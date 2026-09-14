A solid start to the campaign: Rasheed Walker earned an 82.1 overall grade in his Carolina debut, including an 88.6 pass-blocking grade and an 81.8 run-blocking grade.

Almost perfect in pass protection: Walker won 97.7% of his pass-blocking opportunities and went unbeaten on his island opportunities, allowing just one pressure across 46 pass-blocking snaps in total.

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Offensive line play has always been about more than the box score, and the brand-new metrics in Premium Stats Pro now provide an even deeper look at how the NFL's best blockers are winning.

Throughout the 2026 season, Offensive Line Spotlight will use those new metrics to highlight one standout offensive lineman each week, digging beyond the traditional grades and metrics to examine pass-blocking win rates, performance on an island, true pass sets and positively and negatively graded plays in the run game.

Carolina Panthers left tackle Rasheed Walker gets the first look after an impressive debut in which he earned an 82.1 overall grade across 68 offensive snaps, including an 88.6 pass-blocking grade and an 81.8 run-blocking grade.

Rasheed Walker: NFL Week 1 Metric Rank among qualifying tackles Snaps played 68 T-17th of 65 Overall grade 82.1 4th of 65 Pass-blocking grade 88.6 2nd of 65 Run-blocking grade 81.8 7th of 65 Rank among tackles who played 19 or more snaps

Pass protection: Walker handled business without help

Walker's 88.6 pass-blocking grade came across 46 pass-blocking snaps, during which he allowed just one quarterback hurry. He won 97.7% of his pass-blocking opportunities overall, but his work on an island was arguably the most impressive part of his performance.

Walker was left on an island on 69.6% of his pass-blocking opportunities, and he won every one of those reps.

That performance also held up when the circumstances became more difficult. On 21 true pass sets, Walker earned an 84.0 pass-blocking grade and won 95.2% of his pass-blocking opportunities while surrendering just one pressure.

For context, Walker entered 2026 with a career pass-blocking win rate of 89.2% and an island win rate of 87.2%. His single-game performance in Carolina therefore represented a considerable jump from his established career rates, albeit across a much smaller sample.

Rasheed Walker: Career pass-blocking performance SEASON TEAM Pass-blocking snaps Pass-blocking grade Pressure rate (%) Pass-block win rate (%) 2026 Panthers 46 88.6 2.2 97.7 2025 Packers 621 68.6 6.6 87.9 2024 Packers 603 80.1 6.1 90.2 2023 Packers 577 74.7 6.2 88.8

Run blocking: A promising start

Walker's strong debut wasn't limited to pass protection.

He finished the game with an 81.8 run-blocking grade, with 21.1% of his run-blocking snaps earning a positive grade and only 5.3% receiving a negative grade — both of which ranked top-10 at the position. His best work came on zone concepts, where he earned an 87.3 grade and produced a positively graded play on 23.1% of his 13 snaps.

That is particularly notable given Walker's previous work in the run game. He earned run-blocking grades of 56.3 in 2023, 53.6 in 2024 and 53.7 in 2025, making his performance in his Carolina debut a significant departure from what he had produced over the previous three seasons.

Now in Premium Stats Pro: Pass-blocking win rates, performance on an island, true pass sets and positively and negatively graded plays in the run game.

One game isn't enough to establish a new baseline, but Walker's first performance of 2026 offered plenty of reasons for optimism. He won at a high rate in pass protection, remained perfect when isolated without help and delivered one of his best run-blocking performances since entering the league.