PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.
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Washington Commanders 24, New York Giants 21
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Buffalo Bills 31, New York Jets 12
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Carolina Panthers 20, New Orleans Saints 17
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Cleveland Browns 27, Houston Texans 24
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Jacksonville Jaguars 40, Tennessee Titans 23
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Kansas City Chiefs 35, Atlanta Falcons 13
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Los Angeles Rams 34, Arizona Cardinals 6
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Indianapolis Colts 24, Miami Dolphins 22
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Minnesota Vikings 30, Green Bay Packers 10
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Detroit Lions 35, New England Patriots 10
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San Francisco 49ers 46, Dallas Cowboys 40
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Seattle Seahawks 21, Las Vegas Raiders 13
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Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals
Coming soon!
Los Angeles Chargers @ Baltimore Ravens
Coming soon!