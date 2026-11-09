Kayshon Boutte earns the week's highest grade: The Houston Texans receiver caught four passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a 94.5 overall PFF grade.

Jordan Love leads the quarterback performances: The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, earning a 94.3 overall PFF grade with six big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

Defenders deliver standout performances: Myles Garrett recorded eight pressures and three sacks for the Rams, while Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs earned a 91.4 overall PFF grade.

Week 9 featured standout performances on both sides of the ball, with Houston‘s Kayshon Boutte leading all qualifying players with a 94.5 overall PFF grade. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love followed closely at 94.3, while several defenders made their mark with disruptive performances.

Here is a look at the highest-graded player from each of the 14 games, with a minimum requirement of 10 offensive or defensive snaps.

Ventrell Miller delivered a strong performance in coverage as Jacksonville cruised past Baltimore, allowing just one reception for two yards on two targets. The Jaguars linebacker added a pass breakup, four tackles, four assists and four defensive stops without missing a tackle.

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Dante Fowler Jr. made the most of his limited opportunities in Seattle's win over Arizona, recording a sack and forcing a fumble across just 12 defensive snaps. The Seahawks edge defender earned a 93.1 pass-rush grade and added a tackle, an assist and a defensive stop without missing a tackle. His 87.9 overall PFF grade was the highest of any player in the matchup.

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Ja'Marr Chase powered Cincinnati‘s passing attack in its victory over Atlanta, catching 10 of his 12 targets for 155 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals receiver generated 71 yards after the catch, forced three missed tackles and moved the chains eight times. Chase finished with a 92.1 receiving grade and a game-high 92.6 overall PFF grade across 31 routes.

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Despite Cleveland's narrow defeat, Carson Schwesinger turned in one of the week's most productive defensive performances. The Browns linebacker recorded nine tackles, three assists and five defensive stops without missing a tackle, while generating three quarterback pressures, including two sacks. He also forced a fumble and earned an 88.5 coverage grade, finishing with a game-high 90.8 overall PFF grade across 75 defensive snaps.

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Caleb Downs made his presence felt in coverage during Dallas' four-point victory over Indianapolis, intercepting a pass and breaking up another while allowing just one reception for 12 yards on four targets. The Cowboys defensive back earned a 90.6 coverage grade and added a sack and a hurry as a pass-rusher. His 91.4 overall PFF grade narrowly edged teammate Quinnen Williams‘ 91.3 mark for the game's top spot.

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Tyler Onyedim made an immediate impact against the run in Denver's win over Carolina, earning a 91.7 run-defense grade across 10 defensive snaps. The Broncos defender recorded a tackle, an assist and a defensive stop while also forcing a fumble. His 92.4 overall PFF grade led all players in the matchup despite his limited playing time.

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Penei Sewell anchored Detroit's offensive line in its victory over Miami, delivering a clean performance in pass protection. The Lions tackle did not allow a sack, hit, hurry or pressure across 29 pass-blocking opportunities, earning an 89.8 pass-blocking grade. Sewell also posted a 76.6 run-blocking grade and finished with a game-high 83.6 overall PFF grade across 59 offensive snaps.

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Jordan Love delivered a dominant passing performance in Green Bay's win over New England, completing 23 of his 29 attempts for 372 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. The Packers quarterback recorded six big-time throws against zero turnover-worthy plays, averaging 12.8 yards per attempt. His 93.0 passing grade helped produce a game-high 94.3 overall PFF grade.

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Kayshon Boutte made a major impact in Houston's decisive victory over the Chargers, catching four of his five targets for 125 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans receiver generated 41 yards after the catch, forced two missed tackles and converted all four of his receptions into first downs. Boutte earned a 93.9 receiving grade and a 94.5 overall PFF grade, the highest mark among the 14 game leaders in Week 9.

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Dre Greenlaw was a force in the middle of San Francisco's defense against Las Vegas, recording seven tackles, one assist and six defensive stops without missing a tackle. The 49ers linebacker was particularly effective in coverage, allowing four receptions for minus-5 yards on four targets while earning a 90.2 coverage grade. He finished with a game-high 91.5 overall PFF grade across 49 defensive snaps.

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Myles Garrett dominated as a pass-rusher in the Rams‘ victory over Washington, generating eight quarterback pressures across 30 pass-rush snaps. The edge defender recorded three sacks, one quarterback hit and four hurries, adding three defensive stops and a forced fumble. His 93.8 pass-rush grade powered a game-high 93.3 overall PFF grade across 37 defensive snaps.

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Jameis Winston made the most of his limited opportunities in New York's win over Philadelphia, completing six of his eight passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. The Giants quarterback recorded one big-time throw without a turnover-worthy play, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt. Winston earned an 80.8 passing grade and a game-high 89.2 overall PFF grade across 10 dropbacks.

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Chris Jones led Kansas City's defensive effort in its comfortable victory over the Jets, generating five quarterback pressures, including two sacks and three hurries. The Chiefs defensive tackle earned an 88.5 pass-rush grade while adding two tackles and three defensive stops without missing a tackle. His 90.2 overall PFF grade was the highest in the matchup across 48 defensive snaps.

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Darnell Wright provided a strong presence along Chicago's offensive line in its narrow victory over Tampa Bay, earning a 90.9 run-blocking grade. The Bears tackle was also reliable in pass protection, allowing zero pressures across 41 pass-blocking opportunities and finishing with a 79.1 pass-blocking grade. His 88.7 overall PFF grade led all players in the matchup across 61 offensive snaps.

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