Brock Purdy leads Week 2: The 49ers quarterback earned a 96.6 overall grade and a 94.2 passing grade against Miami.

Elite performances on both sides: Deone Walker, Zakee Wheatley, DeVonta Smith and Nick Herbig each earned overall grades above 93.0.

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Week 2 delivered standout performances on both sides of the ball, with several players earning elite PFF grades. Here is one notable performance from each of the 15 completed games, with a minimum requirement of 10 snaps played.

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Deone Walker led all players in the game with a 93.0 overall grade, fueled by a dominant showing as a pass-rusher. The Bills interior defender generated seven pressures — two quarterback hits and five hurries — across 30 pass-rush snaps, earning a 93.1 pass-rush grade.

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Zakee Wheatley earned a 93.7 overall grade across 31 defensive snaps in Carolina's win. The Panthers defensive back was particularly impressive in coverage, earning a 91.5 coverage grade while going untargeted, and he finished with three tackles without a miss.

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Will Anderson Jr. delivered an impact performance despite Houston's loss, earning a 91.7 overall grade and a 90.2 run-defense grade. The Texans edge defender recorded eight defensive stops and generated five pressures from 31 pass-rush snaps, including two sacks and a quarterback hit.

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Myles Harden‘s work in coverage powered him to a game-high 90.6 overall grade. The Browns defensive back earned a 91.0 coverage grade, allowing four receptions for just 26 yards on five targets while recording an interception and a pass breakup.

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Jowon Briggs posted the highest grade in the Packers' three-point win, earning an 86.7 overall grade across 35 defensive snaps. The Jets interior defender recorded two defensive stops and generated two pressures from 20 pass-rush snaps, including a sack.

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Jaylen Waddle powered Denver's passing attack, catching eight of his 10 targets for 138 yards en route to a 91.7 overall grade and a 91.6 receiving grade. He averaged 6.27 yards per route run, with six of his eight receptions moving the chains.

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Donte Jackson excelled in coverage across his 37 defensive snaps, earning a 91.8 overall grade and a 91.2 coverage grade. The Chargers cornerback saw two targets, allowing one reception for 9 yards while adding a pass breakup.

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Brock Purdy turned in the highest-graded performance of the first 15 games of Week 2, earning a 96.6 overall grade and a 94.2 passing grade. The 49ers quarterback completed 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.0 yards per attempt while recording two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

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T.J. Edwards led all players in the defensive battle with an 89.9 overall grade across 52 snaps. The Bears linebacker recorded four defensive stops and four tackles without a miss, while also earning an 81.1 coverage grade.

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Chase Young consistently disrupted Baltimore's passing game, generating seven pressures from just 23 pass-rush snaps. Three of those pressures resulted in sacks, helping the Saints edge defender earn an 84.5 pass-rush grade and an 88.5 overall grade.

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DeVonta Smith was the game's highest-graded player, earning a 93.2 overall grade after catching 10 of his 13 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles wide receiver picked up seven first downs and averaged 2.85 yards per route run on 41 routes.

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Nick Herbig earned a game-high 93.9 overall grade despite Pittsburgh's loss, with his work in coverage driving the performance. The Steelers defender earned a 95.4 coverage grade and allowed minus-2 yards on his lone target while also recording four defensive stops across 29 snaps.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba followed his strong Week 1 performance with another dominant outing, catching nine of 11 targets for 155 yards and three touchdowns. The Seahawks wide receiver averaged 6.46 yards per route run, produced eight receiving first downs and generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted en route to a 91.6 overall grade.

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CeeDee Lamb was at the center of Dallas' offensive success, hauling in eight of nine targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Seven of his eight receptions moved the chains or reached the end zone, and he averaged 5.46 yards per route run while generating a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted, helping him earn a 93.1 overall grade.

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Patrick Mahomes closed out the first 15 games of Week 2 with a 94.2 overall grade and a 93.3 passing grade. The Chiefs quarterback completed 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns, producing four big-time throws against just one turnover-worthy play while averaging 8.1 yards per attempt.

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