Caleb Williams faces the most pressure: The Bears quarterback has been pressured on 47.1% of his dropbacks but has generated 0.470 EPA per play under pressure.

Josh Allen remains productive: Allen has averaged 9.3 yards per attempt and generated 0.170 EPA per play when pressured through two weeks.

Introducing the NEW PFF Pro subscription: PFF Pro includes everything in PFF+, plus an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience, higher base access to Guru AI, revamped player and team pages, enhanced data and visualizations, an improved interface and programmatic data access for modeling. Click here to subscribe.

Pressure can change everything for an NFL quarterback.

Through the first two weeks of the 2026 season, quarterbacks have already experienced wildly different conditions in the pocket. Some have had time to work through progressions and attack from a stable platform, while others have spent nearly half their dropbacks dealing with a collapsing pocket.

And while pressure rate can provide some insight into pass protection, it isn't solely an offensive line statistic. Quarterbacks can contribute to their own pressure by holding the ball, hesitating on reads or moving into pressure, making the rate a reflection of several factors.

Here are the 10 quarterbacks who have faced pressure on the highest percentage of their dropbacks through Week 2. Given the incredibly small sample at this point in the season, these figures are better viewed as early indicators than definitive assessments, with plenty of room for the numbers to shift as the sample grows.

47.1% pressure rate | 49.9 PFF grade under pressure | 0.470 EPA per play under pressure

No qualifying quarterback has faced pressure more frequently than Williams, who has been under duress on 47.1% of his dropbacks through two weeks. Still, the Bears quarterback has generated 0.470 EPA per play on those snaps, the best mark among the 10 quarterbacks on this list.

45.5% pressure rate | 28.7 PFF grade under pressure | -0.400 EPA per play under pressure

Herbert sits just behind Williams with a 45.5% pressure rate. His production in those situations has suffered, with his PFF grade falling to 28.7 under pressure while the Chargers have generated -0.400 EPA per play on those dropbacks, which puts Herbert 19th among 32 qualifying passers.

43.6% pressure rate | 27.5 PFF grade under pressure | -0.450 EPA per play under pressure

Love has dealt with pressure on 43.6% of his dropbacks through two weeks, and the results when the pocket has broken down have been ugly. He has completed just nine of his 27 attempts under pressure, a 33.3% completion rate, for 184 yards. Love has yet to record a big-time throw in those situations while producing four turnover-worthy plays.

43.5% pressure rate | 26.8 PFF grade under pressure | -0.260 EPA per play under pressure

Maye trails Love by just one-tenth of a percentage point, having faced pressure on 43.5% of his dropbacks. He has taken six sacks while recording no big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays under pressure, contributing to a 26.8 PFF grade. His 57.1% adjusted completion percentage under pressure ranks 23rd among 32 qualifying quarterbacks this season.

43.1% pressure rate | 50.0 PFF grade under pressure | -0.350 EPA per play under pressure

Willis rounds out a group of five quarterbacks who have faced pressure on at least 43% of their dropbacks. He has earned a 50.0 PFF grade under pressure, but those plays have still generated -0.350 EPA per play. His 32.1% pressure-to-sack rate is the third-highest mark in the league, and his nine sacks on pressured dropbacks lead all quarterbacks.

42.6% pressure rate | 47.1 PFF grade under pressure | -0.280 EPA per play under pressure

Jackson has faced pressure on 42.6% of his dropbacks, the sixth-highest rate among qualifying quarterbacks. His results in those situations have been mixed: His 8.6 yards per attempt under pressure ranks sixth among 32 qualifiers, but he has taken five sacks and produced two turnover-worthy plays. Jackson's 6.5% turnover-worthy play rate ranks 10th-highest at the position, helping drag his production down to -0.280 EPA per play despite his ability to generate yardage when pressured.

42.5% pressure rate | 61.7 PFF grade under pressure | 0.080 EPA per play under pressure

Young has been one of the more effective quarterbacks on this list when pressure arrives. His 61.7 PFF passing grade and 0.080 EPA per play under pressure both rank seventh among 32 qualifying quarterbacks. He has also limited the damaging plays, recording just one turnover-worthy play on 34 pressured dropbacks while taking four sacks. His 2.9% turnover-worthy play rate is tied for the 11th-lowest mark among qualifiers.

41.5% pressure rate | 25.9 PFF grade under pressure | -0.960 EPA per play under pressure

Few quarterbacks have been hurt by pressure more than Nix through two weeks. His 25.9 PFF passing grade under pressure ranks last among 32 qualifying quarterbacks, while his -0.960 EPA per play ranks 31st. Nix has produced four turnover-worthy plays on just 27 pressured dropbacks, and his 14.8% turnover-worthy play rate is the second-highest mark at the position.

41.4% pressure rate | 53.6 PFF grade under pressure | 0.170 EPA per play under pressure

Allen has continued to create offense even when his protection breaks down. His 0.170 EPA per play under pressure ranks fifth among 32 qualifying quarterbacks, while his 9.3 yards per attempt ranks third. He has produced two big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays on 29 pressured dropbacks, and his 106.3 passer rating in those situations ranks second at the position.

40.0% pressure rate | 28.1 PFF grade under pressure | -1.140 EPA per play under pressure

Stafford's numbers come with the smallest sample on the list, as his 25 total dropbacks put him exactly at the qualifying threshold. Still, the early results under pressure have been brutal. His -1.140 EPA per play, 10.0% positive EPA rate, 22.2% adjusted completion percentage and 2.0 yards per attempt all rank last among 32 qualifying quarterbacks. Stafford has also recorded no big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays, giving him a league-high 18.2% turnover-worthy play rate under pressure.

These numbers will change after he takes on the Giants on Monday night.