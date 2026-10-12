PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.
It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.
PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.
It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24, Dallas Cowboys 16
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Green Bay Packers 31, Chicago Bears 7
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Cincinnati Bengals 31, Miami Dolphins 24
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New York Jets 17, Cleveland Browns 12
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Denver Broncos 23, Los Angeles Chargers 17
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Detroit Lions 45, Arizona Cardinals 21
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Houston Texans 26, Tennessee Titans 3
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Pittsburgh Steelers 34, Indianapolis Colts 22
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New England Patriots 45, Las Vegas Raiders 17
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Minnesota Vikings 23, New Orleans Saints 13
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New York Giants 27, Washington Commanders 27
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Jacksonville Jaguars 19, Philadelphia Eagles 17
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San Francisco 49ers 32, Seattle Seahawks 29
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