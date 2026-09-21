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Buffalo Bills 41, Detroit Lions 31
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Carolina Panthers 34, Atlanta Falcons 3
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Cincinnati Bengals 20, Houston Texans 6
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Cleveland Browns 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19
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Green Bay Packers 20, New York Jets 17
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Denver Broncos 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 13
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Las Vegas Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 14
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San Francisco 49ers 35, Miami Dolphins 13
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Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3
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New Orleans Saints 24, Baltimore Ravens 17
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Philadelphia Eagles 24, Tennessee Titans 20
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New England Patriots 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 3
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Seattle Seahawks 31, Arizona Cardinals 7
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Dallas Cowboys 37, Washington Commanders 20
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