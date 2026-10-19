PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.
It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.
Denver Broncos 17, Seattle Seahawks 14
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Arizona Cardinals 18, Los Angeles Rams 16
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Cleveland Browns 13, Baltimore Ravens 10
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Buffalo Bills 33, Las Vegas Raiders 30
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Carolina Panthers 25, Philadelphia Eagles 14
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Chicago Bears 31, Atlanta Falcons 23
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Houston Texans 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 31
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Kansas City Chiefs 22, Los Angeles Chargers 6
Click here for the full statistical recap…
New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27
Click here for the full statistical recap…
New England Patriots 26, New York Jets 19
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19
Click here for the full statistical recap…
Tennessee Titans 26, Indianapolis Colts 20
Click here for the full statistical recap…