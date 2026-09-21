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NFL scores and recaps for every Week 2 game
By Mark Chichester

PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.

It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.

Buffalo Bills 41, Detroit Lions 31

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Carolina Panthers 34, Atlanta Falcons 3

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Cincinnati Bengals 20, Houston Texans 6

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Cleveland Browns 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19

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Green Bay Packers 20, New York Jets 17

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Denver Broncos 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

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Las Vegas Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 14

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San Francisco 49ers 35, Miami Dolphins 13

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Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3

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New Orleans Saints 24, Baltimore Ravens 17

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Philadelphia Eagles 24, Tennessee Titans 20

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New England Patriots 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 3

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Seattle Seahawks 31, Arizona Cardinals 7

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Dallas Cowboys 37, Washington Commanders 20

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Kansas City Chiefs 33, Indianapolis Colts 30

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