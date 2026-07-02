Josh Allen turned routine throws into explosive production: Allen led all qualified quarterbacks in 2025 with 6.59 yards per attempt and 0.173 EPA per attempt on zero-graded throws, standing alone as the only passer above 0.10 EPA per attempt.

Kyle Shanahan's offenses dominate the historical leaderboards: Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy and Nick Mullens all rank among the career leaders on zero-graded throws, illustrating how elite offensive structure can consistently maximize expected plays.

Find a more detailed breakdown of every quarterback's performance in the 2026 NFL QB Annual: See complete quarterback profiles, advanced metrics and passing splits for 43 qualifying quarterbacks from the 2025 season.

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If you've ever spent any time around PFF content or studied its grading system, you'll already know that every pass PFF grades receives a score from -2 to +2, in half-point increments.

The throws that land exactly on 0 are, by design, unremarkable. There is no exceptional decision. You won't see it on a highlights show or the condensed-game replay. A zero-graded throw is the “control group” of quarterback play — simply a quarterback doing his job, making a play that an NFL quarterback would be expected to make.

Editor's note: Find out more about PFF's grading process by clicking here.

To some, a dataset of nothing but zero-graded throws would be incredibly boring. But those throws can make for an incredibly interesting study when viewed through the right lens.

Removing the extraordinary — for better or worse — leaves a cleaner look at how quarterbacks and offenses operate within the scheme's structure. It becomes less a study of football's most unremarkable throws and more a study of efficiency: how consistently quarterbacks execute what's asked of them, how offenses create production through design and how those two elements work together to generate successful plays.

20 years of unspectacular plays

Across 221,438 zero-graded attempts since 2006, the league has averaged 5.17 yards per attempt and -0.060 expected points added (EPA) per attempt.

Only one season in 20 has produced a net positive result. Every other year, including 2025, left offenses worse off on average when the passer did nothing above what was expected.

EPA per attempt: zero-graded throws since 2006 -0.120 -0.100 -0.080 -0.060 -0.040 -0.020 0.000 0.020 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2006: -0.079 2006: -0.079 -0.079 2007: -0.084 2007: -0.084 -0.084 2008: -0.075 2008: -0.075 -0.075 2009: -0.082 2009: -0.082 -0.082 2010: -0.073 2010: -0.073 -0.073 2011: -0.097 2011: -0.097 -0.097 2012: -0.094 2012: -0.094 -0.094 2013: -0.057 2013: -0.057 -0.057 2014: 0.004 2014: 0.004 0.004 2015: -0.008 2015: -0.008 -0.008 2016: -0.019 2016: -0.019 -0.019 2017: -0.064 2017: -0.064 -0.064 2018: -0.006 2018: -0.006 -0.006 2019: -0.031 2019: -0.031 -0.031 2020: -0.027 2020: -0.027 -0.027 2021: -0.049 2021: -0.049 -0.049 2022: -0.077 2022: -0.077 -0.077 2023: -0.117 2023: -0.117 -0.117 2024: -0.077 2024: -0.077 -0.077 2025: -0.099 2025: -0.099 -0.099 EPA/ATT Select a point for details

EPA per attempt climbed from a two-year trough after 2012 but never escaped negative territory for long, and the last three seasons have been among the weakest in the sample, with 2023’s -0.117 standing as the worst season on record.

Yards per attempt climbed from 4.80 to a 2014 peak of 5.48, coinciding with a league-wide passing spike, then settled into a 5.2-to-5.4 band for most of the following decade.

Yards per attempt: zero-graded throws since 2006 4.80 5.00 5.20 5.40 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2006: 5.07 2006: 5.07 5.07 2007: 4.93 2007: 4.93 4.93 2008: 5.01 2008: 5.01 5.01 2009: 4.93 2009: 4.93 4.93 2010: 4.95 2010: 4.95 4.95 2011: 4.80 2011: 4.80 4.80 2012: 4.81 2012: 4.81 4.81 2013: 5.10 2013: 5.10 5.10 2014: 5.48 2014: 5.48 5.48 2015: 5.42 2015: 5.42 5.42 2016: 5.29 2016: 5.29 5.29 2017: 5.21 2017: 5.21 5.21 2018: 5.38 2018: 5.38 5.38 2019: 5.26 2019: 5.26 5.26 2020: 5.30 2020: 5.30 5.30 2021: 5.37 2021: 5.37 5.37 2022: 5.25 2022: 5.25 5.25 2023: 5.10 2023: 5.10 5.10 2024: 5.33 2024: 5.33 5.33 2025: 5.17 2025: 5.17 5.17 YPA Select a point for details

Looking back at 2025: Josh Allen Stands Apart

Among 2025 qualifiers with at least 100 zero-graded attempts, Josh Allen’s 6.59 yards per attempt and +0.173 EPA per attempt lead the league by a wide margin. In fact, he was the only qualifier north of +0.10 EPA per attempt, and on a bigger workload than most passers near him.

Daniel Jones (+0.052) and Jared Goff (+0.090) are the next-closest passers generating real value on their expected throws. Notably, Patrick Mahomes (-0.034) and Trevor Lawrence (-0.097) both fell below the league median on these expected plays, while Kirk Cousins (-0.247) and Joe Flacco (-0.273) posted the worst marks among regular starters.

Most EPA per attempt on zero-graded throws (2025) rank passer_name EPA/Att Comp % YPA 1 Josh Allen 0.1731 76.72% 6.59 2 Jared Goff 0.0897 71.70% 5.86 3 Daniel Jones 0.0518 70.42% 6.12 4 Drake Maye 0.0462 72.44% 5.82 5 Kyler Murray 0.0282 76.92% 5.12 6 Matthew Stafford 0.0008 63.73% 5.07 7 Mac Jones -0.0002 71.13% 5.84 8 Geno Smith -0.0085 72.94% 5.56 9 Tua Tagovailoa -0.0128 76.68% 5.62 10 Jacoby Brissett -0.0152 69.06% 5.43 11 Jayden Daniels -0.0152 69.52% 5.15 12 Bo Nix -0.0269 69.60% 4.85 13 Patrick Mahomes -0.0337 67.60% 5.12 14 Michael Penix Jr. -0.0376 65.56% 6.03 15 Sam Darnold -0.0492 67.90% 5.71 16 Jordan Love -0.0500 65.31% 5.00 17 Caleb Williams -0.0553 63.13% 5.45 18 Jaxson Dart -0.0652 71.49% 5.42 19 Trevor Lawrence -0.0965 63.42% 5.09 20 Justin Herbert -0.0975 69.41% 5.29 21 Tyler Shough -0.0998 73.87% 5.31 22 Lamar Jackson -0.1013 70.06% 6.08 23 Justin Fields -0.1165 67.88% 5.33 24 Carson Wentz -0.1170 72.00% 5.41 25 C.J. Stroud -0.1231 67.77% 4.91 26 Dillon Gabriel -0.1436 68.80% 4.81 27 Dak Prescott -0.1448 69.78% 4.86 28 Aaron Rodgers -0.1516 69.27% 4.92 29 Baker Mayfield -0.1570 71.08% 5.28 30 Brock Purdy -0.1599 66.67% 5.36 31 Marcus Mariota -0.1609 65.22% 4.58 32 Jalen Hurts -0.1720 66.36% 4.66 33 Cam Ward -0.1764 67.66% 4.55 34 Joe Burrow -0.1988 66.67% 5.07 35 J.J. McCarthy -0.1995 61.87% 4.37 36 Shedeur Sanders -0.2269 59.86% 4.88 37 Bryce Young -0.2381 67.58% 4.72 38 Kirk Cousins -0.2469 65.29% 5.10 39 Brady Cook -0.2474 68.00% 4.58 40 Spencer Rattler -0.2524 74.40% 4.40 41 Joe Flacco -0.2732 63.54% 4.51 Min. 100 attempts, ranked by EPA per attempt.

Exactly the quarterbacks and offenses we'd expect rise to the top.

Jared Goff has long been one of the league's best examples of a quarterback operating efficiently within the structure of an offense, while Daniel Jones' first half of the season under Shane Steichen showed what can happen when a quarterback and scheme are in sync.

On the other end, Trevor Lawrence spent the first half of the season settling into Liam Coen's offense, while Patrick Mahomes was asked to create outside the structure of Kansas City's scheme far more often than in previous seasons.

And with Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco both stepping into difficult situations with their teams' entrenched starters down, it isn't surprising to see them struggle to generate value on routine throws that an offense is designed to create.

All-time seasons: Who generated the most value from the unspectacular

Most EPA per attempt on zero-graded throws (2006-2025) Season Quarterback Att YPA EPA/Att 2022 Jimmy Garoppolo 201 6.98 0.261 2014 Tony Romo 263 6.69 0.190 2015 Andy Dalton 226 6.18 0.190 2016 Matt Ryan 366 6.74 0.185 2007 Tom Brady 390 5.87 0.185 2013 Peyton Manning 457 6.19 0.178 2025 Josh Allen 335 6.59 0.173 2024 Jared Goff 372 6.94 0.164 2014 Alex Smith 312 5.96 0.158 2008 Matt Cassel 340 6.51 0.148 Top 10 single seasons since 2006, min. 200 attempts, ranked by EPA per attempt.

Again, the results largely pass the eye test.

The coaches behind many of these seasons are as recognizable as the quarterbacks themselves. Kyle Shanahan appears twice through Jimmy Garoppolo's 2022 season in San Francisco and Matt Ryan's 2016 MVP campaign in Atlanta, while Ben Johnson's Detroit offense is represented by Jared Goff's 2024 season. Tom Brady's 2007 MVP season and Peyton Manning's record-setting 2013 season rank fifth and sixth, respectively, which is no surprise given that they led two of the most cohesive offenses ever to grace a football field.

While quarterback talent is still a prerequisite, the common thread running through the list is offensive efficiency and harmony. The quarterbacks who thrive on zero-graded throws are almost always the ones operating in systems that consistently create efficient, on-schedule football.

Interestingly, eight of the top 20 seasons have come since 2020, suggesting today's passing environment is producing more standout expected-throw seasons even as the league-wide average has drifted down.

Careers since 2006: Executioners and beneficiaries

Since 2006, 104 quarterbacks have attempted at least 500 passes that earned a play-level grade of zero. Jimmy Garoppolo leads that group at +0.111 EPA per attempt, while Nick Mullens — a two-year 49ers stopgap who clears the threshold at exactly 500 attempts — ranks second at +0.076, ahead of Patrick Mahomes (+0.054) and Jared Goff (+0.025). Brock Purdy slots in fifth at +0.023 across 931 attempts.

That gives the 49ers three of the top five career EPA-per-attempt marks on zero-graded throws since 2006.

EPA per attempt on zero-graded throws since 2006 Quarterback Att EPA/Att Comp % Jimmy Garoppolo 1,240 0.111 71.9% Nick Mullens 500 0.076 69.4% Patrick Mahomes 3,483 0.054 69.4% Jared Goff 3,485 0.025 69.4% Brock Purdy 931 0.023 67.8% Teddy Bridgewater 1,406 0.021 70.4% Jon Kitna 941 0.020 67.0% Peyton Manning 3,226 0.019 68.5% Drew Brees 5,809 0.018 70.2% Drake Maye 573 0.012 72.9%

Sort the same 500-attempt pool by yards per attempt instead of EPA, and you're left with another reminder that few coaches in the modern era have elevated quarterback play as consistently as Kyle Shanahan.

Garoppolo, Purdy, and Mullens don’t just rank near the top — they sweep the top three spots outright, at 6.43, 6.01 and 5.81 YPA, with Drake Maye’s small 2024–2025 sample the closest thing to a challenger at 5.80.

YPA per attempt on zero-graded throws since 2006 Quarterback Att YPA EPA/Att Jimmy Garoppolo 1,240 6.43 0.111 Brock Purdy 931 6.01 0.023 Nick Mullens 500 5.81 0.076 Drake Maye 573 5.80 0.012 Jared Goff 3,485 5.71 0.025 Teddy Bridgewater 1,406 5.68 0.021 Mac Jones 1,220 5.64 -0.073 Deshaun Watson 1,415 5.64 -0.014 Taylor Heinicke 628 5.63 -0.107 Tony Romo 2,499 5.60 0.011 Career zero-graded YPA leaderboard since 2006, min. 500 attempts. Highlighted rows are 49ers quarterbacks who played under Kyle Shanahan.

All three are 49ers quarterbacks who ran Kyle Shanahan’s offense, and none arrived in San Francisco with much pedigree: Garoppolo was a change-of-scenery trade, Mullens went undrafted and Purdy was the final pick of his draft class. Yet, on the throw meant to measure nothing more than executing the offense as designed, all three rank inside the top five career leaders in yards per attempt since 2006.

The Mahomes issue: The easy throws are no longer working

Mahomes zero-graded throw production before and after 2023, compared to the league average over the same seasons Span Att YPA EPA/Att vs. League Avg 2018-2022 2,197 5.74 0.111 0.150 2023-2025 1,265 5.21 -0.050 0.047

Patrick Mahomes' career stat line on these expected throws, +0.054 EPA per attempt across 3,483 attempts, is the best rate among the league's highest-volume passers. But lost in that is almost a tale of two careers.

From 2018 through 2022, Mahomes averaged +0.111 EPA per attempt on zero-graded throws across 2,197 attempts. That's essentially Jimmy Garoppolo's career-leading rate on nearly double the volume, and he finished above the league average in all five seasons. Three of those campaigns — 2018, 2020 and 2021 — rank among the top 20 individual seasons in the entire 2006-2025 sample.

On the throws a quarterback is simply supposed to execute, Mahomes wasn’t just executing; the Chiefs offense was turning “expected” into a clear and obvious advantage, year after year.

Patrick Mahomes: EPA per attempt on zero-graded throws -0.1000 -0.0500 0.0000 0.0500 0.1000 0.1500 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2018: 0.1238 2018: 0.1238 0.1238 2019: 0.0642 2019: 0.0642 0.0642 2020: 0.1233 2020: 0.1233 0.1233 2021: 0.1283 2021: 0.1283 0.1283 2022: 0.1075 2022: 0.1075 0.1075 2023: -0.0944 2023: -0.0944 -0.0944 2024: -0.0114 2024: -0.0114 -0.0114 2025: -0.0337 2025: -0.0337 -0.0337 YPA Select a point for details

That gap has closed hard since 2023. Mahomes posted -0.094 EPA/attempt in 2023, his first outright negative mark, and he has stayed negative through 2024 (–0.011) and 2025 (–0.034).

He remains narrowly ahead of the league average across all three seasons — the league itself cratered on these throws, too — but the cushion has all but disappeared, from a +0.150 edge over league average across 2018–2022 to +0.047 since.

What it means

The zero-graded is arguably one of the least exciting play types in football, and two decades of data mostly bear that out: the league has never really turned “doing what’s asked” into a winning proposition, landing at a net loss in 19 of the last 20 seasons.

Set against that flat, faintly negative baseline, the passers and systems that consistently beat it are easy to spot — Garoppolo’s outlier rate, three 49ers quarterbacks sweeping the top of the career YPA list under Kyle Shanahan, and Josh Allen’s 2025 season standing alone at the top of an otherwise unremarkable league year.

Mahomes’s career shows what it looks like to lose that edge, and how early this data catches it.

Zero-graded throws don't tell us who the best quarterback is. They tell us which offenses consistently make football easier. And over 20 years of data, that's proven to be one of the clearest indicators of which quarterbacks and play-callers are truly operating in sync.