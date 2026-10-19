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NFL scores and recaps for every Week 6 game
By Mark Chichester

PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.

It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.

Denver Broncos 17, Seattle Seahawks 14

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Arizona Cardinals 18, Los Angeles Rams 16

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Cleveland Browns 13, Baltimore Ravens 10

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Buffalo Bills 33, Las Vegas Raiders 30

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Carolina Panthers 25, Philadelphia Eagles 14

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Chicago Bears 31, Atlanta Falcons 23

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Houston Texans 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 31

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Kansas City Chiefs 22, Los Angeles Chargers 6

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New Orleans Saints 34, New York Giants 27

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New England Patriots 26, New York Jets 19

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Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19

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Tennessee Titans 26, Indianapolis Colts 20

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Green Bay Packers 23, Dallas Cowboys 13

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