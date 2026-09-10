Lane Johnson leads in pass-block win rate: The Eagles tackle posted a 95.6% pass-block win rate across 262 pass-blocking snaps last year, the best mark among qualifying tackles.

Island win rate measures isolated performance: Johnson also led qualifying tackles with a 95.1% win rate when left on an island.

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PFF Premium Stats Pro launched last week with an expanded set of tools and data, including PFF’s already industry-leading dataset on offensive line play. And now we’re building it out even further.

The latest addition is pass-block win rate (PBWR), a new metric that adds another layer to how we evaluate offensive tackles. PBWR is available now, alongside pass-blocking grades and pressure data. Better yet? Island Rate (ISL%) and Island Win Rate (ISL WIN%) are coming soon.

There’s no better place to find offensive line data than PFF Premium Stats, and now we’re giving you more of it than ever before.

A deeper look at the three new metrics

Pass-block win rate (PBWR) uses the same logic as pass-rush win rate, which you will have seen before if you're a regular reader. The only difference is that it is from the blocker’s side. It is the percentage of plays on which a player did not lose his rep in pass protection. A loss is charged when the blocker gives up a pressure and also when he is beaten without the beat resulting in pressure (for example, a quick loss where the quarterback throws the ball before the pass rusher gets to him).

Island Rate (ISL%) is the share of a tackle’s pass-blocking snaps on which he was left one-on-one, with no help from a chipping back, a tight end or an adjacent lineman. It is a usage number, not a performance number. It describes what his offense asked of him.

Island Win Rate (ISL WIN%) is the blocker's win rate on those isolated snaps. How often he wins his reps without any help from a chipping back, a tight end or an adjacent lineman.

Pass-block win rate: The best tackles from the 2025 season

Player Team Pass-blocking snaps PBWR Lane Johnson PHI 262 95.60% Joe Alt LAC 194 95.10% Laremy Tunsil WAS 491 94.90% Andrew Thomas NYG 449 94.50% Garett Bolles DEN 802 94.40% Min. 175 pass-blocking snaps

Lane Johnson sits atop the list with a 95.6% pass-block win rate, having allowed just seven pressures and no sacks across 262 pass-blocking snaps. His 80.4 pass-blocking grade ranked eighth among the 90 qualifiers, but PBWR paints an even better picture of his performance: No qualifying tackle won a higher percentage of his reps.

Joe Alt is right behind him at 95.1% after allowing seven pressures and one sack in six games. His 82.3 pass-blocking grade ranked sixth, and he has been even better when the difficulty increases. Alt’s 98.7% win rate on true pass sets leads all qualifying tackles.

Laremy Tunsil and Andrew Thomas are the two players whose grades and win rates line up almost perfectly. Tunsil ranks second in pass-blocking grade (88.9) and third in PBWR (94.9%) after allowing 15 pressures and two sacks across 491 pass-blocking snaps. Thomas ranks third in grade (87.3) and fourth in PBWR (94.5%), though he has done so while carrying the third-highest island rate in football.

And then there’s Garett Bolles, who provides perhaps the best example of why both measures are useful. Bolles’ 91.0 pass-blocking grade leads all qualifying tackles, and he allowed 23 pressures without surrendering a sack across a massive 802 pass-blocking snaps. His 94.4% PBWR still ranked fifth.

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Island rate: The most-trusted tackles from the 2025 season

Player Team PB Snaps Island Snaps ISL% Asim Richards NO 218 155 71.10% Josh Simmons KC 367 258 70.30% Andrew Thomas NYG 449 315 70.20% Lane Johnson PHI 262 184 70.20% Jordan Mailata PHI 601 413 68.70% Min. 175 pass-blocking snaps

Island rate is as much a window into an offense as it is an evaluation of the tackle.

Philadelphia is the clearest example. Lane Johnson was left on an island on 70.2% of his pass-blocking snaps, the highest rate in the league, while Jordan Mailata ranked fifth at 68.7%. The Eagles trusted their tackles to hold up one-on-one, which left their backs and tight ends to affect the game in other ways.

That wasn’t the case everywhere. Justin Skule was left alone on just 45.2% of his snaps in Minnesota, while Walker Little came in at 46.6% in Jacksonville.

Of course, being trusted to handle those reps is only half the equation. New Orleans’ Asim Richards was left on an island more often than any tackle in football, but his 78.7% win rate on those snaps was the lowest of anyone in this top five.

Kansas City’s Josh Simmons handled a similar workload with much different results. The rookie posted the league’s second-highest island rate and still won 91.1% of those reps.

Island win rate: The best tackles from the 2025 season

Player PB Snaps ISL% ISL WIN% Lane Johnson 262 70.20% 95.10% Penei Sewell 601 56.60% 94.40% Laremy Tunsil 491 59.30% 94.20% Joe Alt 194 66.00% 93.80% Austin Jackson 175 54.90% 93.80% Min. 175 pass-blocking snaps

Lane Johnson remains at the top once the help disappears. His 95.1% island win rate trailed his overall 95.6% PBWR by just half a percentage point, another impressive number for the future Hall of Famer.

Penei Sewell has been even more consistent in both situations. He owns a 94.4% PBWR across 601 pass-blocking snaps, and that number doesn’t move at all when he is left on an island. Sewell allowed 19 pressures and two sacks last season, while his 80.3 pass-blocking grade ranked ninth among qualifiers.

Laremy Tunsil is another tackle who has had little trouble holding up alone. His 94.2% island win rate is only slightly below his 94.9% overall mark, though Washington didn't ask him to do it particularly often. Tunsil ranked just 38th in island rate despite ranking second in pass-blocking grade (88.9) and third in PBWR.

Joe Alt sees the biggest decline of this group, though it comes on the smallest sample. His 95.1% overall win rate falls to 93.8% on island reps, a 1.3-percentage-point drop. Even so, Alt ranked sixth in pass-blocking grade (82.3) and second in PBWR after allowing seven pressures and one sack in six games.

Austin Jackson rounds out the group with a 93.8% island win rate, and he is one of the few tackles who has actually been better without help. His 93.5% overall PBWR ranks 10th despite a 73.3 pass-blocking grade that ranks 30th, and he allowed eight pressures and one sack across 175 pass-blocking snaps.