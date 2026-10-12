Introducing PFF Pro: PFF’s new premium subscription tier featuring an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience
All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL scores and recaps for every Week 5 game
By Mark Chichester

PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.

It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.

PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.

It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24, Dallas Cowboys 16

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Green Bay Packers 31, Chicago Bears 7

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Cincinnati Bengals 31, Miami Dolphins 24

Click here for the full statistical recap…

New York Jets 17, Cleveland Browns 12

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Denver Broncos 23, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Detroit Lions 45, Arizona Cardinals 21

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Houston Texans 26, Tennessee Titans 3

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Pittsburgh Steelers 34, Indianapolis Colts 22

Click here for the full statistical recap…

New England Patriots 45, Las Vegas Raiders 17

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Minnesota Vikings 23, New Orleans Saints 13

Click here for the full statistical recap…

New York Giants 27, Washington Commanders 27

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Jacksonville Jaguars 19, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Click here for the full statistical recap…

San Francisco 49ers 32, Seattle Seahawks 29

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Baltimore Ravens 30, Atlanta Falcons 23

Click here for the full statistical recap…

NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Waiver Wire, Rankings & PFF Grades

$9.99/mo
OR
$99.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.