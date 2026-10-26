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NFL scores and recaps for every Week 7 game
By Mark Chichester

PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.

It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.

Chicago Bears 30, New England Patriots 24

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Cincinnati Bengals 35, Baltimore Ravens 13

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Cleveland Browns 27, Tennessee Titans 24

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Denver Broncos 30, Arizona Cardinals 16

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Detroit Lions 20, Green Bay Packers 17

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Minnesota Vikings 16, Indianapolis Colts 10

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Los Angeles Rams 35, Las Vegas Raiders 21

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Miami Dolphins 28, New York Jets 25

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New York Giants 27, Houston Texans 21

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Pittsburgh Steelers 16, New Orleans Saints 10

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Atlanta Falcons 29, San Francisco 49ers 20

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers 43, Carolina Panthers 13

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Seattle Seahawks 20, Kansas City Chiefs 3

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Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Coming soon…

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