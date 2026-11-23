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Houston Texans 26, Indianapolis Colts 3
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Kansas City Chiefs 34, Arizona Cardinals 7
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Carolina Panthers 35, Baltimore Ravens 33
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New York Giants 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 18
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Denver Broncos 38, Las Vegas Raiders 24
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Buffalo Bills 26, Miami Dolphins 9
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Chicago Bears 21, New Orleans Saints 13
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New York Jets 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24
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Philadelphia Eagles 19, Pittsburgh Steelers 16
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Detroit Lions 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21
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Dallas Cowboys 51, Tennessee Titans 30
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