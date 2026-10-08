Arvell Reese leads NFL rookies in Week 4: The New York Giants linebacker earned a 90.5 PFF defensive grade against the Arizona Cardinals, the highest among rookies that week.

Pass-rush impact creates turnovers: Reese recorded three pass-rush wins on 13 opportunities for a 23.1% win rate and contributed to two Giants interceptions.

Coverage performance stands out: Reese earned an 87.4 PFF coverage grade and recorded four defensive stops in coverage, showing his impact beyond the pass rush.

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In just his fourth NFL game, rookie linebacker Arvell Reese showed Giants fans exactly why the team used the fifth overall selection on the Ohio State standout, delivering a huge performance that helped secure the victory.

Let’s dig into what made Reese the NFL's highest-graded rookie this past week.

Reese made life miserable for the Arizona Cardinals’ passing offense on Sunday. On one play, he beat center Hjalte Froholdt on a blitz before batting down a pass from Jacoby Brissett like an NBA player rejecting a layup.

Reese made another impact play later when he beat an offensive lineman on his way to the quarterback and got a hand on Brissett’s arm as he threw, resulting in an interception downfield.

Arvell Reese with the NBA style rejection of this Jacoby Brissett pass pic.twitter.com/dSNVvxKwzZ — Gordon McGuinness (@GordonNFL) October 7, 2026

Then, of course, Reese also came down with an interception, which itself came on a pass batted at the line of scrimmage by defensive tackle Shelby Harris. That gave Reese three big plays in the passing game, all involving tipped or batted passes and all occurring in the second quarter. Two resulted in interceptions for the Giants.

In total, Reese rushed the passer 13 times against the Cardinals and recorded three pass-rush wins, giving him a 23.1% pass-rush win rate. That ranked second among Giants defenders in the win, trailing only second-year edge defender Abdul Carter.

20.0 40.0 60.0 80.0 100.0 Coverage Grade 50.0 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 Pass Rush Grade AVG AVG Davis-Gaither Spillane Reese Thomas Sherwood Perkins Jr. Landman Oluokun Wilson Sr. Carter Styles Singleton Wilson Hansen Greenlaw Trotter Jr. Winters Campbell Lloyd Trotter Cashman Schwesinger Elliss Deablo Brooks Werner Edwards Williams Barham Bush Davis Strnad Knight Jr. Warner Jones Edmunds Dean Okereke Murray Jr. Stutsman Wilson Rodriguez Gibbens Smith Anzalone Bolton Henley Luvu Phillips Walker Barton Campbell Queen Franklin Hill Jr. The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Akeem Davis-Gaither LB · IND Coverage Grade 81.1 6th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 91.6 1st / 55 Robert Spillane LB · NE Coverage Grade 92.9 1st / 55 Pass Rush Grade 51.6 52nd / 55 Arvell Reese LB · NYG Coverage Grade 87.4 3rd / 55 Pass Rush Grade 80.3 4th / 55 Drake Thomas LB · SEA Coverage Grade 91.9 2nd / 55 Pass Rush Grade 66.5 16th / 55 Jamien Sherwood LB · NYJ Coverage Grade 83.6 4th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 64.9 21st / 55 Harold Perkins Jr. LB · ATL Coverage Grade 83.2 5th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 72.2 6th / 55 Nate Landman LB · LA Coverage Grade 71.5 11th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 52.6 49th / 55 Foyesade Oluokun LB · JAX Coverage Grade 68.4 15th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 70.6 7th / 55 Mack Wilson Sr. LB · ARZ Coverage Grade 64.5 20th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 64.2 23rd / 55 Barrett Carter LB · CIN Coverage Grade 77.2 7th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 52.6 49th / 55 Sonny Styles LB · WAS Coverage Grade 75.9 9th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 55.8 41st / 55 Alex Singleton LB · DEN Coverage Grade 65.6 18th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 54.8 43rd / 55 Eric Wilson LB · MIN Coverage Grade 51.5 41st / 55 Pass Rush Grade 60.9 28th / 55 Jake Hansen LB · HST Coverage Grade 71.5 11th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 60.4 29th / 55 Dre Greenlaw LB · SF Coverage Grade 62.4 25th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 65.8 19th / 55 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB · PHI Coverage Grade 69.4 14th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 69.9 10th / 55 Dee Winters LB · DAL Coverage Grade 55.2 32nd / 55 Pass Rush Grade 68.9 12th / 55 Jack Campbell LB · DET Coverage Grade 52.3 38th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 56.9 39th / 55 Devin Lloyd LB · CAR Coverage Grade 66.0 17th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 56.8 40th / 55 Josiah Trotter LB · TB Coverage Grade 53.9 34th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 52.7 47th / 55 Blake Cashman LB · MIN Coverage Grade 74.2 10th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 66.4 17th / 55 Carson Schwesinger LB · CLV Coverage Grade 60.3 27th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 53.1 46th / 55 Christian Elliss LB · NE Coverage Grade 62.6 24th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 58.7 37th / 55 Divine Deablo LB · ATL Coverage Grade 57.3 30th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 62.0 27th / 55 Jordyn Brooks LB · MIA Coverage Grade 50.3 43rd / 55 Pass Rush Grade 64.8 22nd / 55 Pete Werner LB · NO Coverage Grade 54.0 33rd / 55 Pass Rush Grade 60.0 31st / 55 T.J. Edwards LB · CHI Coverage Grade 76.2 8th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 68.2 15th / 55 Quincy Williams LB · CLV Coverage Grade 59.7 28th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 63.5 25th / 55 Jaishawn Barham LB · DAL Coverage Grade 51.8 40th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 68.8 13th / 55 Devin Bush LB · CHI Coverage Grade 66.9 16th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 68.3 14th / 55 Demario Davis LB · NYJ Coverage Grade 63.5 22nd / 55 Pass Rush Grade 62.8 26th / 55 Justin Strnad LB · DEN Coverage Grade 59.0 29th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 55.7 42nd / 55 Demetrius Knight Jr. LB · CIN Coverage Grade 29.6 54th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 54.4 44th / 55 Fred Warner LB · SF Coverage Grade 52.5 37th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 52.2 51st / 55 Ernest Jones LB · SEA Coverage Grade 63.1 23rd / 55 Pass Rush Grade 70.3 8th / 55 Tremaine Edmunds LB · NYG Coverage Grade 50.5 42nd / 55 Pass Rush Grade 60.2 30th / 55 Nakobe Dean LB · LV Coverage Grade 63.8 21st / 55 Pass Rush Grade 65.4 20th / 55 Bobby Okereke LB · CAR Coverage Grade 62.1 26th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 69.0 11th / 55 Kenneth Murray Jr. LB · HST Coverage Grade 64.6 19th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 73.2 5th / 55 Danny Stutsman LB · NO Coverage Grade 71.1 13th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 52.7 47th / 55 Payton Wilson LB · PIT Coverage Grade 53.0 36th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 81.7 2nd / 55 Jacob Rodriguez LB · MIA Coverage Grade 53.3 35th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 48.3 55th / 55 Jack Gibbens LB · ARZ Coverage Grade 51.9 39th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 59.6 34th / 55 Roquan Smith LB · BLT Coverage Grade 43.2 44th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 60.0 31st / 55 Alex Anzalone LB · TB Coverage Grade 43.2 44th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 59.1 36th / 55 Nick Bolton LB · KC Coverage Grade 39.2 49th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 50.3 53rd / 55 Daiyan Henley LB · LAC Coverage Grade 33.0 53rd / 55 Pass Rush Grade 64.1 24th / 55 Frankie Luvu LB · WAS Coverage Grade 56.9 31st / 55 Pass Rush Grade 59.9 33rd / 55 Del'Shawn Phillips LB · LAC Coverage Grade 33.4 52nd / 55 Pass Rush Grade 66.0 18th / 55 Quay Walker LB · LV Coverage Grade 41.9 46th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 59.3 35th / 55 Cody Barton LB · TEN Coverage Grade 41.7 47th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 57.5 38th / 55 Jihaad Campbell LB · PHI Coverage Grade 37.4 51st / 55 Pass Rush Grade 81.1 3rd / 55 Patrick Queen LB · PIT Coverage Grade 38.5 50th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 53.5 45th / 55 Zaire Franklin LB · GB Coverage Grade 40.3 48th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 48.5 54th / 55 Anthony Hill Jr. LB · TEN Coverage Grade 27.9 55th / 55 Pass Rush Grade 70.3 8th / 55

When he wasn’t causing havoc at the line of scrimmage, Reese still made an impact in the passing game. Four of his five tackles resulting in a defensive stop came in coverage, where he looked anything but a rookie, decisively chasing down receivers after the catch.

Against the run, Reese looked confident taking on blocks. Along with his tackle resulting in a defensive stop, he recorded multiple wins in the run game where he didn’t make the tackle but still impacted the play.

Arvell Reese: PFF grades by week Snap Counts Grades WK OPP TOT RDEF PRSH DEF RDEF PRSH COV 1 DAL 58 17 5 54.3 66.0 67.4 47.1 2 LA 59 28 6 50.5 43.9 51.2 64.5 3 TEN 60 21 7 84.6 80.2 50.3 80.9 4 ARZ 66 25 13 90.5 71.3 80.3 87.4 TOT NYG 243 91 31 77.1 67.4 66.4 76.7

Rookie linebackers often face a steep learning curve when they arrive in the NFL, but Reese has hit the ground running and is already making an impact on the Giants’ defense. While Miami’s Jacob Rodriguez is the current favorite for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, don’t be surprised if Reese overtakes him as the season progresses.