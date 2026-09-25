League-worst pass protection: Green Bay has earned a 41.7 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed an NFL-high 51 pressures through three games.

Pressure is hurting Jordan Love: Love has faced pressure on a career-high 44.4% of his dropbacks, with his PFF passing grade falling from 76.5 when clean to 25.1 under pressure.

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The Green Bay Packers’ pass protection hasn’t just struggled through three games of the 2026 season. By almost every measure, it has been one of the NFL’s biggest problems.

After three games, the Green Bay offensive line has earned a 41.7 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 78.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating, both of which rank last among the NFL’s 32 offensive lines. The unit has also surrendered a league-high 51 pressures, 14 more than the next-closest team, while its 20 quarterback hits allowed are 12 more than any other team.

And while Green Bay has played one more game than 30 other teams to start 2026, that caveat does little to soften the bigger picture. When measured against more than two decades of offensive line play at the same three-game checkpoint, the Packers’ start still stands out for all the wrong reasons.

If we look at every offensive line through the first three weeks of every season from 2006 through 2026 — 672 team-season samples in total — the line’s 31.9% pass-block win rate is the seventh-lowest among those units. Their 16.5% knockdown rate is tied for the highest, and they have allowed the most quarterback hits of any offensive line in the dataset, with 20.

Most knockdowns allowed by an offensive line through three weeks (2006-2026)

Team Season Total Knockdowns Miami Dolphins 2011 27 Green Bay Packers 2026 25 Cleveland Browns 2013 24 Seattle Seahawks 2011 24 Arizona Cardinals 2009 23 Indianapolis Colts 2021 23 Minnesota Vikings 2023 23

The problems have also been spread across the offensive line.

Jordan Morgan’s 63.9 pass-blocking grade ranks 43rd among the 66 qualifying offensive tackles, and his 11 pressures allowed are tied for the most at the position. Anthony Belton ranks 63rd among those 66 tackles with a 42.2 pass-blocking grade, while his 76.7% pass-block win rate ranks 65th.

Things haven’t been any better on the interior. Jacob Monk’s 41.9 pass-blocking grade ranks 57th among 70 guards, and his 11 pressures allowed is the worst mark at the position. Jager Burton’s 17.2 pass-blocking grade ranks 69th among 70 guards, while his 76.5% pass-block win rate ranks last.

Sean Rhyan has earned a 53.0 pass-blocking grade, which ranks 27th among 32 centers. He has surrendered six pressures, tied for the second-most at the position.

Packers offensive linemen to start 2026

Packers offensive lineman Position Pass-blocking grade Positional rank Jordan Morgan T 63.9 43rd of 66 Zach Bako-Bewele T 57.6 52nd of 66 Donovan Jennings G 53.7 46th of 70 Sean Rhyan C 53.0 27th of 32 Anthony Belton T 42.2 63rd of 66 Jacob Monk G 41.9 57th of 70 Jager Burton G 17.2 69th of 70

The result has been a pressure environment unlike anything Jordan Love has previously experienced.

Love has been pressured on 44.4% of his dropbacks this season, the highest rate of his career and the fourth-highest rate among qualifying quarterbacks. His previous career high was 38.6% in 2025.

Jordan Love: Career pressure rate

Season Pressure rate 2026 44.4% 2025 38.6% 2024 35.0% 2023 30.8% 2022 19.0% 2021 35.7%

And the difference in Love’s production under those conditions has been substantial.

On his 74 clean dropbacks this season, Love has produced a 76.5 PFF passing grade, completed 63.5% of his passes and averaged 7.3 yards per attempt. He has thrown six touchdowns without an interception, generated a 112.6 passer rating and averaged 0.30 EPA per play.

Under pressure, his PFF passing grade falls to 25.1. He has completed 36.0% of his passes, thrown zero touchdowns against two interceptions and produced a 40.4 passer rating. His EPA per play plummets to -0.43, and six of his pressured plays have been charted as turnover-worthy.

Jordan Love (2026) No pressure Under pressure PFF passing grade 76.5 25.1 Adj. comp rate 75.3% 45.2% Yards per attempt 7.3 6.0 Big-time throws 1 1 Turnover-worthy plays 1 6 NFL passer rating 112.6 40.4 EPA per play 0.30 -0.43

Three weeks is still a small sample, but the early returns leave little ambiguity about the scale of Green Bay’s pass-protection problems. The Packers rank at or near the bottom of the NFL in virtually every major protection measure, several individual linemen sit near the bottom of their respective positions, and Love is facing pressure more frequently than at any previous point in his career.

For an offense asking its quarterback to function behind that kind of protection, the consequences are already showing up everywhere.