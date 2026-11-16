All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL scores and recaps for every Week 10 game
By Mark Chichester

PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.

It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.

Washington Commanders 24, New York Giants 21

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Buffalo Bills 31, New York Jets 12

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Carolina Panthers 20, New Orleans Saints 17

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Cleveland Browns 27, Houston Texans 24

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Jacksonville Jaguars 40, Tennessee Titans 23

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Kansas City Chiefs 35, Atlanta Falcons 13

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Los Angeles Rams 34, Arizona Cardinals 6

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Indianapolis Colts 24, Miami Dolphins 22

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Minnesota Vikings 30, Green Bay Packers 10

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Detroit Lions 35, New England Patriots 10

Click here for the full statistical recap…

San Francisco 49ers 46, Dallas Cowboys 40

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Seattle Seahawks 21, Las Vegas Raiders 13

Click here for the full statistical recap…

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Coming soon!

Los Angeles Chargers @ Baltimore Ravens

Coming soon!

NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Waiver Wire, Rankings & PFF Grades

$9.99/mo
OR
$99.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
  • Scores & Stats by
    SportsDataIO
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.