears 30, New England Patriots 24
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Cincinnati Bengals 35, Baltimore Ravens 13
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Cleveland Browns 27, Tennessee Titans 24
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Denver Broncos 30, Arizona Cardinals 16
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Detroit Lions 20, Green Bay Packers 17
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Minnesota Vikings 16, Indianapolis Colts 10
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Los Angeles Rams 35, Las Vegas Raiders 21
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Miami Dolphins 28, New York Jets 25
Click here for the full statistical recap…
New York Giants 27, Houston Texans 21
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Pittsburgh Steelers 16, New Orleans Saints 10
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Atlanta Falcons 29, San Francisco 49ers 20
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 43, Carolina Panthers 13
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Seattle Seahawks 20, Kansas City Chiefs 3
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles
Coming soon…