2026 NFL Outlook: 3 rebuilders, 3 contenders

The Jets are multiple seasons away: Aaron Glenn’s first season as head coach didn’t inspire much optimism. Hired as a defensive-minded leader after four years coordinating Detroit’s defense, Glenn oversaw a Jets unit that earned just a 56.8 PFF grade, ranking 26th in the NFL.

The Lions will always be close, even if the division is getting stronger: The Lions still earned a 93.3 PFF overall grade — third-best in the NFL. The offense ranked sixth in EPA per play during the regular season and remains one of the league’s most talented units, even if losing Ben Johnson to the Bears contributed to some regression in 2025.

The 2025 NFL season may be over, but in today’s league, there is no true offseason. As soon as the final whistle blows, front offices pivot toward free agency, the combine, the draft and, ultimately, the next opportunity to contend.

In this piece, we examine six teams coming off challenging or disappointing seasons and evaluate what comes next. For some, 2026 represents a realistic window for a bounce-back. For others, the path back to contention may require a longer, multi-year rebuild.

3 rebuilders

The New York Jets have been here before. After another disappointing season, they enter the offseason armed with ample draft capital and cap space, hoping this rebuild will finally pull them out of the mud and back into playoff contention. It’s plausible — but far from guaranteed.

There are, however, legitimate reasons for hope. The Jets boast a young, ascending offensive line anchored by tackles Armand Membou (72.7 PFF grade, 30th among tackles) and Olumuyiwa Fashanu (69.2, 36th). They also have a bona fide No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson (72.5, 38th among wide receivers). Add in four picks across the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft and three additional first-round selections in 2027, and New York has the flexibility to pursue a quarterback aggressively — whether through the draft or via trade.

Still, this is unlikely to be a quick fix. The Jets have building blocks, but turning potential into sustained contention will take more than one productive offseason.

A hot start to the 2025 season unraveled quickly for the Arizona Cardinals, who closed the year on a nine-game losing streak to finish 3–14. The collapse led to a coaching change: Jonathan Gannon was dismissed, and former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was hired to reset the franchise’s direction.

LaFleur inherits a difficult situation. The biggest question facing Arizona this offseason centers on quarterback Kyler Murray (72.2 PFF grade). The former No. 1 overall pick struggled to elevate the offense in 2025, and his stalled development in recent seasons has left him short of the expectations tied to his five-year, $230.5 million contract.

There’s a possibility LaFleur’s offensive vision can unlock a more consistent version of Murray. But it’s equally plausible that the new head coach will want to identify and develop his own quarterback.

Beyond the uncertainty under center, Arizona faces a broader talent deficit. The offensive line requires significant reinforcements outside of tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (76.6 PFF grade, 23rd among tackles), and the defense — which earned a 50.7 PFF grade, ranking 30th in the NFL — needs upgrades at multiple levels.

Holding the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft gives the Cardinals flexibility, but whoever they select will almost certainly be filling a glaring need. This is not a roster that is one move away.

Unlike the Jets or Cardinals, the Raiders’ direction is clearer in at least one critical area: quarterback. Las Vegas is widely expected to select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, hoping the Heisman Trophy winner can transform a franchise desperate for stability at the position.

The 2025 season was one to forget. The Raiders finished 3–14 and parted ways with head coach Pete Carroll after just one year. The defense posted a league-worst 49.2 PFF grade, while the offensive line ranked bottom-five in both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades. Like several teams at the bottom of the standings, Las Vegas is dealing with a significant talent gap.

Even if Mendoza becomes the long-term answer at quarterback, the rebuild won’t be immediate. Carroll was brought in to accelerate a turnaround and reshape a culture that has produced just five playoff appearances since 2000 — the most recent coming in 2021. That vision never materialized.

Now, former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl victory, takes on the challenge. Notably, Kubiak helped maximize a Seahawks offensive line that wasn’t considered elite on paper. The question now is whether he can replicate that success in Las Vegas while the roster continues to take shape.

3 potential contenders

Dan Campbell’s quote about never knowing if you’ll get back to competing in the biggest games likely echoes in the minds of Lions fans right now. Detroit finished 9–8 in 2025, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022. With the Bears and Packers entrenched as playoff-caliber teams and the Vikings showing flashes, the balance of power in the NFC North could potentially be shifting.

Detroit’s contender status should remain intact with a few key adjustments. The interior offensive line needs attention. The Lions allowed a 16.0% interior pressure rate in 2025 — eighth-highest in the NFL — an issue magnified by Frank Ragnow’s absence. Much of the offensive inconsistency stemmed from that weakness.

Defensively, injuries have hampered the unit for two straight seasons, but reinforcements at cornerback and on the edge are just as important as better health. Address those areas, and Detroit could return to serious contention quickly.

The Giants made an early statement ahead of free agency by hiring former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh — a move that signals an intention to compete sooner rather than later. The addition of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is somewhat less inspiring, but turning the defense over to Dennard Wilson, who inherits a talented defensive line, is a strong complementary move.

Ultimately, though, the Giants’ trajectory hinges on the development of quarterback Jaxson Dart (68.4 PFF grade, 27th among quarterbacks). The 2025 No. 25 overall pick flashed playmaking ability as a rookie, showing he can create when structure breaks down. But the Giants must do more to support him this offseason.

Injuries played a role in 2025. Malik Nabers (71.9 PFF grade), Cam Skattebo (80.5) and Andrew Thomas (90.3) all missed time. Even so, New York needs another infusion of offensive talent and additional help in the secondary.

The Giants aren’t full-fledged contenders yet, but they are clearly trending upward.

The Saints have lived in a state of competitive purgatory in the post-Drew Brees era. Since Brees retired after the 2020 season, New Orleans has missed the playoffs every year. They’ve posted two winning seasons and never won fewer than five games — rarely bad, but never good enough.

Compounding the issue, the Saints have operated in perpetual cap strain, repeatedly restructuring contracts to push money into future seasons. Relief is finally approaching, however, and with it comes opportunity in a wide-open NFC South.

The decision to draft quarterback Tyler Shough (74.6 PFF grade, 19th among quarterbacks) in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft looks promising. Shough delivered a strong rookie season and showed enough tools to warrant a long-term evaluation. His chemistry with Chris Olave (78.0 PFF grade, 22nd among wide receivers) helped fuel a bounce-back year for the talented but often-injured wideout. Meanwhile, the defense finished sixth in EPA allowed per play and features a solid core of contributors.

Like the Giants, the Saints aren’t fully in the contender tier — but they’re knocking on the door. Upgrading the interior offensive line and adding another wide receiver to complement Olave would go a long way. Holding the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft gives them flexibility, and prospects like Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate or Makai Lemon could be logical targets.

New Orleans isn’t far off. The question is whether they’re ready to take the next step — or remain stuck in the middle.