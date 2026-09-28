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NFL scores and recaps for every Week 3 game
By Mark Chichester

PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.

It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.

Atlanta Falcons 35, Green Bay Packers 14

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San Francisco 49ers 36, Arizona Cardinals 30

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Baltimore Ravens 34, Dallas Cowboys 31

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Cleveland Browns 21, Carolina Panthers 18

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Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27

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Indianapolis Colts 19, Houston Texans 17

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Kansas City Chiefs 24, Miami Dolphins 10

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Las Vegas Raiders 35, New Orleans Saints 27

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Buffalo Bills 24, Los Angeles Chargers 16

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Minnesota Vikings 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16

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Jacksonville Jaguars 35, New England Patriots 6

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Detroit Lions 31, New York Jets 24

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Washington Commanders 33, Seattle Seahawks 31

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New York Giants 12, Tennessee Titans 7

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Denver Broncos 30, Los Angeles Rams 26

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