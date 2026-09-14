PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.
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Seattle Seahawks 13, New England Patriots 10
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San Francisco 49ers 27, Los Angeles Rams 7
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Arizona Cardinals 26, Los Angeles Chargers 14
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Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Atlanta Falcons 13
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Baltimore Ravens 41, Indianapolis Colts 23
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Buffalo Bills 36, Houston Texans 31
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Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37
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Jacksonville Jaguars 34, Cleveland Browns 10
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Minnesota Vikings 39, Green Bay Packers 22
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Las Vegas Raiders 27, Miami Dolphins 13
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Detroit Lions 31, New Orleans Saints 30
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New York Jets 23, Tennessee Titans 10
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Cincinnati Bengals 33, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27
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Philadelphia Eagles 24, Washington Commanders 22
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Dallas Cowboys 20, New York Giants 28
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