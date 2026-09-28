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Atlanta Falcons 35, Green Bay Packers 14
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San Francisco 49ers 36, Arizona Cardinals 30
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Baltimore Ravens 34, Dallas Cowboys 31
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Cleveland Browns 21, Carolina Panthers 18
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Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27
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Indianapolis Colts 19, Houston Texans 17
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Kansas City Chiefs 24, Miami Dolphins 10
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Las Vegas Raiders 35, New Orleans Saints 27
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Buffalo Bills 24, Los Angeles Chargers 16
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Minnesota Vikings 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16
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Jacksonville Jaguars 35, New England Patriots 6
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Detroit Lions 31, New York Jets 24
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Washington Commanders 33, Seattle Seahawks 31
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New York Giants 12, Tennessee Titans 7
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