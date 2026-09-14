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NFL scores and recaps for every Week 1 game

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By Mark Chichester

PFF NFL game recaps have been reimagined to deliver more value than ever. Each game breakdown includes advanced box-score metrics, player participation, snap counts, initial PFF grades and key statistical takeaways — all powered by PFF Premium Stats.

It’s everything you need to quickly catch up on the action and dive deeper into team and player performance.

Seattle Seahawks 13, New England Patriots 10

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San Francisco 49ers 27, Los Angeles Rams 7

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Arizona Cardinals 26, Los Angeles Chargers 14

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Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Atlanta Falcons 13

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Baltimore Ravens 41, Indianapolis Colts 23

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Buffalo Bills 36, Houston Texans 31

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Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

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Jacksonville Jaguars 34, Cleveland Browns 10

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What you unlock MOST FLEXIBLE
  • PFF+ content and tools
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What you unlock BEST VALUE
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  • Access to mock draft simulator
  • Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
  • Premium Stats
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PFF PRO

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Go Pro PFF Pro, $199.99 per year
What you unlock ELITE
  • PFF+ content and tools
  • Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
  • Access to mock draft simulator
  • Guru AI with higher base token level
  • Upgraded Premium Stats Pro
  • Micro transactions available for additional tokens
  • Revamped player and team pages
  • Enhanced data and visualizations
  • Improved Interface
  • Programmatic data access for modeling (API/scrape)

Minnesota Vikings 39, Green Bay Packers 22

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Las Vegas Raiders 27, Miami Dolphins 13

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Detroit Lions 31, New Orleans Saints 30

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New York Jets 23, Tennessee Titans 10

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Cincinnati Bengals 33, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27

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Philadelphia Eagles 24, Washington Commanders 22

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Dallas Cowboys 20, New York Giants 28

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Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Coming soon…

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